WATCH: UC Riverside stuns Arizona State on the road with last-second half-court shot

UC Riverside was down 65-63 with 1.7 seconds left on the clock against Arizona State before the college basketball gods smiled down upon the Highlanders. It was J.P. Moorman II who shocked the Sun Devil crowd with his miracle heave beyond half court to put UC Riverside on top of ASU 66-65 with no time left on the clock. Watch the final play below👇: THIS @UCRMBB BUZZER-BEATING GAME-WINNER 😱😱😱COLLEGE. BASKETBALL. IS. BACK ❗️(via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/W5Ovggu2In— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 12, 2021 Moorman and the Highlanders went back and forth with the Sun Devils all game long thanks to UC Riverside's lights-out shooting from beyond the arc. The Highlanders hit 48.3% of their three-pointers, including Moorman's last-second prayer. The UC Riverside hero finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 boards throughout the game. The Highlanders also had the help of Flynn Cameron, who led the team with 15 points. Guard Zyon Pullin also helped UCR across the finish line with 10 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds. ANOTHER STUNNER: No. 17 Ohio State escapes Akron with Zed Key's game-winning shot on opening night Although it wasn't the start of the season the Sun Devils were hoping for, they'll get another chance to get back in the win column on Monday, November 15 when they play North Florida. Arizona State beat Portland to start the season this past Tuesday. As for the Highlanders, well they will be looking to keep the magic alive when they host La Sierra on Sunday, November 14.