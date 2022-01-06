NCAA.org | January 6, 2022 Joint statement from Men’s and Women's Basketball Committees regarding schedule disruptions The top five plays from Week 8 of women's basketball Share The chairs of the Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Committee released a joint statement about schedule disruptions. "As we typically do, the men's and women's basketball committees will track on player and coach availability via the conference monitoring program, which is an invaluable part of the evaluation process for both championships. Losses are still losses, and wins are still wins, but we will continue taking into consideration the absence of a coach or players, whether they are COVID-related or due to injury or suspension. We therefore encourage teams to honor conference-developed scheduling and rescheduling policies when the appropriate number of safe and healthy players and coaches are available to compete. Additionally, our committees will continue to monitor the impact of scheduling disruptions and consider championship eligibility requirements as necessary when the committees meet at the NCAA Convention in two weeks." - Tom Burnett, Division I Men's Basketball Committee Chair and Southland Conference commissioner - Nina King, Division I Women's Basketball Committee Chair and Duke athletics director No. 1 Baylor & No. 5 Southern Cal no longer undefeated after a wild Tuesday of men's basketball No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 Southern Cal. were the last two undefeated teams in DI men's basketball entering Tuesday, both were knocked off in wild fashion. READ MORE 2022 NCAA bracket: Printable March Madness bracket .PDF Here is the NCAA 2022 bracket for the DI men's basketball tournament. READ MORE Cinderella Loyola Chicago's three straight game winners in 2018 March Madness Forty-five years after winning its first and only Division I men's basketball national championship – and with a soon-to-be celebrity nun who became a household name overnight – Loyola Chicago made a Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018, thanks to three consecutive late-game, game-winning jump shots that propelled the 11th-seeded Ramblers to the sport's final weekend. Let's take a deep dive into those events. READ MORE