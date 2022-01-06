The 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge is almost here. There are 10 games between programs from the two conferences, with all games set to be played Saturday, Jan. 29. Get the full matchup information below.

The SEC won the event in 2021, going 5-4 thanks to wins from Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi State. The SEC's win was only the second in the event's history (2017-18 season). All 10 Big 12 teams and 10 of the 14 SEC teams participate in the event.

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge: Schedule, game times, TV channels, matchups

Saturday, Jan. 29

LSU at TCU | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Oklahoma at Auburn | 2 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Missouri at Iowa State | 2 p.m. | ESPNU

West Virginia at Arkansas | 2 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Baylor at Alabama | 4 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Kansas State at Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Kentucky at Kansas | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Mississippi State at Texas Tech | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

Tennessee at Texas | 8 p.m. | ESPN

This is the seventh year in a row the Big 12/SEC Challenge will be played in one day, dating back to the 2015-16 event. All games will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Big 12/SEC Challenge scores, results

The Big 12 is 44-35 all-time in the event going into this season's games. The Big 12 has won four of the eight completed seasons, with the SEC winning twice and the two conferences tying two times. Thus far, the best result was the Big 12 going 7-3 in both 2013-14 and 2015-16. If the conferences tie, the trophy remains with the winning conference from the previous season.

Here's a rundown of the 2021 event, which the SEC won 5-4. The Texas-Kentucky game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Wildcats.

No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61

Texas A&M 68, Kansas State 61

No. 10 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71

Florida 85, No. 11 West Virginia 80

No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98 (OT)

No. 2 Baylor 84, Auburn 72

Oklahoma State 81, Arkansas 77

No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61

Mississippi State 95, Iowa State 56

No. 5 Texas at Kentucky | CANCELED

Baylor has the best record in the event at 7-1. Last season, the Bears topped Auburn 84-72 — a little more than two month before the Bears made program history and won their first national championship.