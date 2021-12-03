TRENDING:

basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | December 5, 2021

Here's what we might see in the first men's basketball NET rankings for the 2021-22 season

SEC and Big East are the top two conferences early on

On Monday morning, Dec. 6, the first edition of the men's basketball NET rankings will debut for the 2021-22 season. The NET rankings are the primary sorting tool for evaluating college basketball teams and when it comes time for the NCAA selection committee to select the seed of the 68 teams for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the NET rankings will play a crucial role in evaluating the strength of teams' wins and losses.

This is the fourth season in which the NET rankings have been used in men's basketball and it'll be the first season that the NET rankings have been used in women's basketball.

Starting this season, the metric will slim down to just two components, rather than the previous five. The two remaining components are an adjusted net efficiency rating and the Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home. Win percentage, adjusted win percentage and scoring margin are no longer used in the NET rankings.

Click or tap here to read our in-depth explainer on the history and use of the NET rankings.

So, prior to the release of the NET rankings on Monday, here are some insights as to what you can expect from the first edition of the rankings.

Marc Lebryk | USA TODAY Sports Images Purdue's Jaden Ivey celebrates during a win against Iowa.

Who will be No. 1? What about in the top five?

When Gonzaga debuted at No. 1 in the NET rankings last season, the Zags were 10-0 at that point in the season, with five neutral-court wins. Those five neutral-court wins were against Iowa (debuted at No. 7), Kansas (No. 27), West Virginia (No. 29), Virginia (No. 45) and Auburn (No. 76), so even though Gonzaga hadn't won (or even played) a road game at that point in the season, its wins over quality opponents away from home mattered.

Keep that in mind for Monday's release of the NET rankings.

No. 2 Purdue, which is likely to be ranked No. 1 in the men's basketball AP poll for the first time ever on Monday, is a strong candidate to debut at No. 1 in the NET rankings. Not only are the Boilermakers undefeated at 8-0, but they've beaten North Carolina and Villanova in neutral-court games. The latter could be ranked in the top 10 in the NET and the former could be in the top 40.

Not only is Purdue undefeated and with wins over multiple potential NCAA tournament teams, but the Boilermakers' efficiency ratings are very strong. Through Dec. 4, they're ranked No. 2 on advanced analytics sites kenpom.com and barttorvik.com. Given that adjusted net efficiency (read: offensive efficiency minus defensive efficiency) is one of the two remaining components in the NET rankings, that bodes well for Purdue.

Baylor, LSU and Southern California are candidates to claim spots in the top five in Monday's NET rankings. Like Purdue, Baylor, LSU and USC are 8-0. Baylor has neutral-court wins over Arizona State, VCU and Michigan State — three top-100-ish teams — the Bears' rating should benefit from wins away from home against quality opponents.

Five of USC's eight wins are away from home, including three true road wins over Temple, Florida Gulf Coast and Washington State, plus neutral-court wins over Saint  Joseph's and San Diego State, and the Trojans' NET ranking should reflect their quality wins away from home.

At 6-0, Arizona is another undefeated team with multiple neutral-site wins that could earn a top-five NET ranking.

A couple of losses won't doom a team's early-season NET ranking

Last season, Illinois debuted at No. 4 in the NET rankings despite being 8-3 at the time. Ultimately, Illinois earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, so it started in the top four of the NET and ended the regular season in the top four in the selection committee's eyes.

Even though a few early-season losses could hurt a team in the polls, it won't necessarily cause a similar drop in the NET rankings, especially if those losses were to strong teams and/or away from home. Take Gonzaga, for example. Gonzaga lost a close game to Duke on a neutral court, then to an Alabama team that will likely debut in the top 10 of the NET rankings. Gonzaga, by the way, still ranks No. 1 on kenpom.com and barttorvik.com, so its efficiency metrics are still incredibly strong.

So while the Zags may not be No. 1 in the NET rankings, they could very well be ranked prominently on Monday.

A similar prognosis could apply to Villanova, whose only losses this season came on the road in overtime against UCLA and against Purdue on a neutral court in a pair of competitive efforts. The Wildcats will likely be ranked in or around the top 10 on Monday.

Let's have a quick discussion about Colgate and what its NET ranking last season meant

Last season, Colgate reached No. 9 in the NET rankings after a 14-1 record prior to Selection Sunday and the Raiders' ranking received great attention, despite their strong win-loss record.

But there's an easy explanation as to why Colgate was ranked so high: Most Patriot League teams only played conference opponents, Colgate only lost to those teams once in 15 tries and the Raiders finished the season with an offensive efficiency that ranked just outside of the top 50 nationally, per kenpom.com.

