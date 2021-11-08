Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 8, 2021 The Atlanta Tipoff Club announces the men's basketball 2022 Naismith Trophy watch list The men's NCAA tournament field of 68, predicted before opening night Share On Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy watch list for DI men's basketball. The prestigious individual award annually honors college basketball's most outstanding player. The winner receives the iconic Naismith Trophy, originally sculpted in 1982 by Atlanta’s Marty C. Dawe. This year's list features representation from 34 different schools across 12 conferences. Twelve programs have multiple preseason candidates; Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Kentucky are the only schools with three candidates. The Big 12 and SEC lead all conferences with nine candidates each. MARCH MADNESS: Andy Katz predicts the 68-team field before opening night The 54th Naismith Trophy winner will be chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, comprised of leading media members from around the country, current and former head coaches, and former award winners and conference commissioners. The selections will look at outstanding on-court performances during the 2021-22 college basketball season. Iowa senior center Luka Garza was named the winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy after finishing as a finalist for the award in 2020. Garza became the first Hawkeye to win the Naismith Trophy in its storied history. WINNERS: Ranking the Naismith Trophy winners from 2010-2020 Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Gonzaga's Drew Timme are the only semifinalists from a year ago to make the 2021-22 preseason watch list. The watch list also includes the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy winner, Chet Holmgren, now a freshman at Gonzaga University. As the season progresses, a midseason watch list will be announced before the watch list is later trimmed once to 10 semifinalists and again to four finalists. For more information about the Naismith Awards, visit www.naismithtrophy.com. 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Watch List Name Class Position School Conference Adam Flagler Jr. G Baylor Big 12 Alex Barcello Sr. G BYU WCC Andre Curbelo So. G Illinois Big Ten Andrew Jones Sr. G Texas Big 12 Andrew Nembhard Sr. G Gonzaga WCC Armando Bacot Jr. F/C North Carolina ACC Buddy Boeheim Sr. G Syracuse ACC Caleb Houstan Fr. G/F Michigan Big Ten Chet Holmgren Fr. F Gonzaga WCC Chris Lykes Sr. G Arkansas SEC Collin Gillespie Sr. G Villanova BIG EAST David McCormack Sr. F Kansas Big 12 Drew Timme Jr. F Gonzaga WCC E.J. Liddell Jr. F Ohio State Big Ten Emoni Bates Fr. F Memphis AAC Hunter Dickinson So. C Michigan Big Ten Isaiah Mobley Jr. F USC Pac-12 Jabari Smith Fr. F Auburn SEC Jaden Ivey So. G Purdue Big Ten Jaden Shackelford Jr. G Alabama SEC Jahvon Quinerly Jr. G Alabama SEC Jaime Jaquez Jr. G/F UCLA Pac-12 Jalen Duren Fr. C Memphis AAC James Akinjo Sr. G Baylor Big 12 Johnny Juzang Jr. G UCLA Pac-12 Julian Champagnie Jr. G/F St. John's BIG EAST Justin Moore Jr. G Villanova BIG EAST Keion Brooks Jr. Jr. F Kentucky SEC Kellan Grady Sr. G Kentucky SEC Kendric Davis Sr. G SMU AAC Kennedy Chandler Fr. G Tennessee SEC Kenneth Lofton Jr. Fr. F Louisiana Tech USA Keve Aluma R-Sr. F Virginia Tech ACC Kofi Cockburn Jr. C Illinois Big Ten Marcus Carr Sr. G Texas Big 12 Marcus Sasser Jr. G Houston AAC Matt Bradley Sr. G San Diego St. MWC Matthew Mayer Sr. G/F Baylor Big 12 Max Abmas Jr. G Oral Roberts Summit Ochai Agbaji Sr. G Kansas Big 12 Paolo Banchero Fr. F Duke ACC Patrick Baldwin Fr. G Milwaukee Horizon Remy Martin Sr. G Kansas Big 12 Scotty Pippen Jr. Jr. G Vanderbilt SEC Terrence Shannon Jr. Jr. G Texas Tech Big 12 Trayce Jackson-Davis Jr. F Indiana Big Ten Trevion Williams Sr. F Purdue Big Ten Tyson Etienne So. G Wichita State AAC TyTy Washington Fr. G Kentucky SEC Will Richardson Sr. G Oregon Pac-12 7 storylines to watch as the DII college basketball regular season opens The preseason DII college basketball tournaments are in the books. Here are a few things to watch as the DII men's and women's basketball season officially opens Nov. 12. READ MORE WATCH: UC Riverside stuns Arizona State on the road with last-second half-court shot UC Riverside beat Arizona State on the road with a last-second heave from beyond half court. Don't miss this shot. READ MORE Men's basketball is back, and this is why we're excited After a busy opening night, Mike Lopresti highlights all the key moments from the first day of NCAA Division I men's basketball and how they fit in history. READ MORE