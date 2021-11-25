2021 Maui Invitational: Wisconsin beats Saint Mary's to win the 2021 tournament

Wisconsin beat Saint Mary's, 61-55, for the 2021 Maui Invitational championship. Houston won the third-place matchup against Oregon, Texas A&M edged Notre Dame in the fifth-placed game and Butler defeated Chaminade for seventh place.

Due to COVID-19, travel restrictions and protocols in Hawaii, the 2021 event was played in Las Vegas.

2021 Maui Invitational: Bracket

2021 Maui Invitational: Schedule, scores

All times ET

Monday, Nov. 22

Game 1: Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

Game 2: Houston 70, Butler 52

Game 3: Oregon 73, Chaminade 49

Game 4: Saint Mary's 62, Notre Dame 59

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Game 5: Texas A&M 57, Butler 50

Game 6: Wisconsin 65, Houston 63

Game 7: Saint Mary's 62, Oregon 50

Game 8: Notre Dame 90, Chaminade 64

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Game 9: Houston 78, Oregon 49 (Third place)

Game 10: Wisconsin 61, Saint Mary's 55 (Championship)

Game 11: Butler 84, Chaminade 51 (7th place game)

Game 12: Texas A&M 73, Notre Dame 67 (5th place game)

2021 Maui Invitational: Champions, runners-up

Duke has the most Maui titles in the tournament's history. The Blue Devils have won the event five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.