Frankly, most Patriot League teams (and their NET rankings) lacked the connectivity of teams from other conferences, so there were very few points of comparison and the Patriot League was effectively in a parallel universe to the rest of the sport.

Colgate's NET ranking was a byproduct of a unique season affected by COVID-19.

While not their purpose, the NET rankings have been a solid predictor of national championship contenders

The purpose of the NET rankings is to be the primary sorting tool to evaluate teams, such that the NET rankings can be applied to the quadrant system in order to determine what wins and losses fall in Quadrants, 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The purpose of the NET rankings isn't to project who will make the NCAA tournament, earn a particular seed or advance the furthest in the tournament. However, the debut set of NET rankings coincidentally has resulted in pretty successful forecasting of which two teams will play in the final game of the season in April.

During the 2020-21 season, Gonzaga and Baylor debuted at No. 1 and No. 2 in the NET rankings, respectively, and they faced off in the national championship game.

In the first-ever season with the NET rankings, the 2018-19 campaign, Virginia and Texas Tech, which played for the national title, started at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

So, with recent history as a guide, don't be surprised if this season's national finalists are ultimately ranked in the top five, top three or even the top two of Monday's NET rankings.

Here's how last season's first rankings looked

Here's what the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2020-21 season looked like, when they were released on Jan. 4, 2021.

