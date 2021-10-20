Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 small forwards to 2022 Julius Erving Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“With the new season on the horizon, we could not be more excited to watch the stars of the collegiate game take the floor and do what they do best,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We encourage fans to support their favorite players by participating in the Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies. These prestigious awards are not possible without the support of the fans, Dell Technologies, our knowledgeable selection committee, and the Hall of Famers they represent.”

Julius Erving attended the University of Massachusetts and averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds per game, making him one of only six NCAA men’s basketball players to average more than 20 points and 20 rebounds per game. After two seasons, Erving made the jump to the American Basketball Association and was the league’s most recognizable player when it merged with the National Basketball Association in 1976. During his professional career, Erving won three championships, four most valuable player awards and three scoring titles. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just 5. In March the five finalists will be presented to Mr. Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Julius Erving Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award include Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (2021), Saddiq Bey, Villanova (2020), Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016) and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015).

For more information on the 2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #ErvingAward on Twitter and Instagram.

Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, October 22.

2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Candidates*

PLAYER SCHOOL Marcus Bagley Arizona St. Matthew Mayer Baylor Kendall Brown Baylor Jabari Walker Colorado Hyunjung Lee Davidson AJ Griffin Duke Matthew Cleveland Florida State Jalen Wilson Kansas Lucas Williamson Loyola-Chicago Emoni Bates Memphis Caleb Houstan Michigan Justice Sueing Ohio State Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers Julian Champagnie St. John's Harrison Ingram Stanford Timmy Allen Texas Kevin Obanor Texas Tech Jaime Jaquez Jr. UCLA Patrick Baldwin Jr. UW-Milwaukee Jermaine Samuels Villanova

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-22 season*