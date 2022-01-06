Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | January 6, 2022 Andy Katz predicts when undefeated No. 1 Baylor is most likely to lose 4 games that might end Baylor's quest for a perfect season Share Defending champion Baylor continues to win, starting off the 2021-22 season undefeated and climbing to No. 1 in the nation. Below, you can watch Katz's breakdown of Baylor's four remaining regular-season games that are most likely to result in the Bears' first loss of the season. 4 games that might end Baylor's quest for a perfect season Here are the four games that Katz believes could end Baylor's bid for a perfect season. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Alabama 4 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2 While it's 7-3 in its last 10 games, Alabama, currently ranked No. 15 in the latest AP poll, is certainly capable of knocking off one of the best teams in the country. During non-conference play, the Crimson Tide defeated then-No. 3 Gonzaga by nine, then No. 14 Houston a week later. This game will also be a non-conference game that headlines the Big 12/SEC Challenge. As of Jan. 6, Alabama's offense ranks No. 10 nationally in terms of efficiency, per kenpom.com, thanks to a blend of efficient 2-point shooting (58.3 percent) and strong offensive rebounding (35.6 percent). The game will be played in Tuscaloosa, where Alabama is 7-0 this season. MORE: 10 teams that are in trouble and what they need to do to make the NCAA tournament Saturday, Feb. 5 at Kansas 4 p.m. ET on ESPN Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Kansas has lost just twice at home, with a combined record of 49-2 at Allen Fieldhouse, through Jan. 5. So it's rare for anyone to knock off the Jayhawks on their home floor, although Baylor did hand Kansas its only home loss during the 2020 season, 67-55. The Jayhawks have been ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll all season and they currently sit at No. 6 with a 12-1 record. Kansas could easily be undefeated now as well, with its only loss coming to Dayton, 74-73, on a buzzer-beater. The Jayhawks' offense ranks No. 5 in efficiency, per Ken Pomeroy, and it's led by senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who's averaging 20.2 points per game. Baylor's only loss prior to the Big 12 tournament last season came at Kansas by a margin of 71-58. Saturday, Feb. 26 vs. Kansas 8 p.m. ET on ESPN If Baylor is able to win in Lawrence, Kansas, then the Bears will host Jayhawks three weeks later. Two seasons ago, when Baylor won at Kansas, the Jayhawks turned around and later won in Waco to end Baylor's 23-game winning streak. Monday, Feb. 28 at Texas 9 p.m. ET on ESPN Under first-year coach Chris Beard, who assembled a remade roster full of transfers, Texas entered the season ranked No. 5 in the AP poll and the Longhorns now sit at 12-2, with their only losses coming on the road at Gonzaga and Seton Hall. They already boast a top-10 defense nationally, per kenpom.com, and a top-25 offense. Texas is 10-0 at home this season. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | Net rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis No. 1 Baylor & No. 5 Southern Cal no longer undefeated after a wild Tuesday of men's basketball No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 Southern Cal. were the last two undefeated teams in DI men's basketball entering Tuesday, both were knocked off in wild fashion. READ MORE Wisconsin jumps to top 10 in latest Power 36 men's college basketball rankings Andy Katz breaks down the new Power 36 men's basketball rankings for Jan. 10, 2022, which saw Wisconsin soar into the top 10 and Miami enter the rankings. READ MORE Baylor and Southern California, the last two undefeated college basketball teams, lose on the same day The final two undefeated college basketball teams at the DI level for the 2021-22 season — Baylor and Southern California — both lost for the first time, on the same day, Jan. 11, 2022. READ MORE