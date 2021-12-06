Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | December 6, 2021 Instant reactions to the release of the first men's college basketball NET rankings, headlined by No. 1 Purdue Purdue is No. 1 and Wyoming is No. 12 in first NET rankings of the men's college basketball season Share On Monday, the men's college basketball NET rankings for the 2021-22 season made their debut and the Purdue Boilermakers — a team that entering the 2022 season had never been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll — starts at No. 1 in college basketball's primary sorting tool. You can scroll to the bottom of this story, or click here, to view the complete, No. 1 through No. 358 NET rankings. They'll be updated daily throughout the season. Click or tap here to read a refresher on the history and purpose of the NET rankings. Here are our instant reactions and takeaways to the release of the first men's basketball NET rankings this season. Bullish on the Boilermakers Thanks to then-No. 1 Duke taking its first loss of the season on the road at Ohio State, Purdue will make history on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 — remember the date, Boilermaker fans — because the school debuted at No. 1 in the NET rankings and it will be ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time ever. Prior to Monday, Purdue had the second-most appearances in the AP poll — 379 weeks — for a school that had never been ranked No. 1. Only Maryland had been ranked more often without receiving the top ranking. Thanks to its 8-0 start to the season, including neutral-site wins over Villanova (No. 5 in the NET) and North Carolina (No. 26), Purdue has both an impressive resume, with three Quadrant 1 wins as of Dec. 6, and strong efficiency metrics. The Boilermakers have a unique frontcourt, in which they essentially always have an All-American-level big man on the floor, and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has taken the second-year leap that many observers expected. In its first Big Ten game of the season, Purdue beat Iowa by seven and the Hawkeyes are the second-highest ranked Big Ten team in Monday's NET rankings, and the Boilermakers have established themselves as the team to beat in the conference, if not the country. To show the diversity of conference among college basketball's best teams this season, the top six teams in the NET rankings hail from six different conferences: the Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, AAC, Big East and Big 12. The WCC and ACC also have a team in the top 10, meaning eight conferences are represented. Being undefeated certainly helps In addition to 8-0 Purdue, five of the top seven teams in the first NET rankings of the season are undefeated: No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Arizona, No. 6 Baylor and No. 7 Southern California. Even Wyoming, at 7-0, checks in at No. 12. Being undefeated isn't required to be ranked near the top of the NET rankings, just ask the aforementioned two-loss Villanova team that has lost twice in its first seven games, but it sure helps. The top two teams, Purdue and LSU, haven't played a road game yet and No. 3 Arizona hasn't yet played a game that qualifies as a Quadrant 1 matchup, as of Dec. 6, but each is undefeated and reaping the benefits in the sport's primary sorting tool. Let's talk about some of the potential surprise teams As I wrote in my preview for Monday's release of the NET rankings, Colgate's NET ranking last season received great attention, as