Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | January 1, 2022 Here are the remaining undefeated men's basketball teams in the 2021-22 season Arizona drops and top 10 shuffles in Power 36 men's college basketball rankings Share Just three Division I men's basketball teams, out of 358, remain undefeated this season. On average, since the 2000 season, the last remaining undefeated team in the sport has won roughly 22 games before suffering its first loss. Click or tap here to view our rankings of the last remaining undefeated men's basketball team from each season this century, through the 2020-21 season. Teams are listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking, then alphabetically for teams not ranked in the AP poll. We will update this list daily, as needed. Kevin Jairaj | USA TODAY Sports Images No. 1 Baylor (13-0) Next game: Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Oklahoma Despite losing its top three scorers and four starters from last season's national championship team, Baylor is off to an undefeated start this season, thanks to the emergence of sophomore LJ Cryer and the additions of talented freshman Kendall Brown and transfer James Akinjo. In a rare matchup of 12-0 teams, Baylor defeated then-No. 8 Iowa State on the road on Jan. 1. Trevor Ruszkowski | USA TODAY Sports Images No. 7 Southern California (12-0) Next game: Thursday, Jan. 6 at Cal Despite losing Evan Mobley, who swept the Pac-12's Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards last season, USC is undefeated, thanks to the play of Mobley's older brother Isaiah, Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis and a breakout season from Chevez Goodwin. Jon Austria | USA TODAY Sports Images No. 20 Colorado State (10-0) Next game: Tuesday, Jan. 4 vs. Air Force In the offseason, we said Colorado State could have a historically great season. So far, so good. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | Net rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis College basketball rankings: Kentucky soars into top 10 in new Power 36 After another week of college basketball, Andy Katz releases his latest Power 36, with lots of movement in the top 10. READ MORE The 10 most surprising men's college basketball teams through the first month, according to Andy Katz March Madness correspondent Andy Katz named Iowa State his No. 1 surprise team of the first month. READ MORE Men's college basketball: the good, bad and ugly from a busy pre-Thanksgiving weekend A rundown of the good, the bad and the ugly from teams that played over a busy pre-Thanksgiving weekend, according to NCAA.com contributor Mike Lopresti. READ MORE