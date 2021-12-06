TRENDING:

basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | December 6, 2021

Instant reactions to the release of the first men's college basketball NET rankings, headlined by No. 1 Purdue

Purdue is No. 1 and Wyoming is No. 12 in first NET rankings of the men's college basketball season

On Monday, the men's college basketball NET rankings for the 2021-22 season made their debut and the Purdue Boilermakers — a team that entering the 2022 season had never been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll — starts at No. 1 in college basketball's primary sorting tool. You can scroll to the bottom of this story, or click here, to view the complete, No. 1 through No. 358 NET rankings. They'll be updated daily throughout the season.

Click or tap here to read a refresher on the history and purpose of the NET rankings.

Here are our instant reactions and takeaways to the release of the first men's basketball NET rankings this season.

Bullish on the Boilermakers

Thanks to then-No. 1 Duke taking its first loss of the season on the road at Ohio State, Purdue will make history on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 — remember the date, Boilermaker fans — because the school debuted at No. 1 in the NET rankings and it will be ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time ever.

Prior to Monday, Purdue had the second-most appearances in the AP poll — 379 weeks — for a school that had never been ranked No. 1. Only Maryland had been ranked more often without receiving the top ranking.

Thanks to its 8-0 start to the season, including neutral-site wins over Villanova (No. 5 in the NET) and North Carolina (No. 26), Purdue has both an impressive resume, with three Quadrant 1 wins as of Dec. 6, and strong efficiency metrics. The Boilermakers have a unique frontcourt, in which they essentially always have an All-American-level big man on the floor, and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has taken the second-year leap that many observers expected.

In its first Big Ten game of the season, Purdue beat Iowa by seven and the Hawkeyes are the second-highest ranked Big Ten team in Monday's NET rankings, and the Boilermakers have established themselves as the team to beat in the conference, if not the country.

To show the diversity of conference among college basketball's best teams this season, the top six teams in the NET rankings hail from six different conferences: the Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, AAC, Big East and Big 12. The WCC and ACC also have a team in the top 10, meaning eight conferences are represented.

Being undefeated certainly helps

In addition to 8-0 Purdue, five of the top seven teams in the first NET rankings of the season are undefeated: No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Arizona, No. 6 Baylor and No. 7 Southern California. Even Wyoming, at 7-0, checks in at No. 12.

Being undefeated isn't required to be ranked near the top of the NET rankings, just ask the aforementioned two-loss Villanova team that has lost twice in its first seven games, but it sure helps. The top two teams, Purdue and LSU, haven't played a road game yet and No. 3 Arizona hasn't yet played a game that qualifies as a Quadrant 1 matchup, as of Dec. 6, but each is undefeated and reaping the benefits in the sport's primary sorting tool.

Let's talk about some of the potential surprise teams

As I wrote in my preview for Monday's release of the NET rankings, Colgate's NET ranking last season received great attention, as the Raiders were in the top 10 last March. There was a very reasonable explanation.

So if you're surprised to see Wyoming at No. 12, Wagner at No. 23 or Colorado State at No. 27, don't be.

First, we wrote in August that Colorado State could have a historically great season. The Rams are now undefeated, with an 9-0 record (one win over a non-DI opponent doesn't count for the purposes of the NET rankings) and with three wins on a neutral floor.

Wagner has only played four games this season, but three have come on the road and it's 3-1, with road wins over VCU and Stony Brook. Its lone loss came at Seton Hall, a team ranked No. 21 in the first NET rankings. When a few dozen teams haven't played a road game, yet Wagner has played three and performed fairly well in those games, it's not a huge surprise that the Seahawks' NET ranking benefited from their travels.

Then there's Wyoming in the top 15? What's up with that, you might wonder. Well, like Purdue and LSU and Arizona, Wyoming is undefeated at 8-0 (including one non-DI win), with three road wins. Its only single-digit margins of victory came on the road against two of its stronger opponents thus far — Washington and Grand Canyon.

As conference play gets into full swing and many of the teams you see ranked in the AP Top 25 play more road games this season — orany road games, for some — then perhaps the top 25 of the NET rankings might look more like the AP Top 25. But for now, being undefeated or having only one loss, and beating quality opponents away from home, is paying dividends in the NET rankings for schools such as Wyoming and Wagner.

Here are the first NET rankings for the 2021-22 season. Scroll to the right to view the complete table.

