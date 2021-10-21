Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 power forwards to watch list for 2022 Karl Malone Award

Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 21, 2021) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list members for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to annually recognize the best student-athletes in the collegiate game with positional awards bearing the names of some of the greatest players of all time,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “To be named to the watchlist of the Naismith Starting Five is a great honor and I know our Hall of Famers sincerely enjoy the opportunity to watch these players compete. We thank Mr. Malone for his unwavering support over the years and the unique perspective he brings to ultimately selecting a winner.”

Karl Malone attended Louisiana Tech University due to its close proximity to his hometown of Summerfield, Louisiana. He led the Bulldogs to a Sweet 16 appearance and earned All-Southland honors in his three seasons while averaging 18.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Malone achieved great success during his 19 seasons in the NBA as a 14-time NBA All-Star (1988-98, 2000-02), 11-time All-NBA First Team player (1989-99) and a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. He also won two Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996).

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just 5. In March the five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Karl Malone Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).

For more information on the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MaloneAward on Twitter and Instagram.

Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, October 22.

2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidates*

PLAYER SCHOOL Azoulas Tubelis Arizona Jabari Smith Auburn David Roddy Colorado State Paolo Banchero Duke Drew Timme Gonzaga Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Kenneth Lofton Jr. Louisiana Tech Eli Scott Loyola Marymount Darius Days LSU Donta Scott Maryland DeAndre Williams Memphis Dawson Garcia North Carolina EJ Liddell Ohio State Quincy Guerrier Oregon Trevion Williams Purdue John Fulkerson Tennessee Tre Mitchell Texas Isaiah Mobley USC Jayden Gardner Virginia Keve Aluma Virginia Tech

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-2022 season*