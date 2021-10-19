Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | October 19, 2021 Men's basketball rankings: UCLA headlines Andy Katz's final preseason Power 36 College basketball rankings: UCLA heads final Power 36 of the preseason Share The AP preseason top 25 poll is in, media days are winding down and the start of the season is a few weeks away, on Nov. 9. I’m not changing much in my Power 36, but rather just tweaking a few of my top teams. Through conversations at media days in Indianapolis, Charlotte and San Francisco so far through mid-October, my opinions haven’t been altered much. Well, just a tad. PRESEASON TOP 25: What to know about the first AP poll So what’s one thing that has me hooked on these teams? 1. UCLA: Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr., confidence and leadership. 2. Gonzaga: Drew Timme’s ability to dominate his position. 3. Texas: Chris Beard can put together a roster of transfers better than most. 4. Kansas: The Jayhawks are stocked with elite college basketball returnees who are all about the now, not what’s next. 5. Villanova: The Villanova way doesn’t stray. This team’s culture is locked in. 6. Purdue: Trevion Williams isn’t getting the respect he deserves. He could be dominant. 7. Michigan: Hunter Dickinson looked stronger and more focused, and that’s trouble for the Big Ten. 8. Illinois: Andre Curbelo is going to be one of the best point guards in the country. 9. Baylor: The Bears are going to be just as difficult to score on and deal with this season. 10. Duke: Coach K seemed chill, at ease and ready to roll. 11. Kentucky: John Calipari seems driven to get this squad to the top again. 12. Ohio State: Kyle Young is healthy and will be a difference-maker. 13. Alabama: The Tide can roll under Nate Oats. Last season wasn’t a fluke. 14. Indiana: Trayce Jackson-Davis could be the Big Ten Player of the Year. 15. North Carolina: Caleb Love is up for the challenge of being the next great Carolina lead guard. 16. Houston: The Cougars now expect to make a Final Four run. 17. Oregon: The Ducks get better over the course of the season as consistently as any other program. 18. Arkansas: Muss is just loving life and it shows with how at ease his team is in meeting the challenge. 19. Memphis: It's March Madness or bust for the Tigers. 20. Maryland: Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell have played well before together as teens. They’ll do it again as Terps. 21. Syracuse: Not sure I’ve heard Jim Boeheim as high on his team's shooting as he was at ACC media day. 22. USC: The Trojans have been undersold. There is plenty of talent left, led by Drew Peterson and Isaiah Mobley. 23. UConn: Dan Hurley has the Huskies all in on playing tough, defensive-minded basketball. 24. Florida State: Every Seminole interviewed continues to say how much he loves defense. 25. Texas Tech: Kevin Obanor will have a breakout season for the Red Raiders. 26. Virginia: Tony Bennett will have the Cavs ready for a run, but this team is his least experienced in quite some time. 27. Tennessee: The Vols will rely heavily on the return of John Fulkerson. 28. Virginia Tech: Keve Aluma could be the ACC Player of the Year. Mike Young certainly put on a good sell. 29. Florida: Colin Castleton could be one of the best face-up bigs in the SEC. 30. Auburn: Jabari Smith will make his mark early and often at Auburn. 31. Michigan State: The Spartans will have the rip-and-run mentality. Whoever gets it off the backboard is starting the break. 32. Rutgers: Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr., are great ambassadors for the Scarlet Knights but they’re also high-level players. 33. St. Bonaventure: The Bonnies are back as the team to beat in the A-10. 34. Colorado State: The pick to win the MWC shouldn’t disappoint. 35. Washington State: The Cougars were picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12. I think they could finish fourth. 36. West Virginia: I couldn’t leave Bob Huggins out. He will find a way. Under consideration Arizona Arizona State Belmont Boise State Colorado Creighton Iowa Louisville Loyola-Chicago Mississippi State Nebraska Nevada Notre Dame Oklahoma Oklahoma State Oral Roberts Oregon State Providence Richmond Saint Louis Saint Mary's San Diego State Seton Hall SMU St. John's VCU Wichita State Wisconsin Xavier Undefeated college football teams in 2021 Here are the last remaining undefeated teams for the 2021 season. READ MORE College football rankings: Cincinnati is now No. 2, Iowa falls in AP Top 25 poll for Week 8 Here's everything you need to know about the latest AP Top 25 poll from Oct. 17, 2021. READ MORE Here's the likelihood of a team making the College Football Playoff after an undefeated start through Week 6 We took a big-picture approach and examined the seasons since the start of the College Football Playoff to analyze what percentage of undefeated teams, on a weekly basis, ultimately made the CFP. READ MORE