Rank Previous School Conference Record Road Neutral Home Quadrant 1 Quadrant 2 Quadrant 3 Quadrant 4
1   Purdue Big Ten 8-0 0-0 2-0 6-0 3-0 0-0 2-0 3-0
2   LSU SEC 8-0 0-0 2-0 6-0 1-0 1-0 4-0 2-0
3   Arizona Pac-12 7-0 1-0 2-0 4-0 0-0 2-0 0-0 5-0
4   Houston AAC 7-1 0-0 2-1 5-0 0-1 1-0 3-0 3-0
5   Villanova Big East 6-2 2-1 1-1 3-0 1-2 0-0 1-0 4-0
6   Baylor Big 12 8-0 0-0 3-0 5-0 1-0 1-0 1-0 5-0
7   Southern California Pac-12 8-0 3-0 2-0 3-0 1-0 1-0 3-0 3-0
8   Gonzaga WCC 7-2 0-0 2-2 5-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 5-0
9   Iowa Big Ten 7-1 1-1 0-0 6-0 1-1 0-0 0-0 6-0
10   Duke ACC 7-1 0-1 2-0 5-0 2-1 0-0 2-0 3-0
11   Tennessee SEC 6-1 1-0 1-1 4-0 1-1 1-0 1-0 3-0
12   Wyoming Mountain West 7-0 3-0 0-0 4-0 1-0 1-0 1-0 4-0
13   UConn Big East 8-1 0-0 2-1 6-0 1-1 1-0 0-0 6-0
14   Kansas Big 12 6-1 1-0 3-1 2-0 1-0 2-1 1-0 2-0
15   Alabama SEC 7-1 0-0 3-1 4-0 1-0 3-1 3-0 0-0
16   Auburn SEC 7-1 0-0 3-1 4-0 1-1 1-0 2-0 3-0
17   Texas Big 12 6-1 0-1 0-0 6-0 0-1 0-0 2-0 4-0
18   Wisconsin Big Ten 7-1 1-0 3-0 3-1 1-0 2-1 2-0 2-0
19   Michigan St. Big Ten 7-2 1-0 2-2 4-0 2-2 2-0 1-0 2-0
20   Iowa St. Big 12 8-0 1-0 2-0 5-0 1-0 2-0 0-0 5-0
21   Seton Hall Big East 6-1 1-0 1-1 4-0 2-1 0-0 1-0 3-0
22   Florida SEC 6-1 0-1 2-0 4-0 1-1 0-0 2-0 3-0
23   Wagner NEC 3-1 2-1 0-0 1-0 1-1 0-0 1-0 1-0
24   BYU WCC 6-1 2-1 1-0 3-0 1-0 1-1 2-0 2-0
25   Loyola Chicago MVC 7-2 1-0 1-2 5-0 0-2 1-0 1-0 5-0
26   North Carolina ACC 6-2 2-0 0-2 4-0 0-2 2-0 1-0 3-0
27   Colorado St. Mountain West 8-0 0-0 3-0 5-0 0-0 2-0 2-0 4-0
28   Ohio St. Big Ten 6-2 1-1 1-1 4-0 2-2 0-0 2-0 2-0
29   Chattanooga SoCon 6-1 4-0 0-0 2-1 1-0 0-0 3-1 2-0
30   Xavier Big East 7-1 1-0 1-1 5-0 3-1 0-0 2-0 2-0
31   Wake Forest ACC 8-1 1-0 1-1 6-0 1-1 1-0 0-0 6-0
32   San Francisco WCC 9-0 0-0 2-0 7-0 1-0 1-0 2-0 5-0
33   UCLA Pac-12 7-1 1-0 1-1 5-0 1-1 0-0 1-0 5-0
34   Oklahoma Big 12 7-1 1-0 2-1 4-0 2-0 0-1 2-0 3-0
35   UAB C-USA 6-2 1-1 1-1 4-0 1-1 0-1 3-0 2-0
36   Minnesota Big Ten 7-0 2-0 2-0 3-0 1-0 0-0 3-0 3-0
37   Providence Big East 8-1 1-0 1-1 6-0 2-0 1-1 3-0 2-0
38   Texas Tech Big 12 6-1 0-1 1-0 5-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 6-0
39   Kentucky SEC 6-1 0-0 0-1 6-0 0-1 0-0 1-0 5-0
40   Virginia Tech ACC 6-3 2-0 0-2 4-1 1-1 0-2 1-0 3-0
41   Monmouth MAAC 7-1 5-1 0-0 2-0 1-0 1-0 3-1 2-0
42   Northwestern Big Ten 6-2 1-1 1-1 4-0 0-2 0-0 1-0 5-0
43   Belmont OVC 7-3 2-2 2-1 3-0 0-1 2-2 3-0 2-0
44   Arkansas SEC 8-0 0-0 2-0 6-0 1-0 1-0 0-0 6-0
45   Cincinnati AAC 7-2 1-0 1-1 5-1 1-1 1-1 0-0 5-0
46   Weber St. Big Sky 7-0 2-0 3-0 2-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 6-0
47   Oakland Horizon 7-2 3-2 3-0 1-0 1-2 1-0 3-0 2-0
48   Illinois Big Ten 6-2 0-1 1-1 5-0 0-1 1-1 1-0 4-0
49   Mississippi St. SEC 6-2 0-0 1-1 5-1 0-0 1-2 1-0 4-0
50   UC Irvine Big West 3-1 1-1 0-0 2-0 1-0 0-1 1-0 1-0
51   Navy Patriot 5-2 3-1 1-0 1-1 1-1 1-1 0-0 3-0
52   Utah St. Mountain West 5-2 0-0 4-0 1-2 1-0 1-1 1-0 2-1
53   Louisville ACC 6-2 1-1 2-0 3-1 1-1 1-0 2-1 2-0
54   Davidson Atlantic 10 6-2 1-1 2-1 3-0 0-1 0-0 3-1 3-0
55   Saint Mary's (CA) WCC 8-2 1-1 2-1 5-0 1-2 0-0 3-0 4-0
56   Indiana Big Ten 7-1 0-1 0-0 7-0 0-0 0-1 1-0 6-0
57   Utah Pac-12 6-2 0-1 2-0 4-1 0-2 0-0 2-0 4-0
58   Texas A&M SEC 7-1 0-0 2-1 5-0 0-1 0-0 4-0 3-0
59   UCF AAC 5-2 2-1 0-0 3-1 0-1 1-1 1-0 3-0
60   Iona MAAC 8-2 1-0 3-2 4-0 1-2 0-0 3-0 4-0
61   Washington St. Pac-12 6-2 2-0 0-0 4-2 0-1 0-0 2-0 4-1
62   Oklahoma St. Big 12 6-3 1-0 2-0 3-3 0-1 0-2 4-0 2-0
63   Michigan Big Ten 5-3 0-1 2-1 3-1 0-3 0-0 2-0 3-0
64   Murray St. OVC 5-1 1-0 2-1 2-0 0-0 0-1 2-0 3-0
