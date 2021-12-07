Here are the remaining undefeated men's basketball teams in the 2021-22 season

Just 12 Division I men's basketball teams, out of 358, remain undefeated this season. On average, since the 2000 season, the last remaining undefeated team in the sport has won roughly 22 games before suffering its first loss.

Right now, the best record in the sport is 9-0.

The following teams and records are current through the games played on Dec. 6. Teams are listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking, then alphabetically for teams not ranked in the AP poll.

We will update this list daily, as needed.

Nikos Frazier | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 1 Purdue (8-0)

Next game: Thursday, Dec. 9 at Rutgers

On Dec. 6, 2021, Purdue earned the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll for the first time ever, and it was the same day the Boilermakers debuted at No. 1 in this season's NET rankings.

Kevin Jairaj | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 2 Baylor (8-0)

Next game: Sunday, Dec. 12 vs. Villanova

Despite losing its top three scorers and four starters from last season's national championship team, Baylor is off to an undefeated start this season, thanks to the emergence of sophomore LJ Cryer and the additions of talented freshman Kendall Brown and transfer James Akinjo.

Stephen R. Sylvanie | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 11 Arizona (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 11 at Illinois

Not only is Arizona undefeated but so is first-time head coach Tommy Lloyd in his head coaching career, as the Wildcats won the Roman Main Event with wins over Wichita State and then-No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas.

Brett Rojo | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 12 Arkansas (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Oklahoma in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Three of Arkansas' top four scorers are transfers — Au'Diese Toney, Chris Lykes and Stanley Umude — as coach Eric Musselman has replenished his roster, which continues to play fast and efficiently on both ends of the floor.

Trevor Ruszkowski | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 16 Southern California (9-0)

Next game: Sunday, Dec. 12 vs. Long Beach State

Despite losing Evan Mobley, who swept the Pac-12's Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards last season, USC is undefeated, thanks to the play of Mobley's older brother Isaiah, Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis and a breakout season from Chevez Goodwin.

Stephen Lew | USA Today Sports

No. 25 LSU (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Georgia Tech

Led by senior Darius Days, who's averaging a career- and team-high 16 points per game, LSU is undefeated to start the season. Its closest call so far came against Penn State, when the Tigers needed overtime to win.

Jon Austria | USA TODAY Sports Images

Colorado State (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Mississippi State

In the offseason, we said Colorado State could have a historically great season. So far, so good.

Kelsey Kremer | Special to USA TODAY Sports Images

Iowa State (8-0)

Next game: Thursday, Dec. 9 vs. Iowa

Iowa State won just two games last season and it lost its final 18 games. Now, it's undefeated.

San Francisco Athletics

San Francisco (10-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. Grand Canyon

Through Dec. 8, San Francisco is the only team in the country with a 10-0 record.