the Raiders were in the top 10 last March. There was a very reasonable explanation. So if you're surprised to see Wyoming at No. 12, Wagner at No. 23 or Colorado State at No. 27, don't be. First, we wrote in August that Colorado State could have a historically great season. The Rams are now undefeated, with an 9-0 record (one win over a non-DI opponent doesn't count for the purposes of the NET rankings) and with three wins on a neutral floor. Wagner has only played four games this season, but three have come on the road and it's 3-1, with road wins over VCU and Stony Brook. Its lone loss came at Seton Hall, a team ranked No. 21 in the first NET rankings. When a few dozen teams haven't played a road game, yet Wagner has played three and performed fairly well in those games, it's not a huge surprise that the Seahawks' NET ranking benefited from their travels. Then there's Wyoming in the top 15? What's up with that, you might wonder. Well, like Purdue and LSU and Arizona, Wyoming is undefeated at 8-0 (including one non-DI win), with three road wins. Its only single-digit margins of victory came on the road against two of its stronger opponents thus far — Washington and Grand Canyon. As conference play gets into full swing and many of the teams you see ranked in the AP Top 25 play more road games this season — orany road games, for some — then perhaps the top 25 of the NET rankings might look more like the AP Top 25. But for now, being undefeated or having only one loss, and beating quality opponents away from home, is paying dividends in the NET rankings for schools such as Wyoming and Wagner. Here are the first NET rankings for the 2021-22 season. Scroll to the right to view the complete table. Rank Previous School Conference Record Road Neutral Home Quadrant 1 Quadrant 2 Quadrant 3 Quadrant 4 1 Purdue Big Ten 8-0 0-0 2-0 6-0 3-0 0-0 2-0 3-0 2 LSU SEC 8-0 0-0 2-0 6-0 1-0 1-0 4-0 2-0 3 Arizona Pac-12 7-0 1-0 2-0 4-0 0-0 2-0 0-0 5-0 4 Houston AAC 7-1 0-0 2-1 5-0 0-1 1-0 3-0 3-0 5 Villanova Big East 6-2 2-1 1-1 3-0 1-2 0-0 1-0 4-0 6 Baylor Big 12 8-0 0-0 3-0 5-0 1-0 1-0 1-0 5-0 7 Southern California Pac-12 8-0 3-0 2-0 3-0 1-0 1-0 3-0 3-0 8 Gonzaga WCC 7-2 0-0 2-2 5-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 5-0 9 Iowa Big Ten 7-1 1-1 0-0 6-0 1-1 0-0 0-0 6-0 10 Duke ACC 7-1 0-1 2-0 5-0 2-1 0-0 2-0 3-0 11 Tennessee SEC 6-1 1-0 1-1 4-0 1-1 1-0 1-0 3-0 12 Wyoming Mountain West 7-0 3-0 0-0 4-0 1-0 1-0 1-0 4-0 13 UConn Big East 8-1 0-0 2-1 6-0 1-1 1-0 0-0 6-0 14 Kansas Big 12 6-1 1-0 3-1 2-0 1-0 2-1 1-0 2-0 15 Alabama SEC 7-1 0-0 3-1 4-0 1-0 3-1 3-0 0-0 16 Auburn SEC 7-1 0-0 3-1 4-0 1-1 1-0 2-0 3-0 17 Texas Big 12 6-1 0-1 0-0 6-0 0-1 0-0 2-0 4-0 18 Wisconsin Big Ten 7-1 1-0 3-0 3-1 1-0 2-1 2-0 2-0 19 Michigan St. Big Ten 7-2 1-0 2-2 4-0 2-2 2-0 1-0 2-0 20 Iowa St. Big 12 8-0 1-0 2-0 5-0 1-0 2-0 0-0 5-0 21 Seton Hall Big East 6-1 1-0 1-1 4-0 2-1 0-0 1-0 3-0 22 Florida SEC 6-1 0-1 2-0 4-0 1-1 0-0 2-0 3-0 23 Wagner NEC 3-1 2-1 0-0 1-0 1-1 0-0 1-0 1-0 24 BYU WCC 6-1 2-1 1-0 3-0 1-0 1-1 2-0 2-0 25 Loyola Chicago MVC 7-2 1-0 1-2 5-0 0-2 1-0 1-0 5-0 26 North Carolina ACC 6-2 2-0 0-2 4-0 0-2 2-0 1-0 3-0 27 Colorado St. Mountain West 8-0 0-0 3-0 5-0 0-0 2-0 2-0 4-0 28 Ohio St. Big Ten 6-2 1-1 1-1 4-0 2-2 0-0 2-0 2-0 29 Chattanooga SoCon 6-1 4-0 0-0 2-1 1-0 0-0 3-1 2-0 30 Xavier Big East 7-1 1-0 1-1 5-0 3-1 0-0 2-0 2-0 31 Wake Forest ACC 8-1 1-0 1-1 6-0 1-1 1-0 0-0 6-0 32 San Francisco WCC 9-0 0-0 2-0 7-0 1-0 1-0 2-0 5-0 33 UCLA Pac-12 7-1 1-0 1-1 5-0 1-1 0-0 1-0 5-0 34 Oklahoma Big 12 7-1 1-0 2-1 4-0 2-0 0-1 2-0 3-0 35 UAB C-USA 6-2 1-1 1-1 4-0 1-1 0-1 3-0 2-0 36 Minnesota