65   Memphis AAC 5-3 0-2 1-1 4-0 1-1 1-1 0-1 3-0
66   Wichita St. AAC 6-2 2-0 1-1 3-1 1-1 1-1 0-0 4-0
67   Saint Louis Atlantic 10 6-2 1-1 2-0 3-1 0-1 1-1 1-0 4-0
68   South Alabama Sun Belt 4-2 1-2 2-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 2-0 2-0
69   Kansas St. Big 12 5-2 1-0 0-2 4-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 4-0
70   Virginia ACC 6-3 0-1 2-0 4-2 1-2 0-1 0-0 5-0
71   Santa Clara WCC 6-3 0-0 1-1 5-2 0-0 0-2 4-1 2-0
72   VCU Atlantic 10 4-4 1-0 1-2 2-2 0-4 1-0 2-0 1-0
73   West Virginia Big 12 7-1 0-0 2-1 5-0 0-0 2-1 0-0 5-0
74   Toledo MAC 5-2 1-2 3-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 3-0 2-0
75   Grand Canyon WAC 7-1 2-0 0-0 5-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 6-0
76   Texas St. Sun Belt 5-2 2-2 2-0 1-0 0-1 0-1 2-0 3-0
77   Florida St. ACC 5-3 0-2 2-0 3-1 0-2 0-0 1-1 4-0
78   Marquette Big East 7-2 0-1 2-1 5-0 0-1 2-1 2-0 3-0
79   Morehead St. OVC 3-3 1-3 1-0 1-0 0-3 0-0 3-0 0-0
80   South Dakota St. Summit League 6-2 1-1 2-1 3-0 0-1 0-0 4-0 2-1
81   Utah Valley WAC 6-1 2-1 2-0 2-0 1-0 0-1 1-0 4-0
82   Furman SoCon 5-2 3-1 0-0 2-1 1-1 0-1 1-0 3-0
83   Rhode Island Atlantic 10 6-3 1-2 1-1 4-0 0-1 0-0 4-1 2-1
84   Vanderbilt SEC 5-2 1-1 0-0 4-1 0-0 0-2 2-0 3-0
85   Abilene Christian WAC 2-2 1-2 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 0-0 2-0
86   Ohio MAC 5-2 1-2 0-0 4-0 0-2 1-0 1-0 3-0
87   Drake MVC 4-3 0-0 0-3 4-0 0-2 0-0 1-1 3-0
88   St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 7-1 0-0 3-0 4-1 0-0 2-0 2-0 3-1
89   Creighton Big East 7-2 1-0 2-1 4-1 0-2 0-0 3-0 4-0
90   Western Ill. Summit League 6-2 3-2 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-1 2-1 4-0
91   Hofstra CAA 4-4 1-4 0-0 3-0 0-2 0-1 1-1 3-0
92   Campbell Big South 4-2 2-2 1-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 1-0 3-0
93   Fresno St. Mountain West 6-1 0-1 2-0 4-0 0-0 1-0 0-1 5-0
94   DePaul Big East 6-1 0-0 0-0 6-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 5-0
95   Dayton Atlantic 10 6-3 0-0 3-0 3-3 2-0 0-0 1-1 3-2
96   Louisiana Tech C-USA 5-2 2-2 0-0 3-0 1-1 0-0 0-1 4-0
97   Clemson ACC 5-4 0-2 1-2 4-0 0-0 0-3 2-1 3-0
98   Richmond Atlantic 10 5-4 2-1 0-3 3-0 0-1 1-2 1-1 3-0
99   Cornell Ivy League 6-1 3-1 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 5-0
100   ETSU SoCon 4-3 0-3 3-0 1-0 0-2 1-0 2-1 1-0
101   New Mexico St. WAC 5-2 1-0 2-1 2-1 0-0 2-1 2-1 1-0
102   Vermont America East 5-3 1-2 2-1 2-0 0-1 0-0 1-2 4-0
103   Princeton Ivy League 5-3 1-2 1-1 3-0 0-2 0-1 1-0 4-0
104   North Texas C-USA 2-3 0-0 1-2 1-1 0-1 1-0 0-2 1-0
105   Fairfield MAAC 4-3 3-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-1 1-0 3-1
106   Towson CAA 5-3 1-1 1-1 3-1 0-1 0-1 1-0 4-1
107   Col. of Charleston CAA 5-3 1-2 0-0 4-1 1-2 0-1 1-0 3-0
108   St. John's (NY) Big East 6-2 0-1 0-0 6-1 0-2 0-0 0-0 6-0
109   New Hampshire America East 3-2 1-2 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 3-0
110   Boise St. Mountain West 4-4 0-1 2-1 2-2 0-1 0-2 3-0 1-1
111   Boston College ACC 6-3 0-1 0-2 6-0 0-0 0-3 2-0 4-0
112   Buffalo MAC 3-3 1-2 1-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 0-1 2-0
113   San Diego St. Mountain West 5-3 0-2 1-1 4-0 0-3 0-0 0-0 5-0
114   Wofford SoCon 4-3 1-2 0-0 3-1 0-0 0-2 2-1 2-0
115   TCU Big 12 6-1 0-0 1-1 5-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 6-0
116   Middle Tenn. C-USA 5-2 0-2 2-0 3-0 0-1 0-0 1-1 4-0
117   Syracuse ACC 5-3 1-0 1-2 3-1 0-1 2-1 0-1 3-0
118   Miami (OH) MAC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-2 1-1 2-0
119   Colorado Pac-12 6-3 0-1 2-1 4-1 0-2 0-0 4-1 1-0