Rank Previous School Conference Record Road Neutral Home Quad 1 Quad 2 Quad 3 Quad 4
1   Gonzaga WCC 10-0 0-0 5-0 5-0 4-0 1-0 1-0 4-0
2   Baylor Big 12 9-0 2-0 3-0 4-0 1-0 0-0 2-0 6-0
3   Tennessee SEC 7-1 1-0 0-0 6-1 2-0 0-1 1-0 4-0
4   Illinois Big Ten 8-3 2-2 0-1 6-0 1-3 4-0 1-0 2-0
5   Villanova Big East 8-1 3-0 3-1 2-0 2-1 0-0 4-0 2-0
6   Michigan Big Ten 9-0 2-0 0-0 7-0 1-0 3-0 3-0 2-0
7   Iowa Big Ten 9-2 1-1 0-1 8-0 1-2 3-0 0-0 5-0
8   Houston AAC 8-1 2-1 1-0 5-0 4-1 0-0 2-0 2-0
9   Texas Big 12 8-1 1-0 3-0 4-1 1-1 4-0 0-0 3-0
10   Missouri SEC 7-1 2-0 1-0 4-1 4-1 1-0 2-0 0-0
11   Wisconsin Big Ten 9-2 1-1 0-0 8-1 0-1 4-1 1-0 4-0
12   Saint Louis Atlantic 10 7-1 0-1 0-0 7-0 1-1 1-0 0-0 5-0
13   Boise St. Mountain West 7-1 3-1 1-0 3-0 1-1 0-0 1-0 5-0
14   Colorado Pac-12 7-3 2-3 3-0 2-0 1-3 0-0 2-0 4-0
15   Clemson ACC 8-1 1-1 3-0 4-0 2-1 3-0 1-0 2-0
16   Colgate Patriot 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0-0
17   Rutgers Big Ten 7-2 1-1 0-0 6-1 3-2 1-0 1-0 2-0
18   Texas Tech Big 12 8-3 1-0 1-1 6-2 1-2 1-1 0-0 6-0
19   Oregon Pac-12 8-1 1-0 1-1 6-0 1-1 1-0 3-0 3-0
20   Drake MVC 10-0 4-0 1-0 5-0 0-0 0-0 5-0 5-0
21   Arizona Pac-12 9-1 2-1 0-0 7-0 1-1 1-0 3-0 4-0
22   Florida SEC 5-1 1-1 2-0 2-0 1-1 0-0 3-0 1-0
23   LSU SEC 6-2 0-2 1-0 5-0 0-2 0-0 2-0 4-0
24   Arkansas SEC 9-1 1-0 0-0 8-1 0-1 2-0 2-0 5-0
25   Syracuse ACC 6-1 1-1 0-0 5-0 0-1 1-0 3-0 2-0
26   Southern California Pac-12 6-2 0-0 1-1 5-1 0-2 1-0 2-0 3-0
27   Kansas Big 12 7-2 1-0 2-1 4-1 3-2 0-0 1-0 3-0
28   Ohio St. Big Ten 8-3 1-3 1-0 6-0 1-3 1-0 1-0 5-0
29   West Virginia Big 12 8-3 1-2 3-1 4-0 1-3 3-0 2-0 2-0
30   Creighton Big East 8-2 3-1 0-0 5-1 1-1 3-1 0-0 4-0
31   VCU Atlantic 10 8-2 1-1 2-1 5-0 0-2 2-0 2-0 4-0
32   Maryland Big Ten 6-4 1-2 0-0 5-2 1-4 0-0 5-0 0-0
33   Louisville ACC 7-1 2-1 0-0 5-0 1-1 2-0 2-0 2-0
34   Virginia Tech ACC 8-1 0-0 2-0 6-1 2-0 0-1 2-0 4-0
35   Oklahoma St. Big 12 7-2 4-1 0-0 3-1 3-1 0-1 2-0 2-0
36   Alabama SEC 7-3 1-0 2-2 4-1 1-1 3-1 1-1 2-0
37   SMU AAC 6-1 2-0 0-0 4-1 0-1 1-0 2-0 3-0
38   NC State ACC 6-1 0-1 1-0 5-0 0-1 1-0 1-0 4-0
39   Winthrop Big South 7-0 2-0 2-0 3-0 0-0 1-0 2-0 4-0
40   Colorado St. Mountain West 5-1 2-1 0-0 3-0 1-1 1-0 0-0 3-0
41   San Diego St. Mountain West 5-2 1-0 1-0 3-2 0-0 3-2 0-0 2-0
42   Penn St. Big Ten 3-4 1-2 0-0 2-2 1-3 1-1 0-0 1-0
43   Minnesota Big Ten 10-2 0-2 0-0 10-0 3-2 0-0 4-0 3-0
44   Seton Hall Big East 8-4 3-2 0-1 5-1 3-2 0-1 2-1 3-0
45   Virginia ACC 5-2 1-0 1-2 3-0 0-1 0-1 2-0 3-0
46   Xavier Big East 8-2 1-1 0-0 7-1 0-1 2-1 4-0 2-0
47   Purdue Big Ten 7-5 0-4 2-1 5-0 1-4 2-1 1-0 3-0
48   UConn Big East 4-1 0-0 1-0 3-1 1-1 0-0 1-0 2-0
49   Oklahoma Big 12 6-2 1-1 0-0 5-1 2-2 0-0 1-0 3-0
50   Northwestern Big Ten 5-3 1-2 0-0 4-1 2-2 0-1 1-0 2-0
51   Indiana Big Ten 6-4 0-2 3-1 3-1 0-3 3-1 1-0 2-0
52   BYU WCC 8-2 2-0 2-1 4-1 1-2 1-0 3-0 3-0
53   Saint Mary's (CA) WCC 9-2 0-0 2-2 7-0 0-1 2-1 3-0 4-0
54   UCLA Pac-12 7-2 0-1 1-1 6-0 1-2 1-0 1-0 4-0
55   Stanford Pac-12 5-3 2-1 1-2 2-0 2-1 0-2 1-0 2-0
56   Furman SoCon 5-3 2-3 0-0 3-0 0-2 1-0 1-1 3-0
57   St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 3-1 1-1 1-0 1-0 1-0 1-1 1-0 0-0
58   Loyola Chicago MVC 5-2 1-1 0-1 4-0 0-1 0-1 2-0 3-0
59   UAB C-USA 6-1 1-0 0-0 5-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 5-0
60   Florida St. ACC 5-2 0-1 0-0 5-1 1-1 1-1 1-0 2-0
61   Wichita St. AAC 4-2 3-0 0-0 1-2 2-1 1-1 1-0 0-0
62   Ole Miss SEC 5-3 1-2 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 4-0
63   Marquette Big East 6-5 2-2 0-0 4-3 2-3 0-2 1-0 3-0
64   North Carolina ACC 6-4 0-3 3-1 3-0 0-3 1-1 1-0 4-0
65   TCU Big 12 9-2 2-0 3-0 4-2 1-0 3-1 1-1 4-0
66   Tulsa AAC 5-3 2-0 0-2 3-1 1-0 1-2 1-1 2-0
67   Akron MAC 2-1 0-0 0-1 2-0 0-0 0-1 2-0 0-0
68   Richmond Atlantic 10 7-3 3-1 2-0 2-2 0-1 2-1 3-1 2-0
69   Wake Forest ACC 2-1 0-1 0-0 2-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 2-0
70   Liberty ASUN 6-4 1-2 2-2 3-0 0-2 0-1 2-0 4-1
71   Georgia St. Sun Belt 5-2 3-2 0-0 2-0 0-0 1-1 3-1 1-0
