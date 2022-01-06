NCAA.com | January 12, 2022 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge: Schedule, game times, TV channels, matchups Ultimate Baylor highlights from 2021 March Madness Share The 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge is almost here. There are 10 games between programs from the two conferences, with all games set to be played Saturday, Jan. 29. Get the full matchup information below. The SEC won the event in 2021, going 5-4 thanks to wins from Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi State. The SEC's win was only the second in the event's history (2017-18 season). All 10 Big 12 teams and 10 of the 14 SEC teams participate in the event. 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge: Schedule, game times, TV channels, matchups Saturday, Jan. 29 Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. LSU at TCU | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 Oklahoma at Auburn | 2 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2 Missouri at Iowa State | 2 p.m. | ESPNU West Virginia at Arkansas | 2 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2 Baylor at Alabama | 4 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2 Kansas State at Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | ESPNU Oklahoma State at Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2 Kentucky at Kansas | 6 p.m. | ESPN Mississippi State at Texas Tech | 6 p.m. | ESPN2 Tennessee at Texas | 8 p.m. | ESPN This is the seventh year in a row the Big 12/SEC Challenge will be played in one day, dating back to the 2015-16 event. All games will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Big 12/SEC Challenge scores, results The Big 12 is 44-35 all-time in the event going into this season's games. The Big 12 has won four of the eight completed seasons, with the SEC winning twice and the two conferences tying two times. Thus far, the best result was the Big 12 going 7-3 in both 2013-14 and 2015-16. If the conferences tie, the trophy remains with the winning conference from the previous season. Here's a rundown of the 2021 event, which the SEC won 5-4. The Texas-Kentucky game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Wildcats. No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61 Texas A&M 68, Kansas State 61 No. 10 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71 Florida 85, No. 11 West Virginia 80 No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98 (OT) No. 2 Baylor 84, Auburn 72 Oklahoma State 81, Arkansas 77 No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61 Mississippi State 95, Iowa State 56 No. 5 Texas at Kentucky | CANCELED Baylor has the best record in the event at 7-1. Last season, the Bears topped Auburn 84-72 — a little more than two month before the Bears made program history and won their first national championship. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | Net rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis No. 1 Baylor & No. 5 Southern Cal no longer undefeated after a wild Tuesday of men's basketball No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 Southern Cal. were the last two undefeated teams in DI men's basketball entering Tuesday, both were knocked off in wild fashion. READ MORE 2022 NCAA bracket: Printable March Madness bracket .PDF Here is the NCAA 2022 bracket for the DI men's basketball tournament. READ MORE Cinderella Loyola Chicago's three straight game winners in 2018 March Madness Forty-five years after winning its first and only Division I men's basketball national championship – and with a soon-to-be celebrity nun who became a household name overnight – Loyola Chicago made a Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018, thanks to three consecutive late-game, game-winning jump shots that propelled the 11th-seeded Ramblers to the sport's final weekend. Let's take a deep dive into those events. READ MORE