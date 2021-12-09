WATCH: Wild buzzer-beater gives Rutgers men's basketball upset win over No. 1 Purdue

With roughly three seconds left in the game, No. 1 Purdue took a 68-67 lead thanks to a Trevion Williams layup. Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. would take the inbound pass and quickly get just past the half-court line before putting up and draining a buzzer-beater three to win 70-68.

Harper lead the Scarlet Knights with 30 points while shooting 10-15 from field goal range and 5-7 from beyond the arc. As a team, Rutgers had a 52.1% field goal percentage (25-48) and 50% from three (7-14).

Purdue's fatal flaw in this game was its poor shooting, going 25-61 from the field. That included going 7-26 from deep. As usual, the Boilermakers dominated in the paint, outrebounding Rutgers 35-27. Forward Trevion Williams lead the team with 11 rebounds in addition to his 21 points.

This was Purdue's first game since being given the No. 1 ranking in the most recent AP Poll. The Boilermakers became the fifth team to lose their first-ever game as No. 1 in the AP Poll. The last time this happened was when Wisconsin fell to Michigan State in 2007.

There was more history being made in Piscataway. This was Rutgers' first win over a top-ranked team in program history.

The Scarlet Knights will have a chance to take down their second-ranked team of the week when they face No. 23 Seton Hall on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Purdue will try to get back on track with its matchup with NC State on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. ET.