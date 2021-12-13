HOOPS NEWS:

Here are the remaining undefeated men's basketball teams in the 2021-22 season

Defending champ Baylor takes over No. 1 in college basketball Power 36 rankings

Just seven Division I men's basketball teams, out of 358, remain undefeated this season. On average, since the 2000 season, the last remaining undefeated team in the sport has won roughly 22 games before suffering its first loss.

Right now, the best record in the sport is 10-0.

Click or tap here to view our rankings of the last remaining undefeated men's basketball team from each season this century, through the 2020-21 season.

Teams are listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking, then alphabetically for teams not ranked in the AP poll. We will update this list daily, as needed.

Kevin Jairaj | USA TODAY Sports Images Baylor replaced four starters from last season's national championship team and it's currently undefeated.

No. 1 Baylor (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 18 at Oregon

Despite losing its top three scorers and four starters from last season's national championship team, Baylor is off to an undefeated start this season, thanks to the emergence of sophomore LJ Cryer and the additions of talented freshman Kendall Brown and transfer James Akinjo.

Stephen R. Sylvanie | USA TODAY Sports Images Arizona is undefeated under first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd.

No. 8 Arizona (9-0)

Next game: Wednesday, Dec. 15 vs. Northern Colorado

Not only is Arizona undefeated but so is first-time head coach Tommy Lloyd in his head coaching career, as the Wildcats won the Roman Main Event with wins over Wichita State and then-No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas.

Trevor Ruszkowski | USA TODAY Sports Images Despite losing Evan Mobley to the NBA, USC is undefeated this season.

No. 10 Southern California (10-0)

Next game: Wednesday, Dec. 15 vs. UC Irvine

Despite losing Evan Mobley, who swept the Pac-12's Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards last season, USC is undefeated, thanks to the play of Mobley's older brother Isaiah, Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis and a breakout season from Chevez Goodwin.

Kelsey Kremer | Special to USA TODAY Sports Images Iowa State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll.

No. 11 Iowa State (10-0)

Next game: Sunday, Dec. 19 vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Iowa State won just two games last season and it lost its final 18 games. Now, it's undefeated.

Stephen Lew | USA Today Sports LSU's Darius Days is the team's leading returning scorer.

No. 19 LSU (9-0)

Next game: Tuesday, Dec. 14 vs. Northwestern State

Led by senior Darius Days, who's averaging a career- and team-high 16 points per game, LSU is undefeated to start the season. Its closest call so far came against Penn State, when the Tigers needed overtime to win.

Jon Austria | USA TODAY Sports Images Colorado State is undefeated this season.

No. 23 Colorado State (10-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. Tulsa

In the offseason, we said Colorado State could have a historically great season. So far, so good.

San Francisco Athletics San Francisco is undefeated this season.

San Francisco (10-0)

Next game: Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. Grand Canyon

Through Dec. 8, San Francisco is the only team in the country with a 10-0 record.

