Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | November 9, 2021 No. 17 Ohio State escapes Akron with Zed Key's game-winning shot on college basketball's opening night College men's basketball players to watch this season Share Starting for just the second time in his college career, Ohio State sophomore forward Zed Key scored six of the Buckeyes' final eight points Tuesday night in a 67-66 win over Akron, but none were bigger than the two points that gave them the win in the closing second. With 3.2 seconds remaining, Ohio State took the ball out of bounds and Malachi Branham, stationed at the top of the key, found Key open in the lane. Two Akron defenders collapsed on Key, but he was able to power through the defensive coverage and put up a two-handed layup that dropped in the basket. Watch the play below: The Buckeyes come up CLUTCH 🔥Zed Key’s last-second bucket gives No. 17 @OhioStateHoops the win over Akron (via @br_CBB) pic.twitter.com/jdkX2Q2AVG— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 10, 2021 Key finished with 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting, which tied his career high, and he also had five rebounds. Ohio State's next game is Friday, Nov. 12 against Niagara. 2021 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results In 2021, Ohio State will try to build off of their run to last year's College Football Playoff National Championship. Ryan Day and his staff will have to do it without the help of QB Justin Fields and RB Trey Sermon. READ MORE College wrestling rankings: Stanford cracks top 25 as top 5 hold steady Open tournaments around the country and a select few dual meets offered the first look at some of the nation’s top competitors in college wrestling this year, but the Top 25 team rankings stayed mostly steady. Here’s what you need to know about the top 25. READ MORE Women's college volleyball: Minnesota women's volleyball takes down No. 7 Ohio State in Columbus Minnesota volleyball took down No. 7 Ohio State 3-1 in Columbus, Ohio to earn the season sweep over the Buckeyes. READ MORE