72   Marshall C-USA 7-2 3-1 0-0 4-1 0-0 1-0 2-2 4-0
73   Abilene Christian Southland 5-2 0-2 3-0 2-0 0-2 0-0 1-0 4-0
74   UCF AAC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 1-2 0-1 2-0 0-0
75   Pittsburgh ACC 5-2 2-0 0-0 3-2 1-0 1-1 1-0 2-1
76   Auburn SEC 6-4 0-2 2-1 4-1 0-3 1-1 0-0 5-0
77   Toledo MAC 8-3 3-2 1-1 4-0 1-2 0-0 0-1 7-0
78   Providence Big East 7-4 2-1 1-2 4-1 2-2 1-1 1-1 3-0
79   Rhode Island Atlantic 10 5-5 0-2 2-2 3-1 0-1 3-1 1-3 1-0
80   Wright St. Horizon 7-2 4-1 0-0 3-1 0-0 1-1 0-0 6-1
81   Missouri St. MVC 5-1 1-1 0-0 4-0 0-0 0-0 2-1 3-0
82   UC Riverside Big West 3-1 2-1 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 3-0
83   Alabama A&M SWAC 2-0 1-0 0-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 1-0
84   Bowling Green MAC 6-2 4-1 0-0 2-1 0-1 1-0 3-1 2-0
85   Utah St. Mountain West 6-3 2-0 1-2 3-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 5-0
86   Georgia SEC 6-1 0-0 0-0 6-1 0-0 0-0 2-1 4-0
87   Western Ky. C-USA 8-3 2-2 2-1 4-0 1-2 1-0 3-1 3-0
88   Wofford SoCon 3-3 1-2 0-1 2-0 0-1 1-1 2-1 0-0
89   Mercer SoCon 4-3 3-2 0-0 1-1 0-2 2-0 0-1 2-0
90   Ohio MAC 4-4 1-3 2-0 1-1 0-3 0-0 1-1 3-0
91   Bryant NEC 6-2 3-2 0-0 3-0 0-1 0-0 3-1 3-0
92   Davidson Atlantic 10 5-4 1-0 1-2 3-2 0-1 1-2 0-1 4-0
93   Kent St. MAC 2-2 1-2 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 0-0 2-0
94   San Francisco WCC 7-5 2-3 3-2 2-0 1-2 0-1 2-1 4-1
95   Georgia Tech ACC 6-3 1-1 1-0 4-2 0-1 2-1 2-1 2-0
96   Memphis AAC 6-4 1-0 1-3 4-1 0-1 1-3 2-0 3-0
97   Texas A&M SEC 6-2 0-1 0-1 6-0 0-1 0-1 2-0 4-0
98   South Dakota St. Summit League 5-3 2-0 3-3 0-0 0-1 2-1 2-0 1-1
99   Buffalo MAC 2-3 1-2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-0
100   Belmont OVC 9-1 4-0 2-0 3-1 0-0 0-0 2-1 7-0
101   Washington St. Pac-12 8-1 0-0 0-0 8-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 7-0
102   UTEP C-USA 2-3 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-2 1-0 0-0 1-1
103   South Carolina SEC 2-2 0-1 1-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 0-0 1-0
104   East Carolina AAC 6-2 1-2 0-0 5-0 0-1 0-0 3-1 3-0
105   Arizona St. Pac-12 4-3 2-0 1-1 1-2 0-1 1-1 2-1 1-0
106   Navy Patriot 5-1 2-1 1-0 2-0 0-1 0-0 3-0 2-0
107   Army West Point Patriot 4-2 1-1 2-1 1-0 1-2 1-0 1-0 1-0
108   Bradley MVC 4-3 0-2 2-0 2-1 0-2 1-0 0-1 3-0
109   Hofstra CAA 6-3 2-2 0-0 4-1 1-2 1-0 0-0 4-1
110   Eastern Wash. Big Sky 1-4 1-4 0-0 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-0 1-0
111   Dayton Atlantic 10 5-2 0-0 1-0 4-2 0-0 1-1 1-1 3-0
112   St. John's (NY) Big East 6-4 0-2 1-1 5-1 0-2 0-1 4-1 2-0
113   Mississippi St. SEC 6-4 1-0 0-3 5-1 0-1 1-1 1-2 4-0
114   South Fla. AAC 5-4 1-1 1-2 3-1 0-1 2-3 1-0 2-0
115   Duke ACC 3-2 1-0 0-0 2-2 0-1 0-0 1-1 2-0
116   Mount St. Mary's NEC 2-3 1-2 0-1 1-0 0-2 1-0 0-1 1-0
117   Morgan St. MEAC 3-1 3-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2-1 1-0
118   Chattanooga SoCon 7-2 5-1 0-0 2-1 1-0 0-1 0-1 6-0
119   Michigan St. Big Ten 7-3 2-2 0-0 5-1 0-3 1-0 1-0 5-0
120   Utah Pac-12 4-3 0-3 0-0 4-0 0-3 0-0 0-0 4-0
121   Oral Roberts Summit League 2-5 2-5 0-0 0-0 0-5 0-0 0-0 2-0
122   North Texas C-USA 3-4 0-4 0-0 3-0 0-3 0-1 0-0 3-0
123   UC Santa Barbara Big West 4-3 1-3 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-1 2-2 2-0
124   Santa Clara WCC 5-2 1-1 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-1 0-0 5-0
125   Saint Peter's MAAC 6-5 2-5 1-0 3-0 0-1 1-2 4-2 1-0
126   LMU (CA) WCC 5-3 0-3 0-0 5-0 0-2 0-1 2-0 3-0
127   Monmouth MAAC 3-3 0-1 0-0 3-2 0-0 0-1 1-2 2-0
128   UNCW CAA 5-3 3-2 1-1 1-0 0-1 0-1 3-1 2-0
129   Old Dominion C-USA 4-3 2-3 0-0 2-0 0-2 0-0 2-1 2-0
130   Drexel CAA 5-2 1-1 2-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 5-0
131   Siena MAAC 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 0-0
132   Boston College ACC 2-7 0-2 1-3 1-2 0-5 1-1 0-1 1-0
133   Miami (FL) ACC 4-4 0-1 0-0 4-3 0-2 1-1 0-0 3-1
134   Duquesne Atlantic 10 2-2 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 1-1
