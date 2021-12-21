Stan Becton | NCAA.com | December 21, 2021 Men's March Madness bracket predictions: Top seeds get a new look ahead of 2022 2022 March Madness bracket predictions, less than 3 months to selections Share December is almost over, meaning March is just a few months away. That means March Madness is closing in, and NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz has updated his projections for the 2022 men's basketball tournament. The season is flying by, but here's how Katz projects the 68-team field to look, as of Dec. 20. Here's the bracket in table form. March Madness bracket predictions WEST EAST MIDWEST SOUTH 1 Arizona Duke Purdue Baylor 16 Campbell FGCU/Texas Southern Nicholls State/Norfolk State Western Illinois 8 Minnesota Iowa Texas Tech BYU 9 West Virginia Oklahoma North Carolina Virginia Tech 5 Villanova Xavier Seton Hall Tennessee 12 Murray State Davidson Iona UAB 4 Iowa State Auburn Kentucky Ohio State 13 New Mexico State UC Irvine Chattanooga Oakland 6 Wisconsin Providence Illinois Colorado State 11 Creighton Arkansas/Belmont Saint Mary's/St. Bonaventure Northwestern 3 LSU Michigan State Houston Southern California 14 Ohio Navy Wagner Vermont 7 Loyola Chicago Texas UConn Michigan 10 Indiana San Francisco Florida Wake Forest 2 Gonzaga UCLA Kansas Alabama 15 Weber State Princeton Texas State Towson RANKINGS: Click here for the latest NET rankings | AP Top 25 Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket. Defending champ Baylor lands No. 1 overall seed The defending champion Bears are back on top after starting the season undefeated. Early in the regular season, Baylor picked up wins over Michigan State, Villanova and Oregon. In what has been an unpredictable 2021-22 season, the Bears have been consistent throughout. Combine a strong start with Katz’s prediction that Baylor takes the Big 12 automatic qualifier and that earns the Bears the top overall seed. SHOCKER: Here are 5 of the biggest surprises after the first month of college basketball Other No. 1 seeds get a shake-up In the preseason, Andy Katz's top seeds were the following: UCLA, Gonzaga, Kansas and Purdue. Only the Boilermakers retain their No. 1 seed this go around as the top of the bracket sees changes. Joining Purdue with No. 1 seeds are Baylor, Arizona, and Duke. Baylor and Duke slightly rise from three and two seeds, respectively. Meanwhile, Arizona makes a tremendous jump from the fifth team left out of the field to the second overall seed. The shift at the top of bracket shows how fluid this season has been. Let's see how the new four No. 1 seeds fare and if they can hold on to their top spot when Katz makes his next bracket prediction. CAN'T MISS HOLIDAY GAMES: See the full list of games to watch, with songs to match Number of bids by conference Number of Bids Conference 10 Big Ten 7 SEC, Big 12 6 Big East 4 ACC, WCC 3 Pac-12 2 OVC, A-10 MORE: The remaining undefeated teams in men's basketball Last four teams in Here are Andy Katz's last four teams in: Last Four in Saint Mary's St. Bonaventure Arkansas Belmont The last four teams in have a different look than in the preseason. Arkansas dropped from its projected four seed as did St. Bonaventure from its nine seed. Belmont is no longer projected to win the OVC with Murray State winning the bid, meaning it earns the final spot in the tournament. The largest jump among the four teams comes from Saint Mary's. The Gaels were at the bottom of Katz's bubble in the preseason. ANALYTICS ANALYSIS: Shot selections are becoming more uniform and that means fewer midrange 2s Memphis finds itself on the outside looking in Here are Andy Katz's first four teams out. First Four out Marquette Memphis DePaul UCF Memphis, with elite freshmen Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, misses the 2022 NCAA tournament in Katz's latest projections. That's a lot of talent that we won't get to see in March Madness unless head coach Penny Hardaway can right the ship. SEASONS GREETINGS: 4 holiday wishes for March Madness contenders RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 (AQ) 2. 1 -- Arizona | Pac-12 (AQ) 3. 1 -- Purdue | Big Ten (AQ) 4. 1 -- Duke | ACC (AQ) 5. 2 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ) 6. 2 -- Kansas | Big 12 7. 2 -- UCLA | Pac-12 8. 2 -- Alabama | SEC 9. 3 -- Southern California | Pac-12 10. 3 -- Houston | AAC (AQ) 11. 3 -- Michigan State | Big Ten 12. 3 -- LSU | SEC (AQ) 13. 4 -- Auburn | SEC 14. 4 -- Ohio State | Big Ten 15. 4 -- Iowa State | Big 12 16. 4 -- Kentucky | SEC 17. 5 -- Xavier | Big East (AQ) 18. 5 -- Tennessee | SEC 19. 5 -- Villanova | Big East 20. 5 --- Seton Hall | Big East 21. 6 -- Providence | Big East 22. 6 -- Illinois | Big Ten 23. 6 -- Colorado State | Mountain West (AQ) 24. 6 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten 25. 7 -- UConn | Big East 26. 7 -- Texas | Big 12 27. 7 -- Loyola Chicago | MVC (AQ) 28. 7 -- BYU | WCC 29. 8 -- Michigan | Big Ten 30. 8 -- Texas Tech | Big 12 31. 8 -- Iowa | Big Ten 32. 8 -- Minnesota | Big Ten 33. 9 -- West Virginia | Big 12 34. 9 -- North Carolina | ACC 35. 9 -- Virginia Tech | ACC 36. 9 -- Oklahoma | Big 12 37. 10 -- Indiana | Big Ten 38. 10 -- San Francisco | WCC 39. 10 -- Florida | SEC 40. 10 -- Wake Forest | ACC 41. 11 -- Creighton | Big East 42. 11 -- Northwestern | Big Ten 43. 11 -- Arkansas | SEC 44. 11 -- Belmont | OVC 45. 11 -- Saint Mary's | WCC 46. 11 -- St. Bonaventure | A-10 47. 12 -- Davidson | A-10 (AQ) 48. 12 -- Murray State | OVC (AQ) 49. 12 -- UAB | C-USA (AQ) 50. 12 -- Iona | MAAC (AQ) 51. 13 -- Chattanooga | Southern (AQ) 52. 13 -- New Mexico State | WAC (AQ) 53. 13 -- Oakland | Horizon (AQ) 54. 13 -- UC Irvine | Big West (AQ) 55. 14 -- Ohio | MAC (AQ) 56. 14 -- Navy | Patriot (AQ) 57. 14 -- Wagner | NEC (AQ) 58. 14 -- Vermont | America East (AQ) 59. 15 -- Texas State | Sun Belt (AQ) 60. 15 -- Towson | CAA (AQ) 61. 15 -- Weber State | Big Sky (AQ) 62. 15 -- Princeton | Ivy (AQ) 63. 16 -- Western Illinois | Summit (AQ) 64. 16 -- Campbell | Big South (AQ) 65. 16 -- Florida Gulf Coast | Atlantic Sun (AQ) 66. 16 -- Texas Southern | SWAC (AQ) 67. 15 -- Nicholls | Southland (AQ) 68. 16 -- Norfolk State | MEAC (AQ) Undefeated men's college basketball teams in the 2021-22 season Who will be the last remaining undefeated men's college basketball team this season? 