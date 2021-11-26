Watch: Dayton upsets No. 4 Kansas on wild buzzer beater

The No. 4 team in the nation has fallen as Dayton shocked No. 4 Kansas, 74-73, in the ESPN Events Invitational semifinals.

With eight seconds left on the clock, Dayton's Malachi Smith drove to the rim where his layup attempt was blocked by Kansas big man David McCormack. The rebound bounced out to Mustapha Amzil, who dribbled across the floor before taking a high-arching shot as time expired. The ball hung on the rim before falling through the net, shocking the Jayhawks and college basketball world alike.

Watch the last seconds below:

DAYTON STUNS No. 4 KANSAS AT THE BUZZER 😱



First top-5 win for the Flyers since 1984. pic.twitter.com/IWgGZfpzQh — ESPN (@espn) November 26, 2021

Dayton brought the score within one point after a basket from Smith with 44 seconds left on the clock. On Kansas' next possession, a charge from McCormack kept the game within reach. Dayton head coach Anthony Grant would call timeout allowing his players to regroup; the players would do the rest in a crazy sequence of plays.

The win marks the first top-5 win for the Flyers since 1984. Dayton now moves to 3-3 on the season. Kansas falls to 4-1. Dayton will next face the winner of Iona/Belmont in Sunday's ESPN Events Invitational finals.