Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | December 5, 2021 Here's what we might see in the first men's basketball NET rankings for the 2021-22 season SEC and Big East are the top two conferences early on Share On Monday morning, Dec. 6, the first edition of the men's basketball NET rankings will debut for the 2021-22 season. The NET rankings are the primary sorting tool for evaluating college basketball teams and when it comes time for the NCAA selection committee to select the seed of the 68 teams for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the NET rankings will play a crucial role in evaluating the strength of teams' wins and losses. This is the fourth season in which the NET rankings have been used in men's basketball and it'll be the first season that the NET rankings have been used in women's basketball. Starting this season, the metric will slim down to just two components, rather than the previous five. The two remaining components are an adjusted net efficiency rating and the Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home. Win percentage, adjusted win percentage and scoring margin are no longer used in the NET rankings. Click or tap here to read our in-depth explainer on the history and use of the NET rankings. So, prior to the release of the NET rankings on Monday, here are some insights as to what you can expect from the first edition of the rankings. Marc Lebryk | USA TODAY Sports Images Who will be No. 1? What about in the top five? When Gonzaga debuted at No. 1 in the NET rankings last season, the Zags were 10-0 at that point in the season, with five neutral-court wins. Those five neutral-court wins were against Iowa (debuted at No. 7), Kansas (No. 27), West Virginia (No. 29), Virginia (No. 45) and Auburn (No. 76), so even though Gonzaga hadn't won (or even played) a road game at that point in the season, its wins over quality opponents away from home mattered. Keep that in mind for Monday's release of the NET rankings. No. 2 Purdue, which is likely to be ranked No. 1 in the men's basketball AP poll for the first time ever on Monday, is a strong candidate to debut at No. 1 in the NET rankings. Not only are the Boilermakers undefeated at 8-0, but they've beaten North Carolina and Villanova in neutral-court games. The latter could be ranked in the top 10 in the NET and the former could be in the top 40. Not only is Purdue undefeated and with wins over multiple potential NCAA tournament teams, but the Boilermakers' efficiency ratings are very strong. Through Dec. 4, they're ranked No. 2 on advanced analytics sites kenpom.com and barttorvik.com. Given that adjusted net efficiency (read: offensive efficiency minus defensive efficiency) is one of the two remaining components in the NET rankings, that bodes well for Purdue. Baylor, LSU and Southern California are candidates to claim spots in the top five in Monday's NET rankings. Like Purdue, Baylor, LSU and USC are 8-0. Baylor has neutral-court wins over Arizona State, VCU and Michigan State — three top-100-ish teams — the Bears' rating should benefit from wins away from home against quality opponents. Five of USC's eight wins are away from home, including three true road wins over Temple, Florida Gulf Coast and Washington State, plus neutral-court wins over Saint Joseph's and San Diego State, and the Trojans' NET ranking should reflect their quality wins away from home. At 6-0, Arizona is another undefeated team with multiple neutral-site wins that could earn a top-five NET ranking. A couple of losses won't doom a team's early-season NET ranking Last season, Illinois debuted at No. 4 in the NET rankings despite being 8-3 at the time. Ultimately, Illinois earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, so it started in the top four of the NET and ended the regular season in the top four in the selection committee's eyes. Even though a few early-season losses could hurt a team in the polls, it won't necessarily cause a similar drop in the NET rankings, especially if those losses were to strong teams and/or away from home. Take Gonzaga, for example. Gonzaga lost a close game to Duke on a neutral court, then to an Alabama team that will likely debut in the top 10 of the NET rankings. Gonzaga, by the way, still ranks No. 1 on kenpom.com and barttorvik.com, so its efficiency metrics are still incredibly strong. So while the Zags may not be No. 1 in the NET rankings, they could very well be ranked prominently on Monday. A similar prognosis could apply to Villanova, whose only losses this season came on the road in overtime against UCLA and against Purdue on a neutral court in a pair of competitive efforts. The Wildcats will likely be ranked in or around the top 10 on Monday. Let's have a quick discussion about Colgate and what its NET ranking last season meant Last season, Colgate reached No. 9 in the NET rankings after a 14-1 record prior to Selection Sunday and the Raiders' ranking received great attention, despite their strong win-loss record. But there's an easy explanation as to why Colgate was ranked so high: Most Patriot League teams only played conference opponents, Colgate only lost to those teams once in 15 tries and the Raiders finished the season with an offensive efficiency that ranked just outside of the top 50 nationally, per kenpom.com. Frankly, most Patriot League teams (and their NET rankings) lacked the connectivity of teams from other conferences, so there were very few points of comparison and the Patriot League was effectively in a parallel universe to the rest of the sport. Colgate's NET ranking was a byproduct of a unique season affected by COVID-19. While not their purpose, the NET rankings have been a solid predictor of national championship contenders The purpose of the NET rankings is to be the primary sorting tool to evaluate teams, such that the NET rankings can be applied to the quadrant system in order to determine what wins and losses fall in Quadrants, 1, 2, 3 and 4. The purpose of the NET rankings isn't to project who will make the NCAA tournament, earn a particular seed or advance the furthest in the tournament. However, the debut set of NET rankings coincidentally has resulted in pretty successful forecasting of which two teams will play in the final game of the season in April. During the 2020-21 season, Gonzaga and Baylor debuted at No. 1 and No. 2 in the NET rankings, respectively, and they faced off in the national championship game. In the first-ever season with the NET rankings, the 2018-19 campaign, Virginia and Texas Tech, which played for the national title, started at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. So, with recent history as a guide, don't be surprised if this season's national finalists are ultimately ranked in the top five, top three or even the top two of Monday's NET rankings. Here's how last season's first rankings looked Here's what the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2020-21 season looked like, when they were released on Jan. 4, 2021. 