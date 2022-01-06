Joint statement from Men’s and Women's Basketball Committees regarding schedule disruptions

The chairs of the Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Committee released a joint statement about schedule disruptions.

"As we typically do, the men's and women's basketball committees will track on player and coach availability via the conference monitoring program, which is an invaluable part of the evaluation process for both championships. Losses are still losses, and wins are still wins, but we will continue taking into consideration the absence of a coach or players, whether they are COVID-related or due to injury or suspension. We therefore encourage teams to honor conference-developed scheduling and rescheduling policies when the appropriate number of safe and healthy players and coaches are available to compete. Additionally, our committees will continue to monitor the impact of scheduling disruptions and consider championship eligibility requirements as necessary when the committees meet at the NCAA Convention in two weeks."

- Tom Burnett, Division I Men's Basketball Committee Chair and Southland Conference commissioner

- Nina King, Division I Women's Basketball Committee Chair and Duke athletics director