Big Ten 7-0 2-0 2-0 3-0 1-0 0-0 3-0 3-0 37 Providence Big East 8-1 1-0 1-1 6-0 2-0 1-1 3-0 2-0 38 Texas Tech Big 12 6-1 0-1 1-0 5-0 0-1 0-0 0-0 6-0 39 Kentucky SEC 6-1 0-0 0-1 6-0 0-1 0-0 1-0 5-0 40 Virginia Tech ACC 6-3 2-0 0-2 4-1 1-1 0-2 1-0 3-0 41 Monmouth MAAC 7-1 5-1 0-0 2-0 1-0 1-0 3-1 2-0 42 Northwestern Big Ten 6-2 1-1 1-1 4-0 0-2 0-0 1-0 5-0 43 Belmont OVC 7-3 2-2 2-1 3-0 0-1 2-2 3-0 2-0 44 Arkansas SEC 8-0 0-0 2-0 6-0 1-0 1-0 0-0 6-0 45 Cincinnati AAC 7-2 1-0 1-1 5-1 1-1 1-1 0-0 5-0 46 Weber St. Big Sky 7-0 2-0 3-0 2-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 6-0 47 Oakland Horizon 7-2 3-2 3-0 1-0 1-2 1-0 3-0 2-0 48 Illinois Big Ten 6-2 0-1 1-1 5-0 0-1 1-1 1-0 4-0 49 Mississippi St. SEC 6-2 0-0 1-1 5-1 0-0 1-2 1-0 4-0 50 UC Irvine Big West 3-1 1-1 0-0 2-0 1-0 0-1 1-0 1-0 51 Navy Patriot 5-2 3-1 1-0 1-1 1-1 1-1 0-0 3-0 52 Utah St. Mountain West 5-2 0-0 4-0 1-2 1-0 1-1 1-0 2-1 53 Louisville ACC 6-2 1-1 2-0 3-1 1-1 1-0 2-1 2-0 54 Davidson Atlantic 10 6-2 1-1 2-1 3-0 0-1 0-0 3-1 3-0 55 Saint Mary's (CA) WCC 8-2 1-1 2-1 5-0 1-2 0-0 3-0 4-0 56 Indiana Big Ten 7-1 0-1 0-0 7-0 0-0 0-1 1-0 6-0 57 Utah Pac-12 6-2 0-1 2-0 4-1 0-2 0-0 2-0 4-0 58 Texas A&M SEC 7-1 0-0 2-1 5-0 0-1 0-0 4-0 3-0 59 UCF AAC 5-2 2-1 0-0 3-1 0-1 1-1 1-0 3-0 60 Iona MAAC 8-2 1-0 3-2 4-0 1-2 0-0 3-0 4-0 61 Washington St. Pac-12 6-2 2-0 0-0 4-2 0-1 0-0 2-0 4-1 62 Oklahoma St. Big 12 6-3 1-0 2-0 3-3 0-1 0-2 4-0 2-0 63 Michigan Big Ten 5-3 0-1 2-1 3-1 0-3 0-0 2-0 3-0 64 Murray St. OVC 5-1 1-0 2-1 2-0 0-0 0-1 2-0 3-0 65 Memphis AAC 5-3 0-2 1-1 4-0 1-1 1-1 0-1 3-0 66 Wichita St. AAC 6-2 2-0 1-1 3-1 1-1 1-1 0-0 4-0 67 Saint Louis Atlantic 10 6-2 1-1 2-0 3-1 0-1 1-1 1-0 4-0 68 South Alabama Sun Belt 4-2 1-2 2-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 2-0 2-0 69 Kansas St. Big 12 5-2 1-0 0-2 4-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 4-0 70 Virginia ACC 6-3 0-1 2-0 4-2 1-2 0-1 0-0 5-0 71 Santa Clara WCC 6-3 0-0 1-1 5-2 0-0 0-2 4-1 2-0 72 VCU Atlantic 10 4-4 1-0 1-2 2-2 0-4 1-0 2-0 1-0 73 West Virginia Big 12 7-1 0-0 2-1 5-0 0-0 2-1 0-0 5-0 74 Toledo MAC 5-2 1-2 3-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 3-0 2-0 75 Grand Canyon WAC 7-1 2-0 0-0 5-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 6-0 76 Texas St. Sun Belt 5-2 2-2 2-0 1-0 0-1 0-1 2-0 3-0 77 Florida St. ACC 5-3 0-2 2-0 3-1 0-2 0-0 1-1 4-0 78 Marquette Big East 7-2 0-1 2-1 5-0 0-1 2-1 2-0 3-0 79 Morehead St. OVC 3-3 1-3 1-0 1-0 0-3 0-0 3-0 0-0 80 South Dakota St. Summit League 6-2 1-1 2-1 3-0 0-1 0-0 4-0 2-1 81 Utah Valley WAC 6-1 2-1 2-0 2-0 1-0 0-1 1-0 4-0 82 Furman SoCon 5-2 3-1 0-0 2-1 1-1 0-1 1-0 3-0 83 Rhode Island Atlantic 10 6-3 1-2 1-1 4-0 0-1 0-0 4-1 2-1 84 Vanderbilt SEC 5-2 1-1 0-0 4-1 0-0 0-2 2-0 3-0 85 Abilene Christian WAC 2-2 1-2 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 0-0 2-0 86 Ohio MAC 5-2 1-2 0-0 4-0 0-2 1-0 1-0 3-0 87 Drake MVC 4-3 0-0 0-3 4-0 0-2 0-0 1-1 3-0 88 St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 7-1 0-0 3-0 4-1 0-0 2-0 2-0 3-1 89 Creighton Big East 7-2 1-0 2-1 4-1 0-2 0-0 3-0 4-0 90 Western Ill. Summit League 6-2 3-2 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-1 2-1 4-0 91 Hofstra CAA 4-4 1-4 0-0 3-0 0-2 0-1 1-1 3-0 92 Campbell Big South 4-2 2-2 1-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 1-0 3-0 93 Fresno St. Mountain West 6-1 0-1 2-0 4-0 0-0 1-0 0-1 5-0 94 DePaul Big East 6-1 0-0 0-0 6-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 5-0 95 Dayton Atlantic 10 6-3 0-0 3-0 3-3 2-0 0-0 1-1 3-2 96 Louisiana Tech C-USA 5-2 2-2 0-0 3-0 1-1 0-0 0-1 4-0 97 Clemson ACC 5-4 0-2 1-2 4-0 0-0 0-3 2-1 3-0 98 Richmond