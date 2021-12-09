Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | December 10, 2021 WATCH: Wild buzzer-beater gives Rutgers men's basketball upset win over No. 1 Purdue Ron Harper Jr. reacts to his wild buzzer-beating shot to upset No. 1 Purdue Share With roughly three seconds left in the game, No. 1 Purdue took a 68-67 lead thanks to a Trevion Williams layup. Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. would take the inbound pass and quickly get just past the half-court line before putting up and draining a buzzer-beater three to win 70-68. Harper lead the Scarlet Knights with 30 points while shooting 10-15 from field goal range and 5-7 from beyond the arc. As a team, Rutgers had a 52.1% field goal percentage (25-48) and 50% from three (7-14). Purdue's fatal flaw in this game was its poor shooting, going 25-61 from the field. That included going 7-26 from deep. As usual, the Boilermakers dominated in the paint, outrebounding Rutgers 35-27. Forward Trevion Williams lead the team with 11 rebounds in addition to his 21 points. This was Purdue's first game since being given the No. 1 ranking in the most recent AP Poll. The Boilermakers became the fifth team to lose their first-ever game as No. 1 in the AP Poll. The last time this happened was when Wisconsin fell to Michigan State in 2007. There was more history being made in Piscataway. This was Rutgers' first win over a top-ranked team in program history. The Scarlet Knights will have a chance to take down their second-ranked team of the week when they face No. 23 Seton Hall on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Purdue will try to get back on track with its matchup with NC State on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. ET. 🚨 RON HARPER AT THE BUZZER!!!!!!!! 🚨 RUTGERS WINS!!!!!!!!!@RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/IGkUjFpUzO — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 10, 2021 Undefeated men's college basketball teams in the 2021-22 season Who will be the last remaining undefeated men's college basketball team this season? Follow along here all season long. READ MORE 14 ways Rutgers' upset over No. 1 Purdue encapsulated a perfect night of college basketball mayhem It was Ron Harper Jr.'s night in New Jersey on Thursday night, after taking down No. 1 Purdue with a last-second shot. Here are 14 more ways the upset encapsulated a perfect night of college basketball madness. READ MORE College basketball: Purdue Boilermakers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish tied through Jaden, Niele Ivey The leading scorer for the No. 1 team in the country grew up in the sport, thanks to his mother. READ MORE