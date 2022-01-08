Baylor and Southern California, the last two undefeated college basketball teams, lose on the same day

The final two undefeated college basketball teams at the DI level for the 2021-22 season — Baylor and Southern California — both lost for the first time, on the same day, Jan. 11, 2022.

Baylor got off to a 15-0 start, resulting in a No. 1 ranking in the nation, before falling to then-No. 19 Texas Tech at home. During Baylor's undefeated run, the Bears trailed at halftime just three times through its first 15 games. When the Bears were 12-0 it defeated then-No. 8 Iowa State on the road in a rare matchup of 12-0 teams.

Southern California lost to an unranked Stanford team on the road, after the 13-0 Trojans reached No. 5 in the polls — the best ranking since 1974.

Before Baylor and Southern California each suffered their first loss, Colorado State dropped from the undefeated ranks on Jan. 8.

On average, since the 2000 season, the last remaining undefeated team in the sport has won roughly 22 games before suffering its first loss.

