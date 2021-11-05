Men's March Madness bracket predictions, ahead of opening night

The 2021-22 men's college basketball season kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and March Madness correspondent Andy Katz has updated his preseason projections for the 2022 NCAA tournament. March will be here before you know it, but until then, here's how Katz projects the 68-team field to look, as of Nov. 4.

Here's the bracket in table form.

West East mdwest south 1 UCLA Purdue Gonzaga Kansas 16 Southern Utah/Texas Southern Bryant/Norfolk State Nicholls State Stony Brook 8 Virginia Tech Louisville Tennessee Xavier 9 West Virginia Rutgers St. Bonaventure Florida 5 Houston Maryland Florida State North Carolina 12 Loyola Chicago Yale UAB Belmont 4 Arkansas Memphis Oregon Ohio State 13 Buffalo Iona Furman Cleveland State 6 UConn Indiana Southern California Texas Tech 11 Oregon State San Diego State/Washington State Colorado State Wichita State/Richmond 3 Illinois Kentucky Baylor Alabama 14 UC Santa Barbara James Madison Grand Canyon Georgia State 7 Auburn Virginia Syracuse Michigan State 10 BYU Nebraska Seton Hall Colorado 2 Texas Villanova Michigan Duke 15 South Dakota State Winthrop Liberty Navy

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

The No. 1 seeds: UCLA, Gonzaga, Kansas, Purdue

Andy Katz's projected No. 1 seeds in his final preseason NCAA tournament projections include the top three teams in the preseason AP poll, although in a different order at the top, but that's splitting hairs. Katz's seed list goes UCLA, Gonzaga and Kansas, whereas the AP poll voters put the Zags ahead of UCLA.

Katz went with Purdue as the fourth No. 1 seed. The Boilermakers check in at No. 7 in the preseason AP poll.

Gonzaga was a No. 1 last season, when it took an undefeated record into the national championship game (after beating fellow projected No. 1 seed for 2022 UCLA), and the Bulldogs have been a No. 1 seed in four of the last eight NCAA tournaments.

UCLA was last a No. 1 seed in 2008, the second year in a row in which it earned a top seed and the third consecutive year that the Bruins appeared in the Final Four.

Kansas' last NCAA tournament appearance as a No. 1 seed came in 2018, which was its third consecutive season earning a No. 1 seed, and the Jayhawks advanced to the Final Four. Purdue has earned a No. 1 seed on three occasions, all under former coach Gene Keady in the 1980s and '90s, with the most recent coming in 1996.

Number of bids by conference

The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine teams in Katz's projected NCAA tournament field: Purdue, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, Maryland, Indiana, Michigan State, Rutgers and Nebraska. Next is the ACC (seven bids), followed by the Pac-12 and SEC with six projected NCAA tournament teams apiece, five Big 12 teams, four from the Big East and three from the American.

There are two teams apiece from the A-10, Mountain East and WCC.

The return of big-name programs

The 2021 NCAA tournament was notably without Duke, Kentucky and Indiana. All three are in Katz's projected field for the 2022 tournament, with the Blue Devils slotted as projected No. 2 seed, one spot ahead of the top No. 3 seed, Kentucky. The Hoosiers are a projected No. 6 seed.

Louisville, another historically strong program that missed the Big Dance in 2021, is projected to qualify for the 2022 edition as a No. 8 seed.

A bubble breakdown

Katz's first four out are St. John's, Oklahoma, Mississippi State and VCU.

Here's the full list, in order:

St. John’s

Oklahoma

Mississippi State

VCU

Arizona

Drake

LSU

Iowa

Notre Dame

Providence

Wisconsin

Butler

NC State

SMU

Boise State

Arizona State

Saint Louis

Georgia Tech

Northwestern

Nevada

Clemson

Northern Iowa

Missouri State

Ole Miss

Missouri

Dayton

Louisiana Tech

Loyola Marymount

Kansas State

Stanford

Utah

Saint Mary's