Atlantic 10 5-4 2-1 0-3 3-0 0-1 1-2 1-1 3-0 99 Cornell Ivy League 6-1 3-1 0-0 3-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 5-0 100 ETSU SoCon 4-3 0-3 3-0 1-0 0-2 1-0 2-1 1-0 101 New Mexico St. WAC 5-2 1-0 2-1 2-1 0-0 2-1 2-1 1-0 102 Vermont America East 5-3 1-2 2-1 2-0 0-1 0-0 1-2 4-0 103 Princeton Ivy League 5-3 1-2 1-1 3-0 0-2 0-1 1-0 4-0 104 North Texas C-USA 2-3 0-0 1-2 1-1 0-1 1-0 0-2 1-0 105 Fairfield MAAC 4-3 3-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-1 1-0 3-1 106 Towson CAA 5-3 1-1 1-1 3-1 0-1 0-1 1-0 4-1 107 Col. of Charleston CAA 5-3 1-2 0-0 4-1 1-2 0-1 1-0 3-0 108 St. John's (NY) Big East 6-2 0-1 0-0 6-1 0-2 0-0 0-0 6-0 109 New Hampshire America East 3-2 1-2 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 3-0 110 Boise St. Mountain West 4-4 0-1 2-1 2-2 0-1 0-2 3-0 1-1 111 Boston College ACC 6-3 0-1 0-2 6-0 0-0 0-3 2-0 4-0 112 Buffalo MAC 3-3 1-2 1-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 0-1 2-0 113 San Diego St. Mountain West 5-3 0-2 1-1 4-0 0-3 0-0 0-0 5-0 114 Wofford SoCon 4-3 1-2 0-0 3-1 0-0 0-2 2-1 2-0 115 TCU Big 12 6-1 0-0 1-1 5-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 6-0 116 Middle Tenn. C-USA 5-2 0-2 2-0 3-0 0-1 0-0 1-1 4-0 117 Syracuse ACC 5-3 1-0 1-2 3-1 0-1 2-1 0-1 3-0 118 Miami (OH) MAC 3-3 1-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-2 1-1 2-0 119 Colorado Pac-12 6-3 0-1 2-1 4-1 0-2 0-0 4-1 1-0 120 Boston U. Patriot 6-3 2-3 2-0 2-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 6-0 121 Delaware CAA 7-3 2-2 2-1 3-0 0-2 0-0 3-1 4-0 122 South Carolina SEC 6-2 0-1 1-1 5-0 0-0 1-0 2-2 3-0 123 Miami (FL) ACC 6-3 2-0 1-2 3-1 0-1 0-2 4-0 2-0 124 Northern Colo. Big Sky 4-4 1-4 1-0 2-0 0-2 0-0 2-2 2-0 125 Massachusetts Atlantic 10 6-3 0-1 1-2 5-0 0-1 0-0 3-1 3-1 126 Ole Miss SEC 6-2 0-0 1-2 5-0 0-0 1-1 0-1 5-0 127 Kent St. MAC 2-2 0-1 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 1-0 1-0 128 Missouri St. MVC 4-4 1-1 2-1 1-2 0-1 0-1 0-0 4-2 129 Cal St. Fullerton Big West 4-4 2-2 0-1 2-1 0-2 0-0 1-1 3-1 130 UC San Diego Big West 4-2 2-1 0-1 2-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 3-2 131 SMU AAC 7-3 0-1 0-2 7-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 6-2 132 A&M-Corpus Christi Southland 4-1 2-1 2-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 1-0 3-0 133 Ga. Southern Sun Belt 3-3 1-3 1-0 1-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 3-0 134 The Citadel SoCon 2-3 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-2 2-0 135 Southern Ill. MVC 5-3 1-1 1-2 3-0 0-0 0-1 1-1 4-1 136 NC State ACC 6-2 0-0 1-1 5-1 0-0 0-2 2-0 4-0 137 Penn St. Big Ten 4-4 0-1 1-1 3-2 0-2 0-1 1-1 3-0 138 Niagara MAAC 3-5 2-2 1-1 0-2 0-2 0-1 2-2 1-0 139 Jacksonville ASUN 2-2 1-2 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 0-0 2-0 140 UMBC America East 4-3 1-3 1-0 2-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 4-0 141 Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 3-2 0-1 1-1 2-0 0-0 0-1 2-0 1-1 142 Montana St. Big Sky 4-4 2-4 2-0 0-0 0-0 0-3 0-1 4-0 143 Stanford Pac-12 4-3 0-3 0-0 4-0 0-2 0-1 0-0 4-0 144 East Carolina AAC 7-2 0-0 1-2 6-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 7-0 145 New Mexico Mountain West 4-3 1-1 0-2 3-0 0-1 1-1 1-1 2-0 146 Colgate Patriot 2-5 1-4 0-0 1-1 0-0 1-1 1-4 0-0 147 Georgia Tech ACC 5-3 1-0 0-0 4-3 0-2 0-0 2-1 3-0 148 Indiana St. MVC 3-5 1-3 1-2 1-0 0-3 0-0 1-2 2-0 149 George Mason Atlantic 10 4-5 1-1 0-3 3-1 0-0 0-1 1-2 3-2 150 FIU C-USA 7-1 0-1 3-0 4-0 0-0 0-0 1-1 6-0 151 Southern Utah Big Sky 4-3 2-3 2-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 2-1 2-1 152 Nevada Mountain