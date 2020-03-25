Here are the top March Madness moments of the decade (2010-2019)

The 2021 March Madness tournament will see 68 teams make up the field. After Selection Sunday on March 14, action continues through to the Final Four in Indianapolis on April 3 and 5.

Games begin in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four on March 16 and 17. The First Round then gets underway on March 18 and 19 in eight locations throughout the country. Here's the schedule:

Selection Sunday: March 14

First Four: March 16-17

First Round: March 18-19

Second Round: March 20-21

Sweet 16: March 25-26

Elite Eight: March 27-28

Final Four (national semifinals): April 3

National Championship: April 5

2021 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates

Here's the rundown of the schedule, including dates for each round and location of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Round Date City Selection Sunday March 14 N/A First Four March 16-17 Dayton, Ohio First/Second March 18 and 20 Boise, Idaho First/Second March 18 and 20 Dallas, Texas First/Second March 18 and 20 Detroit, Michigan First/Second March 18 and 20 Providence, Rhode Island First/Second March 19 and 21 Lexington, Kentucky First/Second March 19 and 21 Raleigh, North Carolina First/Second March 19 and 21 San Jose, California First/Second March 19 and 21 Wichita, Kansas Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Denver, Colorado Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Minneapolis, Minnesota Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 26 and 28 Brooklyn, New York Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 26 and 28 Memphis, Tennessee Final Four April 3 and 5 Indianapolis

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility April 3/5, 2021 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston,

Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

