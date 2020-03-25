HOOPS:

🎙 Villanova's Wright, UMBC's Odom talk March Madness history

🏆 Dayton's Toppin is AP's Player of the Year

Oregon's Ionescu is women's Player of the Year
2021 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates

Here are the top March Madness moments of the decade (2010-2019)

The 2021 March Madness tournament will see 68 teams make up the field. After Selection Sunday on March 14, action continues through to the Final Four in Indianapolis on April 3 and 5.

Games begin in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four on March 16 and 17. The First Round then gets underway on March 18 and 19 in eight locations throughout the country. Here's the schedule:

  • Selection Sunday: March 14
  • First Four: March 16-17
  • First Round: March 18-19
  • Second Round: March 20-21
  • Sweet 16: March 25-26
  • Elite Eight: March 27-28
  • Final Four (national semifinals): April 3
  • National Championship: April 5

Here's the rundown of the schedule, including dates for each round and location of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Round Date City
Selection Sunday March 14 N/A
First Four March 16-17 Dayton, Ohio
First/Second March 18 and 20 Boise, Idaho
First/Second March 18 and 20 Dallas, Texas
First/Second March 18 and 20 Detroit, Michigan
First/Second March 18 and 20 Providence, Rhode Island
First/Second March 19 and 21 Lexington, Kentucky
First/Second March 19 and 21 Raleigh, North Carolina
First/Second March 19 and 21 San Jose, California
First/Second March 19 and 21 Wichita, Kansas
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Denver, Colorado
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 26 and 28 Brooklyn, New York
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 26 and 28 Memphis, Tennessee
Final Four April 3 and 5 Indianapolis

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility
April 3/5, 2021 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, 
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University		 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome
April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

WATCH: The greatest comebacks in March Madness history

And here are all the locations for the 2022 NCAA tournament:

ROUND DATE CITY
Selection Sunday March 13 N/A
First Four March 15-16 Dayton, Ohio
First/Second March 17 and 19 Buffalo, New York
First/Second March 17 and 19 Cincinnati, Ohio
First/Second March 17 and 19 Fort Worth, Texas
First/Second March 17 and 19 Portland, Oregon
First/Second March 18 and 20 Greenville, South Carolina
First/Second March 18 and 20 Milwaukee, Wisconsin
First/Second March 18 and 20 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
First/Second March 18 and 20 San Diego, California
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans

