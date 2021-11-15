Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | November 15, 2021 Marquette storms back from 12 down to stun No. 10 Illinois, 67-66 College basketball rankings: UCLA tops first Power 36 of the season Share It only took three games for Marquette head coach Shaka Smart to land his first big-time win as the Golden Eagles' head coach. Marquette was down 12 points with just over 10 minutes on the clock before storming back to beat No. 10 Illinois, 67-66. The rally was sparked by Marquette's defense, as Golden Eagles were able to score 28 points off of Illinois' 26 total turnovers — seven of which came from the Illini's star guard Andre Curbello. COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: UCLA and Gonzaga lead Andy Katz's first in-season Power 36 rankings after notable wins Marquette's 21-8 run to finish the game with the victory was capped off by a late-game steal by Tyler Kolek, which resulted in a layup giving the Golden Eagles the 67-66 lead. WHAT AN ENDING! @MarquetteMBB pulls off the upset over No. 10 Illinois pic.twitter.com/CW5WP0ewIE — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 16, 2021 Shaka Smart's squad was led by Darryl Morsell and Justin Lewis, who scored 21 and 17 points respectively. Although Illinois was without its star big man Kofi Cockburn due to a three-game suspension, the Illini found help from four players who scored in double-digits, led by Trent Frazier who scored 23 points behind 6-10 shooting from three-point land. Frazier and company will try and bounce back from the early-season loss when they face Cincinnati on Monday, November 22. Marquette will play Ole Miss next on Thursday, November 18. COLLEGE BASKETBALL LEGENDS 1950s: Bill Russell| Jerry West| Oscar Robertson 1960s: Lew Alcindor | "Pistol" Pete Maravich | Jerry Lucas 1970s: Bill Walton | Magic Johnson | Larry Bird 1980s: Michael Jordan | Patrick Ewing | Charles Barkley 1990s: Christian Laettner | Tim Duncan 2000s: Carmelo Anthony | Steph Curry | Kevin Durant| Kemba Walker 2010s: Anthony Davis Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Latest video 15 players to watch for men's college basketball national player of the year and freshmen of the year awards Andy Katz says these are the men's basketball national player of the year and freshman of the year candidates to watch. READ MORE Here's how the new two-minute overtime rule could change collegiate wrestling matches The new NCAA overtime rules extended the length of the first sudden victory period to two minutes, creating more suspense and allowing for a riding time factor. What does that mean for athletes, and how would this rule have influenced the 2021 results? Let’s break it down. READ MORE October surprises from the 2021 college football season Here are some of the biggest surprises from the last month of college football. READ MORE