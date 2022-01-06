Andy Katz predicts when undefeated No. 1 Baylor is most likely to lose

Defending champion Baylor continues to win, starting off the 2021-22 season undefeated and climbing to No. 1 in the nation.

Below, you can watch Katz's breakdown of Baylor's four remaining regular-season games that are most likely to result in the Bears' first loss of the season.

4 games that might end Baylor's quest for a perfect season

Here are the four games that Katz believes could end Baylor's bid for a perfect season.

Saturday, Jan. 29 at Alabama

4 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2

While it's 7-3 in its last 10 games, Alabama, currently ranked No. 15 in the latest AP poll, is certainly capable of knocking off one of the best teams in the country. During non-conference play, the Crimson Tide defeated then-No. 3 Gonzaga by nine, then No. 14 Houston a week later. This game will also be a non-conference game that headlines the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

As of Jan. 6, Alabama's offense ranks No. 10 nationally in terms of efficiency, per kenpom.com, thanks to a blend of efficient 2-point shooting (58.3 percent) and strong offensive rebounding (35.6 percent). The game will be played in Tuscaloosa, where Alabama is 7-0 this season.

Saturday, Feb. 5 at Kansas

4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Kansas has lost just twice at home, with a combined record of 49-2 at Allen Fieldhouse, through Jan. 5. So it's rare for anyone to knock off the Jayhawks on their home floor, although Baylor did hand Kansas its only home loss during the 2020 season, 67-55.

The Jayhawks have been ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll all season and they currently sit at No. 6 with a 12-1 record. Kansas could easily be undefeated now as well, with its only loss coming to Dayton, 74-73, on a buzzer-beater. The Jayhawks' offense ranks No. 5 in efficiency, per Ken Pomeroy, and it's led by senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who's averaging 20.2 points per game.

Baylor's only loss prior to the Big 12 tournament last season came at Kansas by a margin of 71-58.

Saturday, Feb. 26 vs. Kansas

8 p.m. ET on ESPN

If Baylor is able to win in Lawrence, Kansas, then the Bears will host Jayhawks three weeks later. Two seasons ago, when Baylor won at Kansas, the Jayhawks turned around and later won in Waco to end Baylor's 23-game winning streak.

Monday, Feb. 28 at Texas

9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Under first-year coach Chris Beard, who assembled a remade roster full of transfers, Texas entered the season ranked No. 5 in the AP poll and the Longhorns now sit at 12-2, with their only losses coming on the road at Gonzaga and Seton Hall. They already boast a top-10 defense nationally, per kenpom.com, and a top-25 offense. Texas is 10-0 at home this season.