135   Southern Utah Big Sky 4-1 1-1 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 4-0
136   Little Rock Sun Belt 5-3 0-1 2-2 3-0 0-1 0-1 1-1 4-0
137   Grand Canyon WAC 3-3 0-0 0-2 3-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 2-0
138   Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 3-2 0-1 0-0 3-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 2-0
139   Massachusetts Atlantic 10 2-3 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 1-2 1-1
140   Jacksonville St. OVC 5-2 2-2 1-0 2-0 0-1 0-0 1-1 4-0
141   Louisiana Tech C-USA 8-3 1-2 0-0 7-1 0-1 1-1 0-1 7-0
142   Cincinnati AAC 2-6 0-3 0-0 2-3 0-2 1-3 0-1 1-0
143   Samford SoCon 3-4 2-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-1 2-1
144   Kentucky SEC 2-6 1-1 0-3 1-2 0-2 1-3 0-0 1-1
145   Nevada Mountain West 7-3 4-1 1-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 3-2 4-1
146   The Citadel SoCon 3-0 1-0 0-0 2-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 3-0
147   FIU C-USA 4-3 1-1 0-0 3-2 0-0 0-0 3-1 1-2
148   UMBC America East 7-2 4-1 0-0 3-1 0-0 0-0 1-1 6-1
149   Georgetown Big East 3-6 0-2 0-0 3-4 0-3 0-2 2-1 1-0
150   La Salle Atlantic 10 4-5 2-3 0-1 2-1 0-1 2-2 0-2 2-0
151   Niagara MAAC 4-4 2-4 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-2 1-1 3-0
152   Temple AAC 1-2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-1 0-0 1-0
153   Wyoming Mountain West 7-1 3-0 0-0 4-1 0-0 0-0 1-0 6-1
154   Charlotte C-USA 5-4 2-0 0-0 3-4 0-0 1-1 1-2 3-1
155   DePaul Big East 1-2 0-2 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 1-0
156   Lafayette Patriot 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1-0
157   Eastern Ky. OVC 7-2 2-2 2-0 3-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 7-1
158   Southern Ill. MVC 6-2 2-1 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 5-1
159   Pacific WCC 2-1 0-1 0-0 2-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 1-0
160   Tulane AAC 6-2 0-1 0-0 6-1 0-0 0-1 1-1 5-0
161   CSU Bakersfield Big West 3-4 2-4 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-1 1-0 2-1
162   Weber St. Big Sky 2-3 1-2 0-1 1-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 2-1
163   Iona MAAC 5-3 4-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 1-0 0-1 4-1
164   UC Irvine Big West 3-4 0-3 0-1 3-0 0-2 0-1 2-0 1-1
165   Milwaukee Horizon 3-2 3-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 3-0
166   Texas Southern SWAC 1-5 1-5 0-0 0-0 0-3 0-2 1-0 0-0
167   Cleveland St. Horizon 6-3 4-3 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 6-0
168   Northeastern CAA 3-5 0-5 0-0 3-0 0-2 0-2 1-1 2-0
169   Notre Dame ACC 3-6 1-2 0-1 2-3 0-3 0-2 1-1 2-0
170   Butler Big East 2-5 0-3 0-1 2-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 1-0
171   ETSU SoCon 4-4 1-1 1-2 2-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 3-1
172   Western Caro. SoCon 5-3 3-2 1-1 1-0 0-1 0-0 2-1 3-1
173   Lehigh Patriot 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0-0
174   Sam Houston Southland 3-5 2-4 0-1 1-0 0-5 0-0 2-0 1-0
175   South Alabama Sun Belt 3-4 2-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-2 0-1 3-1
176   UNC Greensboro SoCon 5-4 2-1 1-2 2-1 0-1 0-0 1-1 4-2
177   Vanderbilt SEC 4-3 0-1 0-0 4-2 0-1 0-2 0-0 4-0
178   LIU NEC 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-1
179   North Dakota St. Summit League 4-6 2-4 2-2 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-2 4-0
180   VMI SoCon 3-5 0-5 0-0 3-0 0-2 0-0 1-3 2-0
181   Indiana St. MVC 2-6 0-4 0-0 2-2 0-4 0-2 0-0 2-0
182   Texas St. Sun Belt 6-3 3-3 1-0 2-0 0-1 0-1 1-1 5-0
183   Marist MAAC 6-2 4-1 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 2-2 4-0
184   Hartford America East 7-4 1-3 0-1 6-0 0-2 0-0 0-2 7-0
185   Canisius MAAC 3-3 0-2 0-0 3-1 0-0 0-2 2-0 1-1
186   Nebraska Big Ten 3-7 0-3 0-0 3-4 0-4 0-0 0-3 3-0
187   Norfolk St. MEAC 4-3 2-1 1-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 2-3 2-0
188   Sacramento St. Big Sky 2-1 0-1 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2-0
