2021 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams

The 2021 Maui Invitational tournament is set to begin Monday, Nov. 22 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Due to COVID-19, travel restrictions and protocols in Hawaii, the event will be played in Las Vegas. All games will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. This year's teams are Butler, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary's (CA), Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Chaminade.

2021 Maui Invitational: Bracket

Click or tap here for another look at the tournament bracket.

2021 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores

All times ET

Monday, Nov. 22

Game 1: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 2: Butler vs. Houston | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3: Oregon vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 4: Saint Mary's vs. Notre Dame | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser (Third place) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (Championship) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser (7th place game) | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 12: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 winner (5th place game) | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

2021 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up

Duke has the most Maui titles in the tournament's history. The Blue Devils have won the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.