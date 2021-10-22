Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 point guards to 2022 Bob Cousy Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 18, 2021) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch list candidates for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 19th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“The Hall of Fame is honored to present the Bob Cousy Award to the best point guard in the collegiate game for the 19th consecutive year,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “This year’s class of outstanding student-athletes truly embody the spirit and passion of the game, and we know the fans can’t wait for the season to get started. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will allow fans to support their favorite players throughout the season and will ultimately play a role in determining the winners of these prestigious awards. We greatly appreciate the support of Dell Technologies, the fans, our selection committee and the namesake of the award, Mr. Bob Cousy.”

Bob Cousy played for Holy Cross from 1946-1950 winning an NCAA Championship in 1947. He was named a Consensus First-Team All-American in 1950. His success continued at the professional level as a six-time NBA Champion (1957, 1959-1963), NBA Most Valuable Player (1957) and 13-time NBA All-Star (1951-63). In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just 5. In March the five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Bob Cousy Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (2021), Payton Pritchard, Oregon (2020), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

For more information on the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram.

Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on today, October 22.

2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

PLAYER SCHOOL Jahvon Quinerly Alabama Antoine Davis Detroit Jeremy Roach Duke Andrew Nembhard Gonzaga Andre Curbelo Illinois Remy Martin Kansas Sahvir Wheeler Kentucky DeVante' Jones Michigan Caleb Love North Carolina Max Abmas Oral Roberts Will Richardson Oregon Kendric Davis SMU Kyle Lofton St. Bonaventure Kennedy Chandler Tennessee Marcus Carr Texas Tyger Campbell UCLA Scotty Pippen Jr. Vanderbilt Collin Gillespie Villanova Kihei Clark Virginia Paul Scruggs Xavier

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-2022 season*