189   George Mason Atlantic 10 4-3 1-1 1-1 2-1 0-0 0-2 1-0 3-1
190   Montana Big Sky 1-6 1-5 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-0 0-1
191   Stony Brook America East 5-4 2-4 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-4 0-0 5-0
192   UIC Horizon 5-2 1-1 0-0 4-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 5-0
193   California Pac-12 4-6 0-5 0-0 4-1 0-2 0-0 1-4 3-0
194   UNI MVC 1-7 0-3 0-3 1-1 0-1 0-3 1-3 0-0
195   NJIT America East 3-3 3-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-2 2-1
196   Gardner-Webb Big South 2-5 1-5 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-1 0-1 2-1
197   FGCU ASUN 3-2 1-1 0-0 2-1 0-0 1-1 0-1 2-0
198   Oregon St. Pac-12 4-3 0-1 0-0 4-2 0-0 0-1 0-1 4-1
199   Ball St. MAC 4-4 2-3 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-3 4-0
200   California Baptist WAC 1-2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 1-1
201   App State Sun Belt 3-4 2-2 0-0 1-2 0-1 0-1 1-1 2-1
202   Rice C-USA 6-2 2-1 0-0 4-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 6-1
203   Kansas St. Big 12 5-5 1-0 0-0 4-5 0-3 0-1 1-0 4-1
204   UC Davis Big West 1-2 0-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 1-1
205   N.C. Central MEAC 1-3 0-3 1-0 0-0 0-2 0-0 0-1 1-0
206   Nicholls St. Southland 2-5 0-4 2-0 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 2-1
207   Bucknell Patriot 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-0
208   James Madison CAA 1-4 0-2 0-0 1-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 1-1
209   Iowa St. Big 12 2-5 0-2 0-0 2-3 0-3 0-0 0-1 2-1
210   Saint Francis (PA) NEC 1-4 1-3 0-0 0-1 1-2 0-1 0-1 0-0
211   South Dakota Summit League 3-6 0-1 1-4 2-1 0-3 1-0 0-2 2-1
212   Vermont America East 3-3 1-1 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 3-3
213   Florida A&M MEAC 1-6 1-6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-3 0-1 1-0
214   New Hampshire America East 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 0-2 3-1
215   Pepperdine WCC 2-5 0-1 1-1 1-3 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-2
216   Northern Ky. Horizon 5-4 0-3 0-0 5-1 0-0 0-3 0-0 5-1
217   Louisiana Sun Belt 5-2 1-0 0-1 4-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 4-1
218   Quinnipiac MAAC 2-2 0-0 0-2 2-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 2-0
219   Eastern Ill. OVC 4-5 1-5 0-0 3-0 0-2 0-1 0-2 4-0
220   Robert Morris Horizon 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 2-1
221   Wagner NEC 1-4 0-3 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-2 0-0 1-1
222   Campbell Big South 2-5 1-4 1-0 0-1 0-3 0-0 0-1 2-1
223   Central Ark. Southland 1-7 1-7 0-0 0-0 0-4 0-2 0-1 1-0
224   Montana St. Big Sky 1-3 1-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1-1 0-1
225   Valparaiso MVC 1-5 0-5 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-1 0-3 1-0
226   Evansville MVC 5-5 1-3 0-1 4-1 0-1 0-0 1-2 4-2
227   UNLV Mountain West 1-4 1-0 0-3 0-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 0-1
228   UT Arlington Sun Belt 1-6 0-5 1-0 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-3 1-0
229   Tarleton St. WAC 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0
230   UNC Asheville Big South 4-5 1-3 0-0 3-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 4-2
231   UTRGV WAC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-1 0-0 3-1
232   Central Mich. MAC 3-3 2-3 0-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 3-1
233   St. Francis Brooklyn NEC 2-3 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 1-2 1-1
234   Prairie View SWAC 1-4 0-3 1-1 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-1 1-0
235   Miami (OH) MAC 2-3 0-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-2 0-1 2-0
236   Murray St. OVC 2-5 0-4 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 2-3
237   Washington Pac-12 1-7 0-1 0-3 1-3 0-4 0-2 0-0 1-1
238   Youngstown St. Horizon 3-4 2-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-3 2-1
239   Cal St. Fullerton Big West 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-0 0-0