120   Boston U. Patriot 6-3 2-3 2-0 2-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 6-0
121   Delaware CAA 7-3 2-2 2-1 3-0 0-2 0-0 3-1 4-0
122   South Carolina SEC 6-2 0-1 1-1 5-0 0-0 1-0 2-2 3-0
123   Miami (FL) ACC 6-3 2-0 1-2 3-1 0-1 0-2 4-0 2-0
124   Northern Colo. Big Sky 4-4 1-4 1-0 2-0 0-2 0-0 2-2 2-0
125   Massachusetts Atlantic 10 6-3 0-1 1-2 5-0 0-1 0-0 3-1 3-1
126   Ole Miss SEC 6-2 0-0 1-2 5-0 0-0 1-1 0-1 5-0
127   Kent St. MAC 2-2 0-1 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 1-0 1-0
128   Missouri St. MVC 4-4 1-1 2-1 1-2 0-1 0-1 0-0 4-2
129   Cal St. Fullerton Big West 4-4 2-2 0-1 2-1 0-2 0-0 1-1 3-1
130   UC San Diego Big West 4-2 2-1 0-1 2-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 3-2
131   SMU AAC 7-3 0-1 0-2 7-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 6-2
132   A&M-Corpus Christi Southland 4-1 2-1 2-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 1-0 3-0
133   Ga. Southern Sun Belt 3-3 1-3 1-0 1-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 3-0
134   The Citadel SoCon 2-3 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-2 2-0
135   Southern Ill. MVC 5-3 1-1 1-2 3-0 0-0 0-1 1-1 4-1
136   NC State ACC 6-2 0-0 1-1 5-1 0-0 0-2 2-0 4-0
137   Penn St. Big Ten 4-4 0-1 1-1 3-2 0-2 0-1 1-1 3-0
138   Niagara MAAC 3-5 2-2 1-1 0-2 0-2 0-1 2-2 1-0
139   Jacksonville ASUN 2-2 1-2 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 0-0 2-0
140   UMBC America East 4-3 1-3 1-0 2-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 4-0
141   Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 3-2 0-1 1-1 2-0 0-0 0-1 2-0 1-1
142   Montana St. Big Sky 4-4 2-4 2-0 0-0 0-0 0-3 0-1 4-0
143   Stanford Pac-12 4-3 0-3 0-0 4-0 0-2 0-1 0-0 4-0
144   East Carolina AAC 7-2 0-0 1-2 6-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 7-0
145   New Mexico Mountain West 4-3 1-1 0-2 3-0 0-1 1-1 1-1 2-0
146   Colgate Patriot 2-5 1-4 0-0 1-1 0-0 1-1 1-4 0-0
147   Georgia Tech ACC 5-3 1-0 0-0 4-3 0-2 0-0 2-1 3-0
148   Indiana St. MVC 3-5 1-3 1-2 1-0 0-3 0-0 1-2 2-0
149   George Mason Atlantic 10 4-5 1-1 0-3 3-1 0-0 0-1 1-2 3-2
150   FIU C-USA 7-1 0-1 3-0 4-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 6-0
151   Southern Utah Big Sky 4-3 2-3 2-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 2-1 2-1
152   Nevada Mountain West 4-4 0-2 2-1 2-1 0-2 0-1 1-0 3-1
153   Oregon Pac-12 4-4 0-0 0-3 4-1 0-2 0-1 1-0 3-1
154   California Baptist WAC 5-1 0-1 0-0 5-0 0-1 0-0 1-0 4-0
155   Maryland Big Ten 5-4 0-0 1-1 4-3 0-0 1-3 2-1 2-0
156   Winthrop Big South 3-4 1-4 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-2 1-1 2-0
157   Notre Dame ACC 2-4 0-2 0-2 2-0 0-1 0-3 0-0 2-0
158   Northeastern CAA 5-4 0-3 2-1 3-0 0-1 0-0 3-3 2-0
159   Lipscomb ASUN 3-4 1-3 2-0 0-1 0-2 1-1 0-1 2-0
160   Liberty ASUN 3-3 0-1 0-2 3-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 3-1
161   UMass Lowell America East 4-3 3-1 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 3-1
162   Gardner-Webb Big South 2-4 0-4 0-0 2-0 0-2 0-0 0-1 2-1
163   James Madison CAA 5-2 2-0 1-2 2-0 0-0 0-1 3-1 2-0
164   Nicholls Southland 2-3 1-2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 2-0
165   California Pac-12 4-5 0-2 0-2 4-1 0-3 0-0 2-1 2-1
166   SFA WAC 3-2 1-0 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-1 2-1 1-0
167   Detroit Mercy Horizon 2-6 2-6 0-0 0-0 0-4 0-1 0-1 2-0
168   Longwood Big South 3-4 0-3 0-0 3-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 2-3
169   Brown Ivy League 5-4 2-1 1-2 2-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 4-1
