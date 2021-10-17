Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | October 17, 2021 Colleges with the most players on 2021-22 NBA opening day rosters Devin Booker highlights: 2015 NCAA tournament top plays Share With the NBA season starting on October 19, it's time to take a look at which Division I schools are represented the most. All 30 NBA teams have room for 17 players. Two of those players are on two-way deals, which means a maximum of 510 players are in the NBA at the beginning of a new season. Surprise, surprise: For the fourth season in a row, Kentucky and Duke boast the most active players around the league. The Wildcats have 27 total players on starting rosters this year. Headlining that group is Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) and Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns). Duke comes in right behind Kentucky, sporting 22 total players on starting rosters this season. The best players repping the Blue Devils this year in the NBA are Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans). Duke is the only other school with more than 20 active players in the NBA. BRACKET PREDICTIONS: Here are Andy Katz's preseason 2022 March Madness predictions As for other schools in double digits for active players in the NBA, it's Kansas (13), Texas (13), North Carolina (12), UCLA (12) and USC (10). Last year, Arizona and Michigan were in that grouping. Arizona now sits at nine active players in the NBA, while Michigan has eight. Here's how players break down by school. Rosters were current as of 1 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 17, 2021, from official team pages on NBA.com. Colleges with the most players on 2021-22 NBA rosters SCHOOL NUMBER Kentucky 27 Duke 22 Kansas 13 Texas 13 North Carolina 12 UCLA 12 USC 10 Gonzaga 9 Michigan 9 Michigan State 9 Villanova 9 Arizona 8 Oregon 8 Virginia 8 Washington 8 Florida 7 Florida State 7 Indiana 7 Iowa State 6 Louisville 6 LSU 6 Maryland 6 Tennessee 6 Alabama 5 Arkansas 5 Colorado 5 Ohio State 5 Stanford 5 Syracuse 5 Texas A&M 5 UConn 5 Wake Forest 5 Auburn 4 Baylor 4 Georgetown 4 Georgia Tech 4 Marquette 4 Memphis 4 Nevada 4 Oklahoma 4 Vanderbilt 4 Arizona State 3 Georgia 3 Houston 3 Iowa 3 Kansas State 3 Pitt 3 San Diego State 3 SMU 3 TCU 3 UNLV 3 Utah 3 Butler 2 DePaul 2 Fresno State 2 Miami (FL) 2 Missouri 2 Murray State 2 NC State 2 Nebraska 2 Oklahoma State 2 Oregon State 2 South Carolina 2 Texas Tech 2 UC Santa Barbara 2 Utah State 2 Virginia Tech 2 Washington State 2 Western Kentucky 2 West Virginia 2 Wichita State 2 Wisconsin 2 Belmont 1 Boise State 1 Boston College 1 Bowling Green 1 Bucknell 1 Cal 1 Cal Poly 1 Central Florida 1 College of Charleston 1 Creighton 1 Davidson 1 Dayton 1 Drexel 1 George Washington 1 Illinois 1 IUPUI 1 Lehigh 1 Lipscomb 1 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 Louisiana Tech 1 Loyola (MD) 1 Marshall 1 Minnesota 1 Mississippi 1 Mississippi State 1 Missouri State 1 New Mexico 1 New Mexico State 1 Notre Dame 1 Oakland 1 Old Dominion 1 Penn State 1 Pepperdine 1 Purdue 1 Purdue-Fort Wayne 1 Radford 1 Saint Joseph's 1 Saint Mary's 1 Seton Hall 1 St. John's 1 South Carolina-Upstate 1 Tennessee State 1 Texas-Arlington 1 VCU 1 Xavier 1 Weber State 1 William & Mary 1 Wyoming 1 Yale 1 Now let's take a look at how those players break down by conference. For the second-straight year, ACC reigns supreme, with the SEC and Pac-12 following right behind. College conferences with the most players on 2021-22 NBA rosters CONFERENCE TOTAL ACC 80 SEC 78 Pac-12 67 Big 12 52 Big Ten 47 Big East 30 Mountain West 17 American 13 West Coast 11 Atlantic 10 5 Conference USA 5 Ohio Valley 4 Big West 3 Colonial 3 Horizon 3 Patriot 3 Big South 2 Sun Belt 2 ASUN 1 Big Sky 1 Ivy 1 Missouri Valley 1 WAC 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL LEGENDS 1950s: Bill Russell| Jerry West| Oscar Robertson 1960s: Lew Alcindor | "Pistol" Pete Maravich | Jerry Lucas 1970s: Bill Walton | Magic Johnson | Larry Bird 1980s: Michael Jordan | Patrick Ewing | Charles Barkley 1990s: Christian Laettner | Tim Duncan 2000s: Carmelo Anthony | Steph Curry | Kevin Durant| Kemba Walker 2010s: Anthony Davis Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Latest video Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 point guards to 2022 Bob Cousy Award watch list The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday the 20 players on the watch list for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. READ MORE Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 centers to watch list for 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. READ MORE DII men's basketball rankings: Northwest Missouri State opens at No. 1 in Power 10 for 2021-22 Northwest Missouri State — winners of three of the last four championships — opens the season No. 1 in the DII men's basketball Power 10 rankings. Here's a look at how it breaks down. READ MORE