240   CSUN Big West 3-3 1-1 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-1 1-1 2-1
241   Bellarmine ASUN 1-3 1-2 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-0
242   Lipscomb ASUN 3-6 0-4 1-0 2-2 0-1 1-1 0-3 2-1
243   Saint Joseph's Atlantic 10 0-7 0-4 0-2 0-1 0-3 0-4 0-0 0-0
244   Seattle U WAC 3-5 1-4 1-1 1-0 0-1 0-0 0-2 3-2
245   High Point Big South 3-6 1-5 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-3 3-2
246   Troy Sun Belt 4-5 2-4 1-1 1-0 0-2 0-1 3-2 1-0
247   Ga. Southern Sun Belt 3-4 2-2 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-1 1-2 2-1
248   Maine America East 1-4 0-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-1
249   Albany (NY) America East 1-4 1-1 0-0 0-3 0-0 0-0 1-4 0-0
250   UMass Lowell America East 3-7 0-3 1-2 2-2 0-2 1-0 0-2 2-3
251   Grambling SWAC 2-5 2-4 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 0-2 2-1
252   New Mexico St. WAC 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-0
253   Fla. Atlantic C-USA 1-3 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 1-1
254   Dixie St. WAC 2-2 1-2 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 2-0
255   Austin Peay OVC 4-4 1-1 2-1 1-2 0-0 0-1 1-2 3-1
256   Elon CAA 2-3 0-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 0-2 2-1
257   Southern Miss. C-USA 3-4 1-2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 1-2 2-2
258   New Mexico Mountain West 1-4 1-2 0-0 0-2 0-2 0-0 1-2 0-0
259   Radford Big South 3-6 1-5 0-1 2-0 0-1 0-1 0-3 3-1
260   Sacred Heart NEC 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-1 1-1
261   SIUE OVC 2-4 2-2 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-0 0-1 2-1
262   Morehead St. OVC 3-6 1-4 0-1 2-1 0-2 0-1 2-2 1-1
263   Longwood Big South 2-7 0-5 0-0 2-2 0-2 0-0 0-2 2-3
264   Fresno St. Mountain West 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-0
265   Jacksonville ASUN 6-4 3-3 0-0 3-1 0-0 0-2 0-1 6-1
266   Middle Tenn. C-USA 1-4 0-0 0-2 1-2 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-1
267   Central Conn. St. NEC 2-5 1-3 0-1 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-2 2-2
268   Purdue Fort Wayne Horizon 2-5 0-2 0-0 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-2 2-3
269   William & Mary CAA 2-5 2-4 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-3 0-0 2-1
270   Col. of Charleston CAA 2-6 1-3 0-0 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-0 2-2
271   Portland WCC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 2-2
272   Northern Colo. Big Sky 3-3 2-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-1 1-0 2-1
273   Delaware CAA 2-4 0-2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-3 2-1
274   Idaho St. Big Sky 1-5 1-3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-0 1-3
275   George Washington Atlantic 10 3-7 1-3 0-0 2-4 0-0 0-1 1-3 2-3
276   Illinois St. MVC 2-5 0-5 1-0 1-0 0-3 0-0 0-2 2-0
277   Utah Valley WAC 0-5 0-3 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-3 0-0
278   Green Bay Horizon 1-9 1-6 0-0 0-3 0-3 0-2 1-1 0-3
279   Towson CAA 1-4 0-1 0-3 1-0 0-1 0-2 0-1 1-0
280   Oakland Horizon 3-10 2-7 0-2 1-1 0-4 0-2 1-4 2-0
281   North Dakota Summit League 2-9 0-6 1-2 1-1 0-2 0-1 0-4 2-2
282   Stetson ASUN 1-3 0-3 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 1-0
283   Fairleigh Dickinson NEC 2-6 1-4 0-0 1-2 0-1 0-2 0-2 2-1
284   Southeast Mo. St. OVC 3-6 1-4 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-3 3-3
285   Portland St. Big Sky 1-4 0-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 1-2
286   IUPUI Horizon 1-2 0-0 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-2
287   Air Force Mountain West 3-5 1-2 1-1 1-2 0-1 0-0 1-3 2-1
288   San Diego WCC 1-4 1-3 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-2 1-0
289   Omaha Summit League 2-10 1-6 1-2 0-2 0-4 0-1 0-4 2-1
290   Kansas City Summit League 1-6 1-5 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 1-2
291   SFA Southland 2-2 0-2 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2-1
