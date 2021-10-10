NCAA.com | October 23, 2021 2021 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams College basketball's top 25 returning players in 2021-22 Share The 2021 Maui Invitational tournament is set to begin Monday, Nov. 22 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Due to COVID-19, travel restrictions and protocols in Hawaii, the event will be played in Las Vegas. All games will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. This year's teams are Butler, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary's (CA), Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Chaminade. 2021 Maui Invitational: Bracket Click or tap here for another look at the tournament bracket. 2021 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores All times ET Monday, Nov. 22 Game 1: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin | 2 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 2: Butler vs. Houston | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 3: Oregon vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU Game 4: Saint Mary's vs. Notre Dame | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Tuesday, Nov. 23 Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 5 p.m. | ESPN Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 8 p.m. | ESPN Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNU Wednesday, Nov. 24 Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser (Third place) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (Championship) | 5 p.m. | ESPN Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser (7th place game) | 9 p.m. | ESPNU Game 12: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 winner (5th place game) | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2 2021 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up Duke has the most Maui titles in the tournament's history. The Blue Devils have won the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals. Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament before falling to Gonzaga. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords were back in the championship bracket in 2019 and will be in the Maui bracket in odd-numbered years going forward, including 2021. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. Here is the complete history of Chaminade in the event. YEAR CHAMPION RUNNER-UP SCORE 2020 Texas North Carolina 69-67 2019 Kansas Dayton 90-84 2018 Gonzaga Duke 89-87 2017 Notre Dame Wichita State 67-66 2016 North Carolina Wisconsin 71-56 2015 Kansas Vanderbilt 70-63 2014 Arizona San Diego State 61-59 2013 Syracuse Baylor 74-67 2012 Illinois Butler 78-61 2011 Duke Kansas 68-61 2010 UConn Kentucky 84-67 2009 Gonzaga Cincinnati 61-59 2008 North Carolina Notre Dame 102-87 2007 Duke Marquette 77-63 2006 UCLA Georgia Tech 65-63 2005 UConn Gonzaga 65-63 2004 North Carolina Iowa 106-92 2003 Dayton Hawaii 82-72 2002 Indiana Virginia 70-63 2001 Duke Ball State 83-71 2000 Arizona Illinois 79-76 1999 North Carolina Purdue 90-75 1998 Syracuse Indiana 76-63 1997 Duke Arizona 95-87 1996 Kansas Virginia 80-63 1995 Villanova North Carolina 77-75 1994 Arizona State Maryland 97-90 1993 Kentucky Arizona 93-92 1992 Duke BYU 89-66 1991 Michigan State Arkansas 86-71 1990 Syracuse Indiana 77-74 1989 Missouri North Carolina 80-73 1988 Michigan Oklahoma 91-80 1987 Iowa Villanova 97-74 1986 Vanderbilt New Mexico 87-71 1985 Michigan Kansas State 80-58 1984 Providence Chaminade 60-58 Jalen Suggs and his shot saved Gonzaga's hopes of perfection, but Baylor is the final boss In an NCAA tournament where no narrative seems to stay the same for 48 hours, the winds have changed again. Gonzaga is still here, inexplicably and miraculously, no longer a dominant and unstoppable force but the survivor of an epic game. And not an unlucky one at that. READ MORE March Madness: Getting to know the No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament Check out the detailed history of how No. 10 seeds have fared in the NCAA Tournament. READ MORE 10 best historic March Madness arenas, ranked Andy Katz ranks his top 10 NCAA tournament dream arenas he would love to see host March Madness games. READ MORE