170   Fordham Atlantic 10 6-4 1-2 2-1 3-1 0-0 0-1 1-1 5-2
171   UC Santa Barbara Big West 3-2 0-1 0-0 3-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 3-1
172   Kansas City Summit League 2-4 2-3 0-1 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-1 2-0
173   Yale Ivy League 4-5 1-3 1-1 2-1 0-2 0-1 1-1 3-1
174   FGCU ASUN 5-3 0-2 0-0 5-1 0-2 0-0 1-1 4-0
175   Drexel CAA 3-4 1-2 1-2 1-0 0-0 0-2 1-1 2-1
176   Georgia St. Sun Belt 3-3 1-3 1-0 1-0 0-0 0-2 1-1 2-0
177   Eastern Wash. Big Sky 3-4 3-2 0-1 0-1 1-0 0-1 0-3 2-0
178   Harvard Ivy League 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-1 2-1 1-1
179   Seattle U WAC 6-2 0-1 0-0 6-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 6-1
180   UNC Greensboro SoCon 6-2 1-0 1-2 4-0 0-0 0-0 1-2 5-0
181   UC Riverside Big West 3-4 2-4 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-1 2-2 1-0
182   St. Thomas (MN) Summit League 3-5 1-5 2-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1-3 2-1
183   Temple AAC 5-3 0-0 1-2 4-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 4-0
184   App State Sun Belt 3-4 0-1 1-2 2-1 0-1 0-0 1-2 2-1
185   Western Ky. C-USA 4-3 0-1 0-2 4-0 0-2 0-0 0-1 4-0
186   Tulane AAC 3-5 0-2 1-2 2-1 0-0 0-3 1-0 2-2
187   UNC Asheville Big South 3-3 0-3 1-0 2-0 0-3 0-0 1-0 2-0
188   CSU Bakersfield Big West 1-2 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 1-0 0-0 0-1
189   UMES MEAC 2-5 2-5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-1 1-3 1-0
190   Youngstown St. Horizon 4-3 3-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 4-1
191   Hawaii Big West 2-3 0-1 1-1 1-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 2-0
192   Nebraska Big Ten 5-4 0-2 0-0 5-2 0-1 0-0 0-3 5-0
193   Marshall C-USA 4-3 0-2 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-0 0-2 4-0
194   San Jose St. Mountain West 4-3 0-3 0-0 4-0 0-1 0-0 2-2 2-0
195   Samford SoCon 3-2 1-1 2-0 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-0 3-0
196   VMI SoCon 3-4 2-3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-2 1-2
197   Butler Big East 3-3 0-0 0-2 3-1 0-2 0-1 0-0 3-0
198   Air Force Mountain West 7-1 1-0 2-1 4-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 6-1
199   Rice C-USA 4-4 1-1 1-2 2-1 0-2 0-0 0-2 4-0
200   Saint Francis (PA) NEC 2-4 1-4 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 2-1
201   Charlotte C-USA 4-3 1-0 0-2 3-1 0-0 1-2 1-1 2-0
202   Ball St. MAC 3-4 0-2 1-2 2-0 0-1 0-2 2-1 1-0
203   Austin Peay OVC 2-3 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-2 1-0 0-1
204   Norfolk St. MEAC 6-2 2-2 3-0 1-0 0-1 0-0 1-0 5-1
205   Jacksonville St. ASUN 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 0-1 0-1 1-0 2-2
206   Cleveland St. Horizon 4-2 0-1 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 4-0
207   Loyola Maryland Patriot 4-4 1-3 1-1 2-0 0-1 1-1 0-1 3-1
208   Georgia SEC 3-5 0-1 0-2 3-2 0-2 1-1 1-2 1-0
209   Mercer SoCon 3-4 1-3 1-1 1-0 0-2 0-0 0-2 3-0
210   Howard MEAC 3-4 1-3 1-0 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 2-3
211   Saint Joseph's Atlantic 10 4-4 0-1 1-1 3-2 0-2 0-1 0-0 4-1
212   Dartmouth Ivy League 2-3 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 2-0
213   San Diego WCC 4-5 1-2 1-1 2-2 0-0 0-2 1-2 3-1
214   UC Davis Big West 3-2 1-1 0-1 2-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 2-2
215   Valparaiso MVC 3-5 1-2 2-1 0-2 0-0 0-2 1-2 2-1
216   Tulsa AAC 4-4 0-2 1-1 3-1 0-0 1-2 0-1 3-1
217   Rutgers Big Ten 4-4 0-3 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 3-1
218   Akron MAC 3-3 0-1 1-2 2-0 0-1 0-0 0-2 3-0
