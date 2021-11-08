Upset

⚽️ UC Irvine shocks No. 2 UCLA to cap opening day of women's tourney

🏃‍♀️ DI cross country regionals results

Today's college football TV schedule
basketball-men-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 8, 2021

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announces the men's basketball 2022 Naismith Trophy watch list

The men's NCAA tournament field of 68, predicted before opening night

On Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy watch list for DI men's basketball. The prestigious individual award annually honors college basketball's most outstanding player. The winner receives the iconic Naismith Trophy, originally sculpted in 1982 by Atlanta’s Marty C. Dawe.

This year's list features representation from 34 different schools across 12 conferences. Twelve programs have multiple preseason candidates; Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Kentucky are the only schools with three candidates. The Big 12 and SEC lead all conferences with nine candidates each.

MARCH MADNESS: Andy Katz predicts the 68-team field before opening night

The 54th Naismith Trophy winner will be chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, comprised of leading media members from around the country, current and former head coaches, and former award winners and conference commissioners. The selections will look at outstanding on-court performances during the 2021-22 college basketball season.

Iowa senior center Luka Garza was named the winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy after finishing as a finalist for the award in 2020. Garza became the first Hawkeye to win the Naismith Trophy in its storied history.

WINNERS: Ranking the Naismith Trophy winners from 2010-2020

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Gonzaga's Drew Timme are the only semifinalists from a year ago to make the 2021-22 preseason watch list. The watch list also includes the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy winner, Chet Holmgren, now a freshman at Gonzaga University. As the season progresses, a midseason watch list will be announced before the watch list is later trimmed once to 10 semifinalists and again to four finalists.

For more information about the Naismith Awards, visit www.naismithtrophy.com.

2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Watch List

Name Class Position School Conference
Adam Flagler Jr. G Baylor  Big 12
Alex Barcello Sr. G BYU WCC
Andre Curbelo So. G Illinois Big Ten
Andrew Jones Sr. Texas Big 12
Andrew Nembhard Sr. G Gonzaga WCC
Armando Bacot Jr. F/C North Carolina ACC
Buddy Boeheim Sr. G Syracuse ACC
Caleb Houstan Fr. G/F Michigan Big Ten
Chet Holmgren Fr. F Gonzaga WCC
Chris Lykes Sr. G Arkansas SEC
Collin Gillespie Sr. G Villanova BIG EAST
David McCormack Sr. F Kansas Big 12
Drew Timme Jr. F Gonzaga WCC
E.J. Liddell Jr. F Ohio State Big Ten
Emoni Bates Fr. F Memphis AAC
Hunter Dickinson So. C Michigan Big Ten
Isaiah Mobley Jr. F USC Pac-12
Jabari Smith Fr. F Auburn SEC
Jaden Ivey So. G Purdue Big Ten
Jaden Shackelford Jr. G Alabama SEC
Jahvon Quinerly Jr. G Alabama SEC
Jaime Jaquez Jr. G/F UCLA Pac-12
Jalen Duren Fr. C Memphis AAC
James Akinjo Sr. G Baylor  Big 12
Johnny Juzang Jr. G UCLA Pac-12
Julian Champagnie Jr. G/F St. John's BIG EAST
Justin Moore Jr. G Villanova BIG EAST
Keion Brooks Jr. Jr. F Kentucky SEC
Kellan Grady Sr. G Kentucky SEC
Kendric Davis Sr. G SMU AAC
Kennedy Chandler Fr. G Tennessee SEC
Kenneth Lofton Jr.  Fr. F Louisiana Tech USA
Keve Aluma R-Sr. F Virginia Tech ACC
Kofi Cockburn Jr. C Illinois Big Ten
Marcus Carr Sr. G Texas Big 12
Marcus Sasser Jr. G Houston AAC
Matt Bradley Sr. G San Diego St. MWC
Matthew Mayer Sr. G/F Baylor  Big 12
Max Abmas Jr.  G Oral Roberts Summit
Ochai Agbaji Sr. G Kansas Big 12
Paolo Banchero Fr. F Duke ACC
Patrick Baldwin Fr. G Milwaukee Horizon
Remy Martin Sr. G Kansas Big 12
Scotty Pippen Jr. Jr. G Vanderbilt SEC
Terrence Shannon Jr. Jr. G Texas Tech Big 12
Trayce Jackson-Davis Jr. F Indiana Big Ten
Trevion Williams Sr. F Purdue Big Ten
Tyson Etienne So. G Wichita State AAC
TyTy Washington Fr. G Kentucky SEC
Will Richardson Sr. G Oregon Pac-12

7 storylines to watch as the DII college basketball regular season opens

The preseason DII college basketball tournaments are in the books. Here are a few things to watch as the DII men's and women's basketball season officially opens Nov. 12.
READ MORE

WATCH: UC Riverside stuns Arizona State on the road with last-second half-court shot

UC Riverside beat Arizona State on the road with a last-second heave from beyond half court. Don't miss this shot.
READ MORE

Men's basketball is back, and this is why we're excited

After a busy opening night, Mike Lopresti highlights all the key moments from the first day of NCAA Division I men's basketball and how they fit in history.
READ MORE

2021 March Madness

Presented by
Presented by
Presented by

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners