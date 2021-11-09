No. 17 Ohio State escapes Akron with Zed Key's game-winning shot on college basketball's opening night

Starting for just the second time in his college career, Ohio State sophomore forward Zed Key scored six of the Buckeyes' final eight points Tuesday night in a 67-66 win over Akron, but none were bigger than the two points that gave them the win in the closing second.

With 3.2 seconds remaining, Ohio State took the ball out of bounds and Malachi Branham, stationed at the top of the key, found Key open in the lane. Two Akron defenders collapsed on Key, but he was able to power through the defensive coverage and put up a two-handed layup that dropped in the basket.

Key finished with 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting, which tied his career high, and he also had five rebounds.

Ohio State's next game is Friday, Nov. 12 against Niagara.