219   Western Caro. SoCon 4-4 2-3 1-1 1-0 0-1 0-0 1-3 3-0
220   Tennessee Tech OVC 1-6 0-4 0-1 1-1 0-4 0-0 1-1 0-1
221   Arizona St. Pac-12 3-6 1-1 0-3 2-2 0-2 0-2 1-1 2-1
222   Oral Roberts Summit League 2-4 1-3 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-2 0-0 2-1
223   Penn Ivy League 3-8 1-5 1-2 1-1 0-2 0-4 0-2 3-0
224   Eastern Ky. ASUN 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 3-2
225   Presbyterian Big South 5-3 1-3 2-0 2-0 0-2 0-1 2-0 3-0
226   Fla. Atlantic C-USA 4-4 0-1 0-0 4-3 0-0 0-0 0-2 4-2
227   Portland WCC 6-3 2-1 1-1 3-1 0-0 0-0 0-2 6-1
228   LMU (CA) WCC 4-3 1-0 1-1 2-2 0-1 0-2 1-0 3-0
229   Arkansas St. Sun Belt 3-2 1-1 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 3-0
230   Denver Summit League 2-6 0-5 1-1 1-0 0-1 0-2 0-2 2-1
231   Washington Pac-12 4-4 0-0 2-1 2-3 0-1 1-0 1-2 2-1
232   UTEP C-USA 2-3 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-1 0-1 2-1
233   Marist MAAC 3-4 2-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-2 0-0 3-2
234   NJIT America East 4-3 2-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 4-1
235   Eastern Mich. MAC 2-5 0-5 0-0 2-0 0-2 0-2 1-0 1-1
236   Stony Brook America East 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 0-2 0-1 1-1 2-0
237   Jackson St. SWAC 2-6 2-6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-2 0-2 2-0
238   UTRGV WAC 2-5 1-3 1-0 0-2 0-3 0-0 1-1 1-1
239   Bowling Green MAC 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-2 3-1
240   Bradley MVC 3-5 0-1 0-3 3-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 2-2
241   Old Dominion C-USA 3-5 1-2 0-3 2-0 0-0 0-0 1-4 2-1
242   Saint Peter's MAAC 2-4 1-3 0-0 1-1 0-2 0-1 0-0 2-1
243   Merrimack NEC 3-5 1-4 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 2-2
244   Louisiana Sun Belt 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 2-1
245   Manhattan MAAC 5-2 1-1 2-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 1-0 4-2
246   UNI MVC 1-5 1-2 0-0 0-3 0-1 1-0 0-3 0-1
247   Georgetown Big East 3-4 0-1 0-2 3-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 3-2
248   Alcorn SWAC 1-6 1-6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-3 1-0
249   Radford Big South 2-5 0-4 0-1 2-0 0-3 0-2 0-0 2-0
250   North Ala. ASUN 2-3 1-1 0-2 1-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 2-1
251   UNLV Mountain West 3-5 0-2 0-2 3-1 0-1 0-4 0-0 3-0
252   Kennesaw St. ASUN 1-6 0-4 0-0 1-2 0-2 0-3 0-0 1-1
253   Bellarmine ASUN 1-6 0-5 1-1 0-0 0-6 0-0 0-0 1-0
254   Pacific WCC 2-5 0-3 0-1 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-3 2-1
255   Southern U. SWAC 2-5 2-5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 1-3 1-1
256   Pittsburgh ACC 2-6 0-2 0-0 2-4 0-2 0-1 1-3 1-0
257   Northern Ariz. Big Sky 3-5 2-3 0-0 1-2 0-2 0-0 1-2 2-1
258   South Dakota Summit League 3-3 0-3 1-0 2-0 0-0 0-1 1-2 2-0
259   SIUE OVC 2-6 2-4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 1-3 1-1
260   Dixie St. WAC 1-5 0-3 0-1 1-1 0-2 0-2 1-0 0-1
261   Oregon St. Pac-12 1-8 0-3 0-2 1-3 0-3 0-0 0-4 1-1
262   UT Arlington Sun Belt 1-5 1-4 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 0-0
263   ULM Sun Belt 2-4 0-4 1-0 1-0 0-2 0-2 0-0 2-0
264   Montana Big Sky 4-4 1-4 0-0 3-0 0-1 0-1 1-1 3-1
265   Army West Point Patriot 3-4 0-3 1-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 3-2
266   UIC Horizon 1-6 1-2 0-2 0-2 0-1 0-2 1-1 0-2
267   Duquesne Atlantic 10 3-6 0-1 1-2 2-3 0-0 0-1 0-4 3-1
268   Binghamton America East 1-5 1-4 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-2 1-1
269   CSUN Big West 2-4 1-3 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-1
270   High Point Big South 2-4 1-2 0-0 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-2 2-1
271   Hartford America East 1-7 1-4 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-3 1-2
272   Illinois St. MVC 3-5 0-1 0-2 3-2 0-0 0-2 1-2 2-1
273   Texas Southern SWAC 0-7 0-7 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-4 0-0
274   Sam Houston WAC 1-5 0-3 1-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-3 1-0
275   New Orleans Southland 2-6 0-4 0-0 2-2 0-2 0-1 0-0 2-3
276   Quinnipiac MAAC 3-4 1-2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-1 0-1 3-2
277   N.C. A&T Big South 1-6 0-5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-4 1-1
278   Missouri SEC 3-4 0-1 1-1 2-2 0-0 0-2 1-1 2-1
279   South Fla. AAC 3-4 0-1 0-1 3-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 3-1
280   Evansville MVC 3-7 1-2 0-3 2-2 0-2 0-1 0-3 3-1
281   George Washington Atlantic 10 2-8 0-4 1-2 1-2 0-0 0-2 0-5 2-1
282   Troy Sun Belt 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-1 2-2
283   Coppin St. MEAC 1-11 0-11 0-0 1-0 0-3 0-3 0-3 1-2
284   Sacred Heart NEC 2-6 2-4 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-4 2-1
285   Canisius MAAC 1-7 0-4 0-0 1-3 0-0 0-3 0-4 1-0
286   La Salle Atlantic 10 3-4 0-2 0-0 3-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 3-1
287   LIU NEC 1-6 0-6 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-3 0-0 1-1
288   UNCW CAA 2-4 1-2 0-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-0 1-4
289   Northern Ky. Horizon 1-5 0-3 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-2
290   North Dakota St. Summit League 3-3 1-3 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 3-1
291   Bryant NEC 2-6 1-4 1-1 0-1 0-2 0-2 1-0 1-2
292   McNeese Southland 1-6 0-5 1-1 0-0 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-0
293   Pepperdine WCC 2-8 0-4 0-2 2-2 0-1 0-2 0-5 2-0
294   Purdue Fort Wayne Horizon 3-4 0-2 1-1 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 3-2
295   Tarleton St. WAC 0-7 0-6 0-0 0-1 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-2
296   Southeastern La. Southland 1-5 1-3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-2
297   Wright St. Horizon 1-6 1-3 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-3 1-2
298   Stetson ASUN 1-5 1-4 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-4 1-0
299   Southeast Mo. St. OVC 2-4 2-0 0-2 0-2 0-0 1-0 0-1 1-3
300   N.C. Central MEAC 1-6 1-6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-2 1-1
301   Sacramento St. Big Sky 2-5 1-2 1-0 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-2 2-1
302   UT Martin OVC 1-6 0-5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-2 1-1
303   Alabama St. SWAC 1-7 0-6 0-0 1-1 0-2 0-3 0-1 1-1
304   Prairie View SWAC 0-8 0-7 0-1 0-0 0-5 0-2 0-1 0-0
305   Grambling SWAC 1-6 0-5 1-1 0-0 0-4 0-0 0-1 1-1
306   USC Upstate Big South 1-6 1-3 0-0 0-3 0-0 0-2 0-2 1-2
307   Mount St. Mary's NEC 2-6 1-5 0-0 1-1 0-2 0-2 0-2 2-0
308   Lafayette Patriot 2-6 2-3 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-1 1-2 1-2
309   Chicago St. WAC 3-5 0-5 0-0 3-0 0-1 0-0 0-3 3-1
310   Little Rock Sun Belt 2-5 0-4 1-1 1-0 0-2 0-0 1-2 1-1
311   Portland St. Big Sky 1-4 1-3 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 0-0 1-2
312   Western Mich. MAC 2-4 0-3 2-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 0-1 2-1
313   UTSA C-USA 3-3 0-2 0-0 3-1 0-2 0-0 0-1 3-0
314   Florida A&M SWAC 0-4 0-4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-0
315   Southern Miss. C-USA 3-5 0-4 2-0 1-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 2-2
316   Rider MAAC 3-8 0-6 1-1 2-1 0-1 0-3 0-1 3-3
317   Morgan St. MEAC 1-5 0-4 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-3 1-1
318   Bethune-Cookman SWAC 1-7 0-6 1-1 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-2 1-1
319   Fairleigh Dickinson NEC 0-7 0-7 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-1
320   Siena MAAC 3-6 2-3 0-0 1-3 0-0 0-1 0-1 3-4
321   Cal Poly Big West 1-6 0-3 1-1 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-3 1-2
322   Long Beach St. Big West 2-6 1-2 1-2 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-2 2-1
323   South Carolina St. MEAC 1-7 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-4 1-2
324   Northern Ill. MAC 2-6 1-4 0-2 1-0 0-1 0-2 1-1 1-2
325   Milwaukee Horizon 2-6 1-1 0-2 1-3 0-1 0-0 0-1 2-4
326   Lehigh Patriot 1-8 0-5 0-0 1-3 0-2 0-0 0-2 1-4
327   Bucknell Patriot 2-7 0-4 0-2 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 2-4
328   Green Bay Horizon 1-6 0-1 0-3 1-2 0-2 0-0 0-3 1-1
329   North Florida ASUN 0-8 0-8 0-0 0-0 0-5 0-0 0-3 0-0
330   Hampton Big South 1-6 0-3 0-3 1-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 1-3
331   Lamar University WAC 0-7 0-6 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-3
332   Charleston So. Big South 1-6 1-5 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-2 1-1
333   Tennessee St. OVC 0-6 0-4 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-5
334   Robert Morris Horizon 0-7 0-6 0-0 0-1 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-3
335   Albany (NY) America East 1-6 0-4 1-0 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-2 1-2
336   Central Ark. ASUN 1-8 0-6 0-2 1-0 0-3 0-0 0-3 1-2
337   Ark.-Pine Bluff SWAC 0-9 0-9 0-0 0-0 0-4 0-1 0-3 0-1
338   Alabama A&M SWAC 1-4 0-4 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 0-2 1-0
339   Central Conn. St. NEC 2-7 1-4 0-2 1-1 0-1 0-1 0-3 1-2
340   North Dakota Summit League 2-6 0-4 1-1 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-3 2-2
341   American Patriot 2-7 1-6 0-1 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-4 2-3
342   William & Mary CAA 0-8 0-5 0-2 0-1 0-3 0-0 0-2 0-3
343   Elon CAA 0-7 0-2 0-3 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-3 0-2
344   St. Francis Brooklyn NEC 0-8 0-4 0-2 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-4
345   Central Mich. MAC 1-7 1-4 0-2 0-1 0-3 0-1 0-1 1-2
346   Columbia Ivy League 2-6 0-4 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-3
347   Northwestern St. Southland 0-8 0-5 0-1 0-2 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-3
348   Houston Baptist Southland 0-5 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-1
349   IUPUI Horizon 0-7 0-3 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-4
350   UIW Southland 0-7 0-2 0-1 0-4 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-2
351   Delaware St. MEAC 0-5 0-3 0-0 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-3
352   Idaho St. Big Sky 0-7 0-4 0-0 0-3 0-0 0-0 0-3 0-4
353   Holy Cross Patriot 0-7 0-4 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-4
354   Omaha Summit League 0-7 0-5 0-0 0-2 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-3
355   Idaho Big Sky 0-7 0-2 0-2 0-3 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-3
356   Mississippi Val. SWAC 0-6 0-6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-3 0-1 0-1
357   Eastern Ill. OVC 0-7 0-4 0-1 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-4
358   Maine America East 0-5 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-2

