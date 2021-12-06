Instant reactions to the release of the first men's college basketball NET rankings, headlined by No. 1 Purdue

Purdue is No. 1 and Wyoming is No. 12 in first NET rankings of the men's college basketball season

On Monday, the men's college basketball NET rankings for the 2021-22 season made their debut and the Purdue Boilermakers — a team that entering the 2022 season had never been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll — starts at No. 1 in college basketball's primary sorting tool. You can scroll to the bottom of this story, or click here, to view the complete, No. 1 through No. 358 NET rankings. They'll be updated daily throughout the season.

Click or tap here to read a refresher on the history and purpose of the NET rankings.

Here are our instant reactions and takeaways to the release of the first men's basketball NET rankings this season.

Bullish on the Boilermakers

Thanks to then-No. 1 Duke taking its first loss of the season on the road at Ohio State, Purdue will make history on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 — remember the date, Boilermaker fans — because the school debuted at No. 1 in the NET rankings and it will be ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time ever.

Prior to Monday, Purdue had the second-most appearances in the AP poll — 379 weeks — for a school that had never been ranked No. 1. Only Maryland had been ranked more often without receiving the top ranking.

Thanks to its 8-0 start to the season, including neutral-site wins over Villanova (No. 5 in the NET) and North Carolina (No. 26), Purdue has both an impressive resume, with three Quadrant 1 wins as of Dec. 6, and strong efficiency metrics. The Boilermakers have a unique frontcourt, in which they essentially always have an All-American-level big man on the floor, and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has taken the second-year leap that many observers expected.

In its first Big Ten game of the season, Purdue beat Iowa by seven and the Hawkeyes are the second-highest ranked Big Ten team in Monday's NET rankings, and the Boilermakers have established themselves as the team to beat in the conference, if not the country.

To show the diversity of conference among college basketball's best teams this season, the top six teams in the NET rankings hail from six different conferences: the Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, AAC, Big East and Big 12. The WCC and ACC also have a team in the top 10, meaning eight conferences are represented.

Being undefeated certainly helps

In addition to 8-0 Purdue, five of the top seven teams in the first NET rankings of the season are undefeated: No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Arizona, No. 6 Baylor and No. 7 Southern California. Even Wyoming, at 7-0, checks in at No. 12.

Being undefeated isn't required to be ranked near the top of the NET rankings, just ask the aforementioned two-loss Villanova team that has lost twice in its first seven games, but it sure helps. The top two teams, Purdue and LSU, haven't played a road game yet and No. 3 Arizona hasn't yet played a game that qualifies as a Quadrant 1 matchup, as of Dec. 6, but each is undefeated and reaping the benefits in the sport's primary sorting tool.

Let's talk about some of the potential surprise teams

As I wrote in my preview for Monday's release of the NET rankings, Colgate's NET ranking last season received great attention, as the Raiders were in the top 10 last March. There was a very reasonable explanation.

So if you're surprised to see Wyoming at No. 12, Wagner at No. 23 or Colorado State at No. 27, don't be.

First, we wrote in August that Colorado State could have a historically great season. The Rams are now undefeated, with an 9-0 record (one win over a non-DI opponent doesn't count for the purposes of the NET rankings) and with three wins on a neutral floor.

Wagner has only played four games this season, but three have come on the road and it's 3-1, with road wins over VCU and Stony Brook. Its lone loss came at Seton Hall, a team ranked No. 21 in the first NET rankings. When a few dozen teams haven't played a road game, yet Wagner has played three and performed fairly well in those games, it's not a huge surprise that the Seahawks' NET ranking benefited from their travels.

Then there's Wyoming in the top 15? What's up with that, you might wonder. Well, like Purdue and LSU and Arizona, Wyoming is undefeated at 8-0 (including one non-DI win), with three road wins. Its only single-digit margins of victory came on the road against two of its stronger opponents thus far — Washington and Grand Canyon.

As conference play gets into full swing and many of the teams you see ranked in the AP Top 25 play more road games this season — orany road games, for some — then perhaps the top 25 of the NET rankings might look more like the AP Top 25. But for now, being undefeated or having only one loss, and beating quality opponents away from home, is paying dividends in the NET rankings for schools such as Wyoming and Wagner.

Here are the first NET rankings for the 2021-22 season. Scroll to the right to view the complete table.