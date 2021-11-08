The Atlanta Tipoff Club announces the men's basketball 2022 Naismith Trophy watch list

On Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy watch list for DI men's basketball. The prestigious individual award annually honors college basketball's most outstanding player. The winner receives the iconic Naismith Trophy, originally sculpted in 1982 by Atlanta’s Marty C. Dawe.

This year's list features representation from 34 different schools across 12 conferences. Twelve programs have multiple preseason candidates; Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Kentucky are the only schools with three candidates. The Big 12 and SEC lead all conferences with nine candidates each.

The 54th Naismith Trophy winner will be chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, comprised of leading media members from around the country, current and former head coaches, and former award winners and conference commissioners. The selections will look at outstanding on-court performances during the 2021-22 college basketball season.

Iowa senior center Luka Garza was named the winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy after finishing as a finalist for the award in 2020. Garza became the first Hawkeye to win the Naismith Trophy in its storied history.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Gonzaga's Drew Timme are the only semifinalists from a year ago to make the 2021-22 preseason watch list. The watch list also includes the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy winner, Chet Holmgren, now a freshman at Gonzaga University. As the season progresses, a midseason watch list will be announced before the watch list is later trimmed once to 10 semifinalists and again to four finalists.

2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Watch List