West 4-4 0-2 2-1 2-1 0-2 0-1 1-0 3-1 153 Oregon Pac-12 4-4 0-0 0-3 4-1 0-2 0-1 1-0 3-1 154 California Baptist WAC 5-1 0-1 0-0 5-0 0-1 0-0 1-0 4-0 155 Maryland Big Ten 5-4 0-0 1-1 4-3 0-0 1-3 2-1 2-0 156 Winthrop Big South 3-4 1-4 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-2 1-1 2-0 157 Notre Dame ACC 2-4 0-2 0-2 2-0 0-1 0-3 0-0 2-0 158 Northeastern CAA 5-4 0-3 2-1 3-0 0-1 0-0 3-3 2-0 159 Lipscomb ASUN 3-4 1-3 2-0 0-1 0-2 1-1 0-1 2-0 160 Liberty ASUN 3-3 0-1 0-2 3-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 3-1 161 UMass Lowell America East 4-3 3-1 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 3-1 162 Gardner-Webb Big South 2-4 0-4 0-0 2-0 0-2 0-0 0-1 2-1 163 James Madison CAA 5-2 2-0 1-2 2-0 0-0 0-1 3-1 2-0 164 Nicholls Southland 2-3 1-2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 2-0 165 California Pac-12 4-5 0-2 0-2 4-1 0-3 0-0 2-1 2-1 166 SFA WAC 3-2 1-0 1-1 1-1 0-0 0-1 2-1 1-0 167 Detroit Mercy Horizon 2-6 2-6 0-0 0-0 0-4 0-1 0-1 2-0 168 Longwood Big South 3-4 0-3 0-0 3-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 2-3 169 Brown Ivy League 5-4 2-1 1-2 2-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 4-1 170 Fordham Atlantic 10 6-4 1-2 2-1 3-1 0-0 0-1 1-1 5-2 171 UC Santa Barbara Big West 3-2 0-1 0-0 3-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 3-1 172 Kansas City Summit League 2-4 2-3 0-1 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-1 2-0 173 Yale Ivy League 4-5 1-3 1-1 2-1 0-2 0-1 1-1 3-1 174 FGCU ASUN 5-3 0-2 0-0 5-1 0-2 0-0 1-1 4-0 175 Drexel CAA 3-4 1-2 1-2 1-0 0-0 0-2 1-1 2-1 176 Georgia St. Sun Belt 3-3 1-3 1-0 1-0 0-0 0-2 1-1 2-0 177 Eastern Wash. Big Sky 3-4 3-2 0-1 0-1 1-0 0-1 0-3 2-0 178 Harvard Ivy League 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-1 2-1 1-1 179 Seattle U WAC 6-2 0-1 0-0 6-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 6-1 180 UNC Greensboro SoCon 6-2 1-0 1-2 4-0 0-0 0-0 1-2 5-0 181 UC Riverside Big West 3-4 2-4 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-1 2-2 1-0 182 St. Thomas (MN) Summit League 3-5 1-5 2-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 1-3 2-1 183 Temple AAC 5-3 0-0 1-2 4-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 4-0 184 App State Sun Belt 3-4 0-1 1-2 2-1 0-1 0-0 1-2 2-1 185 Western Ky. C-USA 4-3 0-1 0-2 4-0 0-2 0-0 0-1 4-0 186 Tulane AAC 3-5 0-2 1-2 2-1 0-0 0-3 1-0 2-2 187 UNC Asheville Big South 3-3 0-3 1-0 2-0 0-3 0-0 1-0 2-0 188 CSU Bakersfield Big West 1-2 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 1-0 0-0 0-1 189 UMES MEAC 2-5 2-5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-1 1-3 1-0 190 Youngstown St. Horizon 4-3 3-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 4-1 191 Hawaii Big West 2-3 0-1 1-1 1-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 2-0 192 Nebraska Big Ten 5-4 0-2 0-0 5-2 0-1 0-0 0-3 5-0 193 Marshall C-USA 4-3 0-2 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-0 0-2 4-0 194 San Jose St. Mountain West 4-3 0-3 0-0 4-0 0-1 0-0 2-2 2-0 195 Samford SoCon 3-2 1-1 2-0 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-0 3-0 196 VMI SoCon 3-4 2-3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-2 1-2 197 Butler Big East 3-3 0-0 0-2 3-1 0-2 0-1 0-0 3-0 198 Air Force Mountain West 7-1 1-0 2-1 4-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 6-1 199 Rice C-USA 4-4 1-1 1-2 2-1 0-2 0-0 0-2 4-0 200 Saint Francis (PA) NEC 2-4 1-4 0-0 1-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 2-1 201 Charlotte C-USA 4-3 1-0 0-2 3-1 0-0 1-2 1-1 2-0 202 Ball St. MAC 3-4 0-2 1-2 2-0 0-1 0-2 2-1 1-0 203 Austin Peay OVC 2-3 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-2 1-0 0-1 204 Norfolk St. MEAC 6-2 2-2 3-0 1-0 0-1 0-0 1-0 5-1 205 Jacksonville St. ASUN 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 0-1 0-1 1-0 2-2 206 Cleveland St. Horizon 4-2 0-1 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 4-0 207 Loyola Maryland Patriot 4-4 1-3 1-1 2-0 0-1 1-1 0-1 3-1 208 Georgia SEC 3-5 0-1 0-2 3-2 0-2 1-1 1-2 1-0 209 Mercer SoCon 3-4 1-3 1-1 1-0 0-2 0-0 0-2 3-0 210 Howard MEAC 3-4 1-3 1-0 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-0 2-3 211 Saint Joseph's Atlantic 10 4-4 0-1 1-1 3-2 0-2 0-1 0-0 4-1 212 Dartmouth Ivy League 2-3 2-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 2-0 213 San Diego WCC 4-5 1-2 1-1 2-2 0-0 0-2 1-2 3-1 214 UC Davis Big West 3-2 1-1 0-1 2-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 2-2 215 Valparaiso MVC 3-5 1-2 2-1 0-2 0-0 0-2 1-2 2-1 216 Tulsa AAC 4-4 0-2 1-1 3-1 0-0 1-2 0-1 3-1 217 Rutgers Big Ten 4-4 0-3 0-0 4-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 3-1 218 Akron MAC 3-3 0-1 1-2 2-0 0-1 0-0 0-2 3-0 219 Western Caro. SoCon 4-4 2-3 1-1 1-0 0-1 0-0 1-3 3-0 220 Tennessee Tech OVC 1-6 0-4 0-1 1-1 0-4 0-0 1-1 0-1 221 Arizona St. Pac-12 3-6 1-1 0-3 2-2 0-2 0-2 1-1 2-1 222 Oral Roberts Summit League 2-4 1-3 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-2 0-0 2-1 223 Penn Ivy League 3-8 1-5 1-2 1-1 0-2 0-4 0-2 3-0 224 Eastern Ky. ASUN 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 3-2 225 Presbyterian Big South 5-3 1-3 2-0 2-0 0-2 0-1 2-0 3-0 226 Fla. Atlantic C-USA 4-4 0-1 0-0 4-3 0-0 0-0 0-2 4-2 227 Portland WCC 6-3 2-1 1-1 3-1 0-0 0-0 0-2 6-1 228 LMU (CA) WCC 4-3 1-0 1-1 2-2 0-1 0-2 1-0 3-0 229 Arkansas St. Sun Belt 3-2 1-1 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 3-0 230 Denver Summit League 2-6 0-5 1-1 1-0 0-1 0-2 0-2 2-1 231 Washington Pac-12 4-4 0-0 2-1 2-3 0-1 1-0 1-2 2-1 232 UTEP C-USA 2-3 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-1 0-1 2-1 233 Marist MAAC 3-4 2-3 0-0 1-1 0-0 0-2 0-0 3-2 234 NJIT America East 4-3 2-2 0-0 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 4-1 235 Eastern Mich. MAC 2-5 0-5 0-0 2-0 0-2 0-2 1-0 1-1 236 Stony Brook America East 3-4 1-3 0-0 2-1 0-2 0-1 1-1 2-0 237 Jackson St. SWAC 2-6 2-6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-2 0-2 2-0 238 UTRGV WAC 2-5 1-3 1-0 0-2 0-3 0-0 1-1 1-1 239 Bowling Green MAC 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-2 3-1 240 Bradley MVC 3-5 0-1 0-3 3-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 2-2 241 Old Dominion C-USA 3-5 1-2 0-3 2-0 0-0 0-0 1-4 2-1 242 Saint Peter's MAAC 2-4 1-3 0-0 1-1 0-2 0-1 0-0 2-1 243 Merrimack NEC 3-5 1-4 0-0 2-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 2-2 244 Louisiana Sun Belt 2-3 1-2 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 2-1 245 Manhattan MAAC 5-2 1-1 2-0 2-1 0-0 0-0 1-0 4-2 246 UNI MVC 1-5 1-2 0-0 0-3 0-1 1-0 0-3 0-1 247 Georgetown Big East 3-4 0-1 0-2 3-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 3-2 248 Alcorn SWAC 1-6 1-6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-3 1-0 249 Radford Big South 2-5 0-4 0-1 2-0 0-3 0-2 0-0 2-0 250 North Ala. ASUN 2-3 1-1 0-2 1-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 2-1 251 UNLV Mountain West 3-5 0-2 0-2 3-1 0-1 0-4 0-0 3-0 252 Kennesaw St. ASUN 1-6 0-4 0-0 1-2 0-2 0-3 0-0 1-1 253 Bellarmine ASUN 1-6 0-5 1-1 0-0 0-6 0-0 0-0 1-0 254 Pacific WCC 2-5 0-3 0-1 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-3 2-1 255 Southern U. SWAC 2-5 2-5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-0 1-3 1-1 256 Pittsburgh ACC 2-6 0-2 0-0 2-4 0-2 0-1 1-3 1-0 257 Northern Ariz. Big Sky 3-5 2-3 0-0 1-2 0-2 0-0 1-2 2-1 258 South Dakota Summit League 3-3 0-3 1-0 2-0 0-0 0-1 1-2 2-0 259 SIUE OVC 2-6 2-4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 1-3 1-1 260 Dixie St. WAC 1-5 0-3 0-1 1-1 0-2 0-2 1-0 0-1 261 Oregon St. Pac-12 1-8 0-3 0-2 1-3 0-3 0-0 0-4 1-1 262 UT Arlington Sun Belt 1-5 1-4 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 0-0 263 ULM Sun Belt 2-4 0-4 1-0 1-0 0-2 0-2 0-0 2-0 264 Montana Big Sky 4-4 1-4 0-0 3-0 0-1 0-1 1-1 3-1 265 Army West Point Patriot 3-4 0-3 1-0 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 3-2 266 UIC Horizon 1-6 1-2 0-2 0-2 0-1 0-2 1-1 0-2 267 Duquesne Atlantic 10 3-6 0-1 1-2 2-3 0-0 0-1 0-4 3-1 268 Binghamton America East 1-5 1-4 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-2 1-1 269 CSUN Big West 2-4 1-3 0-0 1-1 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-1 270 High Point Big South 2-4 1-2 0-0 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-2 2-1 271 Hartford America East 1-7 1-4 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-3 1-2 272 Illinois St. MVC 3-5 0-1 0-2 3-2 0-0 0-2 1-2 2-1 273 Texas Southern SWAC 0-7 0-7 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-4 0-0 274 Sam Houston WAC 1-5 0-3 1-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-3 1-0 275 New Orleans Southland 2-6 0-4 0-0 2-2 0-2 0-1 0-0 2-3 276 Quinnipiac MAAC 3-4 1-2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-1 0-1 3-2 277 N.C. A&T Big South 1-6 0-5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-4 1-1 278 Missouri SEC 3-4 0-1 1-1 2-2 0-0 0-2 1-1 2-1 279 South Fla. AAC 3-4 0-1 0-1 3-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 3-1 280 Evansville MVC 3-7 1-2 0-3 2-2 0-2 0-1 0-3 3-1 281 George Washington Atlantic 10 2-8 0-4 1-2 1-2 0-0 0-2 0-5 2-1 282 Troy Sun Belt 3-4 1-2 1-1 1-1 0-1 0-0 1-1 2-2 283 Coppin St. MEAC 1-11 0-11 0-0 1-0 0-3 0-3 0-3 1-2 284 Sacred Heart NEC 2-6 2-4 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-4 2-1 285 Canisius MAAC 1-7 0-4 0-0 1-3 0-0 0-3 0-4 1-0 286 La Salle Atlantic 10 3-4 0-2 0-0 3-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 3-1 287 LIU NEC 1-6 0-6 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-3 0-0 1-1 288 UNCW CAA 2-4 1-2 0-1 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-0 1-4 289 Northern Ky. Horizon 1-5 0-3 0-0 1-2 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-2 290 North Dakota St. Summit League 3-3 1-3 0-0 2-0 0-1 0-1 0-0 3-1 291 Bryant NEC 2-6 1-4 1-1 0-1 0-2 0-2 1-0 1-2 292 McNeese Southland 1-6 0-5 1-1 0-0 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-0 293 Pepperdine WCC 2-8 0-4 0-2 2-2 0-1 0-2 0-5 2-0 294 Purdue Fort Wayne Horizon 3-4 0-2 1-1 2-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 3-2 295 Tarleton St. WAC 0-7 0-6 0-0 0-1 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-2 296 Southeastern La. Southland 1-5 1-3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-2 297 Wright St. Horizon 1-6 1-3 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-3 1-2 298 Stetson ASUN 1-5 1-4 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-4 1-0 299 Southeast Mo. St. OVC 2-4 2-0 0-2 0-2 0-0 1-0 0-1 1-3 300 N.C. Central MEAC 1-6 1-6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 0-2 1-1 301 Sacramento St. Big Sky 2-5 1-2 1-0 0-3 0-2 0-0 0-2 2-1 302 UT Martin OVC 1-6 0-5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 303 Alabama St. SWAC 1-7 0-6 0-0 1-1 0-2 0-3 0-1 1-1 304 Prairie View SWAC 0-8 0-7 0-1 0-0 0-5 0-2 0-1 0-0 305 Grambling SWAC 1-6 0-5 1-1 0-0 0-4 0-0 0-1 1-1 306 USC Upstate Big South 1-6 1-3 0-0 0-3 0-0 0-2 0-2 1-2 307 Mount St. Mary's NEC 2-6 1-5 0-0 1-1 0-2 0-2 0-2 2-0 308 Lafayette Patriot 2-6 2-3 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-1 1-2 1-2 309 Chicago St. WAC 3-5 0-5 0-0 3-0 0-1 0-0 0-3 3-1 310 Little Rock Sun Belt 2-5 0-4 1-1 1-0 0-2 0-0 1-2 1-1 311 Portland St. Big Sky 1-4 1-3 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 0-0 1-2 312 Western Mich. MAC 2-4 0-3 2-0 0-1 0-2 0-0 0-1 2-1 313 UTSA C-USA 3-3 0-2 0-0 3-1 0-2 0-0 0-1 3-0 314 Florida A&M SWAC 0-4 0-4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-0 315 Southern Miss. C-USA 3-5 0-4 2-0 1-1 0-1 0-2 1-0 2-2 316 Rider MAAC 3-8 0-6 1-1 2-1 0-1 0-3 0-1 3-3 317 Morgan St. MEAC 1-5 0-4 1-1 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-3 1-1 318 Bethune-Cookman SWAC 1-7 0-6 1-1 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-2 1-1 319 Fairleigh Dickinson NEC 0-7 0-7 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-1 320 Siena MAAC 3-6 2-3 0-0 1-3 0-0 0-1 0-1 3-4 321 Cal Poly Big West 1-6 0-3 1-1 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-3 1-2 322 Long Beach St. Big West 2-6 1-2 1-2 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-2 2-1 323 South Carolina St. MEAC 1-7 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-4 1-2 324 Northern Ill. MAC 2-6 1-4 0-2 1-0 0-1 0-2 1-1 1-2 325 Milwaukee Horizon 2-6 1-1 0-2 1-3 0-1 0-0 0-1 2-4 326 Lehigh Patriot 1-8 0-5 0-0 1-3 0-2 0-0 0-2 1-4 327 Bucknell Patriot 2-7 0-4 0-2 2-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 2-4 328 Green Bay Horizon 1-6 0-1 0-3 1-2 0-2 0-0 0-3 1-1 329 North Florida ASUN 0-8 0-8 0-0 0-0 0-5 0-0 0-3 0-0 330 Hampton Big South 1-6 0-3 0-3 1-0 0-0 0-2 0-1 1-3 331 Lamar University WAC 0-7 0-6 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-3 332 Charleston So. Big South 1-6 1-5 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 333 Tennessee St. OVC 0-6 0-4 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-5 334 Robert Morris Horizon 0-7 0-6 0-0 0-1 0-3 0-1 0-0 0-3 335 Albany (NY) America East 1-6 0-4 1-0 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-2 1-2 336 Central Ark. ASUN 1-8 0-6 0-2 1-0 0-3 0-0 0-3 1-2 337 Ark.-Pine Bluff SWAC 0-9 0-9 0-0 0-0 0-4 0-1 0-3 0-1 338 Alabama A&M SWAC 1-4 0-4 0-0 1-0 0-2 0-0 0-2 1-0 339 Central Conn. St. NEC 2-7 1-4 0-2 1-1 0-1 0-1 0-3 1-2 340 North Dakota Summit League 2-6 0-4 1-1 1-1 0-1 0-0 0-3 2-2 341 American Patriot 2-7 1-6 0-1 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-4 2-3 342 William & Mary CAA 0-8 0-5 0-2 0-1 0-3 0-0 0-2 0-3 343 Elon CAA 0-7 0-2 0-3 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-3 0-2 344 St. Francis Brooklyn NEC 0-8 0-4 0-2 0-2 0-1 0-1 0-2 0-4 345 Central Mich. MAC 1-7 1-4 0-2 0-1 0-3 0-1 0-1 1-2 346 Columbia Ivy League 2-6 0-4 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-1 0-2 1-3 347 Northwestern St. Southland 0-8 0-5 0-1 0-2 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-3 348 Houston Baptist Southland 0-5 0-4 0-0 0-1 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-1 349 IUPUI Horizon 0-7 0-3 0-2 0-2 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-4 350 UIW Southland 0-7 0-2 0-1 0-4 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-2 351 Delaware St. MEAC 0-5 0-3 0-0 0-2 0-0 0-0 0-2 0-3 352 Idaho St. Big Sky 0-7 0-4 0-0 0-3 0-0 0-0 0-3 0-4 353 Holy Cross Patriot 0-7 0-4 0-2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-2 0-4 354 Omaha Summit League 0-7 0-5 0-0 0-2 0-3 0-0 0-1 0-3 355 Idaho Big Sky 0-7 0-2 0-2 0-3 0-0 0-3 0-1 0-3 356 Mississippi Val. SWAC 0-6 0-6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0-3 0-1 0-1 357 Eastern Ill. 