Big Ten downs the ACC in the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the 2021-22 season saw two of the premier college basketball conferences go head-to-head from Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1. The Big Ten picked up its third-straight victory in the challenge, winning 8-6 after jumping out to a 6-2 lead entering the challenge's final day.

2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, scores, TV info

Monday, Nov. 29

Iowa 75, Virginia 74

Illinois 82, Notre Dame

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Wednesday, Dec. 1

No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64

NC State 104, Nebraska 100

Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58

Miami 63, Penn State 58

North Carolina 72, No. 24 Michigan 51

No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

Per the ACC, there were five first-time matchups in the 2021 event: Iowa vs. Virginia, Minnesota vs. Pitt, Miami vs. Penn State, Nebraska vs. NC State and Maryland vs. Virginia Tech.

Though the Big Ten won the challenge in 2021, 2020 and 2019, the ACC holds a 12-8-3 edge going back to 1999. The ACC also leads 144-121 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.

Here's what happened in 2020:

Last season, the Big Ten won 7-5, as Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers and Wisconsin won their games. The Big Ten jumped out to a 6-1 lead but the ACC cut it to 6-5 before No. 12 Wisconsin topped No. 23 Louisville, 85-48.

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 results:

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 results:

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 result: