TRENDING:

🌹 Ohio State makes history at Rose Bowl

Bowl schedule, scores

Georgia vs. Alabama for CFP title

🏀 No. 1 Baylor def. Iowa State, stays unbeaten
basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | January 1, 2022

Here are the remaining undefeated men's basketball teams in the 2021-22 season

Arizona drops and top 10 shuffles in Power 36 men's college basketball rankings

Just three Division I men's basketball teams, out of 358, remain undefeated this season. On average, since the 2000 season, the last remaining undefeated team in the sport has won roughly 22 games before suffering its first loss.

Click or tap here to view our rankings of the last remaining undefeated men's basketball team from each season this century, through the 2020-21 season.

Teams are listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking, then alphabetically for teams not ranked in the AP poll. We will update this list daily, as needed.

Kevin Jairaj | USA TODAY Sports Images Baylor replaced four starters from last season's national championship team and it's currently undefeated.

No. 1 Baylor (13-0)

Next game: Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Oklahoma

Despite losing its top three scorers and four starters from last season's national championship team, Baylor is off to an undefeated start this season, thanks to the emergence of sophomore LJ Cryer and the additions of talented freshman Kendall Brown and transfer James Akinjo. In a rare matchup of 12-0 teams, Baylor defeated then-No. 8 Iowa State on the road on Jan. 1.

Trevor Ruszkowski | USA TODAY Sports Images Despite losing Evan Mobley to the NBA, USC is undefeated this season.

No. 7 Southern California (12-0)

Next game: Thursday, Jan. 6 at Cal

Despite losing Evan Mobley, who swept the Pac-12's Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards last season, USC is undefeated, thanks to the play of Mobley's older brother Isaiah, Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis and a breakout season from Chevez Goodwin.

Jon Austria | USA TODAY Sports Images Colorado State is undefeated this season.

No. 20 Colorado State (10-0)

Next game: Tuesday, Jan. 4 vs. Air Force

In the offseason, we said Colorado State could have a historically great season. So far, so good.

College basketball rankings: Kentucky soars into top 10 in new Power 36

After another week of college basketball, Andy Katz releases his latest Power 36, with lots of movement in the top 10.
READ MORE

The 10 most surprising men's college basketball teams through the first month, according to Andy Katz

March Madness correspondent Andy Katz named Iowa State his No. 1 surprise team of the first month.
READ MORE

Men's college basketball: the good, bad and ugly from a busy pre-Thanksgiving weekend

A rundown of the good, the bad and the ugly from teams that played over a busy pre-Thanksgiving weekend, according to NCAA.com contributor Mike Lopresti.
READ MORE

March Madness

Presented by
Presented by
Presented by

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners