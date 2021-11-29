NCAA.com | December 2, 2021 Big Ten downs the ACC in the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Ohio State upsets No. 1 Duke behind EJ Liddell's double-double Share The ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the 2021-22 season saw two of the premier college basketball conferences go head-to-head from Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1. The Big Ten picked up its third-straight victory in the challenge, winning 8-6 after jumping out to a 6-2 lead entering the challenge's final day. 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, scores, TV info Monday, Nov. 29 Iowa 75, Virginia 74 Illinois 82, Notre Dame Tuesday, Nov. 30 Minnesota 54, Pitt 53 Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 2OT No. 2 Purdue 93, Florida State 65 Rutgers 74, Clemson 64 Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73 Ohio State 71, No. 1 Duke 66 Wednesday, Dec. 1 No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64 NC State 104, Nebraska 100 Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58 Miami 63, Penn State 58 North Carolina 72, No. 24 Michigan 51 No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66 Per the ACC, there were five first-time matchups in the 2021 event: Iowa vs. Virginia, Minnesota vs. Pitt, Miami vs. Penn State, Nebraska vs. NC State and Maryland vs. Virginia Tech. MARCH MADNESS: 2022 NCAA tournament selection show information Though the Big Ten won the challenge in 2021, 2020 and 2019, the ACC holds a 12-8-3 edge going back to 1999. The ACC also leads 144-121 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games. Here's what happened in 2020: Last season, the Big Ten won 7-5, as Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers and Wisconsin won their games. The Big Ten jumped out to a 6-1 lead but the ACC cut it to 6-5 before No. 12 Wisconsin topped No. 23 Louisville, 85-48. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 results: Miami 58, Purdue 54 (1-0 ACC) Minnesota 85, Boston College 80 (OT) (1-1 tie) No. 3 Iowa 93, No. 16 North Carolina 80 (2-1 Big Ten) No. 22 Ohio State 90, Notre Dame 85 (3-1 Big Ten) Penn State 75, No. 15 Virginia Tech 55 (4-1 Big Ten) No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68 (5-1 Big Ten) No. 21 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69 (6-1 Big Ten) Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 results: Clemson 67, Maryland 51 (6-2 Big Ten) Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 64 (6-3 Big Ten) No. 20 Florida State 69, Indiana 67 (OT) (6-4 Big Ten) Pitt 71, Northwestern 70 (6-5 Big Ten) Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 result: No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48 (7-5 Big Ten) Undefeated men's college basketball teams in the 2021-22 season Who will be the last remaining undefeated men's college basketball team this season? Follow along here all season long. READ MORE The 10 most surprising men's college basketball teams through the first month, according to Andy Katz March Madness correspondent Andy Katz named Iowa State his No. 1 surprise team of the first month. READ MORE Men's college basketball: 8 things to know from Texas Southern's historic upset over No. 20 Florida Texas Southern downed No. 20 Florida 69-54 in a historic upset. Here's what to know from the SWAC-over-SEC shocker. READ MORE