292   USC Upstate Big South 1-8 1-4 0-0 0-4 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-2
293   Southeastern La. Southland 2-7 2-7 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 1-2 1-2
294   Hampton Big South 4-5 3-3 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 4-3
295   Detroit Mercy Horizon 1-7 1-2 0-0 0-5 0-0 0-1 0-4 1-2
296   Binghamton America East 1-8 1-4 0-0 0-4 0-0 0-0 1-4 0-4
297   Long Beach St. Big West 2-3 0-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-2 0-0 2-1
298   North Florida ASUN 1-7 0-5 0-1 1-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 0-2
299   Western Mich. MAC 1-6 0-2 0-0 1-4 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-3
300   UTSA C-USA 1-5 0-5 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-0 0-4 1-0
301   Western Ill. Summit League 1-7 1-4 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-3 1-3
302   ULM Sun Belt 4-5 1-2 0-0 3-3 0-0 0-0 0-2 4-3
303   Southern U. SWAC 0-4 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-3 0-0 0-0 0-1
304   North Ala. ASUN 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1
305   Tennessee Tech OVC 1-10 0-8 0-0 1-2 0-3 0-1 0-6 1-0
306   UIW Southland 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-2 0-1
307   Rider MAAC 2-7 2-4 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-1 0-0 2-5
308   N.C. A&T MEAC 4-9 3-5 1-1 0-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 4-3
309   Coppin St. MEAC 1-8 0-7 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-2 0-3 1-2
310   UT Martin OVC 2-4 1-2 0-0 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-2 2-1
311   Presbyterian Big South 2-3 0-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 2-2
312   Northern Ariz. Big Sky 3-6 3-3 0-1 0-2 0-3 0-0 0-3 3-0
313   Fairfield MAAC 2-9 0-5 0-0 2-4 0-0 0-1 0-4 2-4
314   A&M-Corpus Christi Southland 0-6 0-3 0-1 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-2 0-2
315   Lamar University Southland 2-8 1-6 0-1 1-1 0-2 0-0 0-2 2-4
316   Tennessee St. OVC 0-6 0-3 0-0 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-3
317   Alabama St. SWAC 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1
318   Howard MEAC 1-3 0-0 0-2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 1-1
319   Houston Baptist Southland 1-7 0-6 0-0 1-1 0-3 0-2 0-1 1-1
320   Kennesaw St. ASUN 0-7 0-3 0-0 0-4 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-2
321   Manhattan MAAC 2-3 1-0 0-0 1-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-3
322   Northwestern St. Southland 0-11 0-9 0-1 0-1 0-5 0-2 0-1 0-3
323   Cal Poly Big West 1-4 0-1 0-0 1-3 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-1
324   New Orleans Southland 0-8 0-6 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-4
325   Eastern Mich. MAC 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-1
326   Ark.-Pine Bluff SWAC 2-8 1-8 0-0 1-0 0-5 0-1 0-2 2-0
327   Arkansas St. Sun Belt 0-6 0-5 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-4
328   Jackson St. SWAC 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-2 0-0
329   Alcorn SWAC 0-5 0-5 0-0 0-0 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-0
330   San Jose St. Mountain West 0-6 0-4 0-0 0-2 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-1
331   Charleston So. Big South 0-5 0-1 0-1 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-3
332   McNeese Southland 0-4 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-2
333   Idaho Big Sky 0-7 0-5 0-0 0-2 0-0 0-2 0-3 0-2
334   Northern Ill. MAC 1-7 0-3 0-0 1-4 0-2 0-1 0-1 1-3
335   Denver Summit League 0-8 0-3 0-0 0-5 0-0 0-0 0-4 0-4
336   Delaware St. MEAC 0-5 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-1
337   Fordham Atlantic 10 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-1
338   South Carolina St. MEAC 0-12 0-8 0-0 0-4 0-3 0-1 0-2 0-6
339   Chicago St. WAC 0-9 0-7 0-2 0-0 0-4 0-1 0-1 0-3
340   Mississippi Val. SWAC 0-9 0-9 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-4 0-3 0-1

