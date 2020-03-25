2021 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates

The 2021 March Madness tournament will see 68 teams make up the field. After Selection Sunday on March 14, action continues through to the Final Four in Indianapolis on April 3 and 5.
Games begin in Dayton, Ohio, with the First Four on March 16 and 17. The First Round then gets underway on March 18 and 19 in eight locations throughout the country. Here's the schedule:
- Selection Sunday: March 14
- First Four: March 16-17
- First Round: March 18-19
- Second Round: March 20-21
- Sweet 16: March 25-26
- Elite Eight: March 27-28
- Final Four (national semifinals): April 3
- National Championship: April 5
Here's the rundown of the schedule, including dates for each round and location of the 2021 NCAA tournament.
|Round
|Date
|City
|Selection Sunday
|March 14
|N/A
|First Four
|March 16-17
|Dayton, Ohio
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Boise, Idaho
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Dallas, Texas
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Detroit, Michigan
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Providence, Rhode Island
|First/Second
|March 19 and 21
|Lexington, Kentucky
|First/Second
|March 19 and 21
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|First/Second
|March 19 and 21
|San Jose, California
|First/Second
|March 19 and 21
|Wichita, Kansas
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 25 and 27
|Denver, Colorado
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 25 and 27
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 26 and 28
|Brooklyn, New York
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 26 and 28
|Memphis, Tennessee
|Final Four
|April 3 and 5
|Indianapolis
March Madness: Future sites, dates
Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:
|Final Four Dates
|Hosts
|City, State
|Facility
|April 3/5, 2021
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|April 2/4, 2022
|Tulane University
|New Orleans, LA
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|April 1/3, 2023
|Rice University, University of Houston,
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
|April 6/8, 2024
|Arizona State University
|Phoenix, AZ
|State Farm Stadium
|April 5/7, 2025
|University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
|San Antonio, TX
|Alamodome
|April 4/6, 2026
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
And here are all the locations for the 2022 NCAA tournament:
|ROUND
|DATE
|CITY
|Selection Sunday
|March 13
|N/A
|First Four
|March 15-16
|Dayton, Ohio
|First/Second
|March 17 and 19
|Buffalo, New York
|First/Second
|March 17 and 19
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|First/Second
|March 17 and 19
|Fort Worth, Texas
|First/Second
|March 17 and 19
|Portland, Oregon
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Greenville, South Carolina
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|First/Second
|March 18 and 20
|San Diego, California
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 24 and 26
|San Antonio, Texas
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 24 and 26
|San Francisco, California
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 25 and 27
|Chicago, Illinois
|Sweet 16/Elite Eight
|March 25 and 27
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Final Four
|April 2 and 4
|New Orleans