Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | November 5, 2021 Men's March Madness bracket predictions, ahead of opening night The men's NCAA tournament field of 68, predicted before opening night Share The 2021-22 men's college basketball season kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and March Madness correspondent Andy Katz has updated his preseason projections for the 2022 NCAA tournament. March will be here before you know it, but until then, here's how Katz projects the 68-team field to look, as of Nov. 4. Here's the bracket in table form. West East mdwest south 1 UCLA Purdue Gonzaga Kansas 16 Southern Utah/Texas Southern Bryant/Norfolk State Nicholls State Stony Brook 8 Virginia Tech Louisville Tennessee Xavier 9 West Virginia Rutgers St. Bonaventure Florida 5 Houston Maryland Florida State North Carolina 12 Loyola Chicago Yale UAB Belmont 4 Arkansas Memphis Oregon Ohio State 13 Buffalo Iona Furman Cleveland State 6 UConn Indiana Southern California Texas Tech 11 Oregon State San Diego State/Washington State Colorado State Wichita State/Richmond 3 Illinois Kentucky Baylor Alabama 14 UC Santa Barbara James Madison Grand Canyon Georgia State 7 Auburn Virginia Syracuse Michigan State 10 BYU Nebraska Seton Hall Colorado 2 Texas Villanova Michigan Duke 15 South Dakota State Winthrop Liberty Navy Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket. The No. 1 seeds: UCLA, Gonzaga, Kansas, Purdue Andy Katz's projected No. 1 seeds in his final preseason NCAA tournament projections include the top three teams in the preseason AP poll, although in a different order at the top, but that's splitting hairs. Katz's seed list goes UCLA, Gonzaga and Kansas, whereas the AP poll voters put the Zags ahead of UCLA. Katz went with Purdue as the fourth No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers check in at No. 7 in the preseason AP poll. PRESEASON: Andy Katz's final Power 36 before the season begins Gonzaga was a No. 1 last season, when it took an undefeated record into the national championship game (after beating fellow projected No. 1 seed for 2022 UCLA), and the Bulldogs have been a No. 1 seed in four of the last eight NCAA tournaments. UCLA was last a No. 1 seed in 2008, the second year in a row in which it earned a top seed and the third consecutive year that the Bruins appeared in the Final Four. Kansas' last NCAA tournament appearance as a No. 1 seed came in 2018, which was its third consecutive season earning a No. 1 seed, and the Jayhawks advanced to the Final Four. Purdue has earned a No. 1 seed on three occasions, all under former coach Gene Keady in the 1980s and '90s, with the most recent coming in 1996. Number of bids by conference The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine teams in Katz's projected NCAA tournament field: Purdue, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, Maryland, Indiana, Michigan State, Rutgers and Nebraska. Next is the ACC (seven bids), followed by the Pac-12 and SEC with six projected NCAA tournament teams apiece, five Big 12 teams, four from the Big East and three from the American. There are two teams apiece from the A-10, Mountain East and WCC. STAR POWER: 16 men's basketball national player of the year candidates, according to Andy Katz The return of big-name programs The 2021 NCAA tournament was notably without Duke, Kentucky and Indiana. All three are in Katz's projected field for the 2022 tournament, with the Blue Devils slotted as projected No. 2 