Johnny Davis' career night leads No. 23 Wisconsin to stunning upset over No. 3 Purdue

The No. 23 Badgers had their backs up against the wall.

First it was Chris Vogt fouling out, allowing No. 3 Purdue to wreak havoc around the rim. Then Tyler Wahl took a permanent seat on the bench with 2:11 left in the game. Add in this game being in Mackey Arena and an upset would be no easy task for Wisconsin.

But then with 1:51 to play in the game, Wisconsin star guard Johnny Davis hit a deep three-pointer to extend his team's lead from 65-63 to 68-63.

The Badgers held onto that lead for the rest of the game, winning, 74-69, and producing one of the bigger upsets of the season.

Davis' clutch shots at the end of the game were no fluke. The sophomore finished with a career-high 37 points, including 17 in the final 10 minutes of the game. His breakaway dunk with just seconds on the clock was the exclamation point.

Also clutch for the Badgers was guard Brad Davison who finished with 15 points. His three-pointer with 3:15 left in the game to put Wisconsin up 65-62 was key in the win.

For the Boilermakers, center Zach Edey was huge, dropping 24 points and 10 rebounds. His impact was felt most when Vogt wasn't there to guard him, as he scored 10 in the final eight minutes of the game.

Purdue now falls to 1-2 in Big Ten play, while Wisconsin improves to 2-1.