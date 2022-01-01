Here are the remaining undefeated men's basketball teams in the 2021-22 season

Just three Division I men's basketball teams, out of 358, remain undefeated this season. On average, since the 2000 season, the last remaining undefeated team in the sport has won roughly 22 games before suffering its first loss.

Click or tap here to view our rankings of the last remaining undefeated men's basketball team from each season this century, through the 2020-21 season.

Teams are listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking, then alphabetically for teams not ranked in the AP poll. We will update this list daily, as needed.

Kevin Jairaj | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 1 Baylor (13-0)

Next game: Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Oklahoma

Despite losing its top three scorers and four starters from last season's national championship team, Baylor is off to an undefeated start this season, thanks to the emergence of sophomore LJ Cryer and the additions of talented freshman Kendall Brown and transfer James Akinjo. In a rare matchup of 12-0 teams, Baylor defeated then-No. 8 Iowa State on the road on Jan. 1.

Trevor Ruszkowski | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 7 Southern California (12-0)

Next game: Thursday, Jan. 6 at Cal

Despite losing Evan Mobley, who swept the Pac-12's Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards last season, USC is undefeated, thanks to the play of Mobley's older brother Isaiah, Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis and a breakout season from Chevez Goodwin.

Jon Austria | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 20 Colorado State (10-0)

Next game: Tuesday, Jan. 4 vs. Air Force

In the offseason, we said Colorado State could have a historically great season. So far, so good.