seed, one spot ahead of the top No. 3 seed, Kentucky. The Hoosiers are a projected No. 6 seed. Louisville, another historically strong program that missed the Big Dance in 2021, is projected to qualify for the 2022 edition as a No. 8 seed. A bubble breakdown Katz's first four out are St. John's, Oklahoma, Mississippi State and VCU. Here's the full list, in order: St. John’s Oklahoma Mississippi State VCU Arizona Drake LSU Iowa Notre Dame Providence Wisconsin Butler NC State SMU Boise State Arizona State Saint Louis Georgia Tech Northwestern Nevada Clemson Northern Iowa Missouri State Ole Miss Missouri Dayton Louisiana Tech Loyola Marymount Kansas State Stanford Utah Saint Mary's Here's Katz's full field of 68: RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 -- UCLA | Pac-12 (AQ) 2. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ) 3. 1 -- Kansas | Big 12 (AQ) 4. 1 -- Purdue | Big Ten (AQ) 5. 2 -- Michigan | Big Ten 6. 2 -- Texas | Big 12 7. 2 -- Villanova | Big East (AQ) 8. 2 -- Duke | ACC (AQ) 9. 3 -- Kentucky | SEC (AQ) 10. 3 -- Alabama | SEC 11. 3 -- Illinois | Big Ten 12. 3 -- Baylor | Big 12 13. 4 -- Oregon | Pac-12 14. 4 -- Ohio State | Big Ten 15. 4 -- Arkansas | SEC 16. 4 -- Memphis | AAC (AQ) 17. 5 -- Houston | AAC 18. 5 --- Maryland | Big Ten 19. 5 -- North Carolina | ACC 20. 5 -- Florida State | ACC 21. 6 -- Texas Tech | Big 12 22. 6 -- Indiana | Big Ten 23. 6 -- Southern California | Pac-12 24. 6 -- UConn | Big East 25. 7 -- Virginia | ACC 26. 7 -- Syracuse | ACC 27. 7 -- Auburn | SEC 28. 7 -- Michigan State | Big Ten 29. 8 -- Xavier | Big East 30. 8 -- Louisville | ACC 31. 8 -- Tennessee | SEC 32. 8 -- Virginia Tech | ACC 33. 9 -- Florida | SEC 34. 9 -- Rutgers | Big Ten 35. 9 -- St. Bonaventure | A-10 (AQ) 36. 9 -- West Virginia | Big 12 37. 10 -- BYU | WCC 38. 10 -- Seton Hall | Big East 39. 10 -- Colorado | Pac-12 40. 10 -- Nebraska | Big Ten 41. 11 -- Colorado State | Mountain West (AQ) 42. 11 -- Oregon State | Pac-12 43. 11 -- Wichita State | AAC 44. 11 -- Richmond | A-10 45. 11 -- San Diego State | Mountain West 46. 11 -- Washington State | Pac-12 47. 12 -- Belmont | OVC (AQ) 48. 12 -- Loyola Chicago | MVC (AQ) 49. 12 -- UAB | C-USA (AQ) 50. 12 -- Yale | Ivy (AQ) 51. 13 -- Iona | MAAC (AQ) 52. 13 -- Cleveland State | Horizon (AQ) 53. 13 -- Buffalo | MAC (AQ) 54. 13 -- Furman | Southern (AQ) 55. 14 -- Grand Canyon | WAC (AQ) 56. 14 -- UC Santa Barbara | Big West (AQ) 57. 14 -- James Madison | CAA (AQ) 58. 14 -- Georgia State | Sun Belt (AQ) 59. 15 -- Navy | Patriot (AQ) 60. 15 -- Winthrop | Big South (AQ) 61. 15 -- Liberty | ASUN (AQ) 62. 15 -- South Dakota State | Summit (AQ) 63. 16 -- Stony Brook | America East (AQ) 64. 16 -- Nicholls State | Southland (AQ) 65. 16 -- Southern Utah | Big Sky (AQ) 66. 16 -- Texas Southern | SWAC (AQ) 67. 16 -- Bryant | NEC (AQ) 68. 16 -- Norfolk State | MEAC (AQ) COLLEGE BASKETBALL LEGENDS 1950s: Bill Russell| Jerry West| Oscar Robertson 1960s: Lew Alcindor | "Pistol" Pete Maravich | Jerry Lucas 1970s: Bill Walton | Magic Johnson | Larry Bird 1980s: Michael Jordan | Patrick Ewing | Charles Barkley 1990s: Christian Laettner | Tim Duncan 2000s: Carmelo Anthony | Steph Curry | Kevin Durant| Kemba Walker 2010s: Anthony Davis Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Latest video 16 men's college basketball national player of the year candidates, according to Andy Katz March Madness correspondent Andy Katz ranked his top 16 national player of the year candidates in the preseason. 