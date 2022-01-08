Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | January 11, 2022 Baylor and Southern California, the last two undefeated college basketball teams, lose on the same day Johnny Davis carries Wisconsin into top 10 of Power 36 rankings Share The final two undefeated college basketball teams at the DI level for the 2021-22 season — Baylor and Southern California — both lost for the first time, on the same day, Jan. 11, 2022. Baylor got off to a 15-0 start, resulting in a No. 1 ranking in the nation, before falling to then-No. 19 Texas Tech at home. During Baylor's undefeated run, the Bears trailed at halftime just three times through its first 15 games. When the Bears were 12-0 it defeated then-No. 8 Iowa State on the road in a rare matchup of 12-0 teams. RANKINGS: Click here for the latest NET rankings | AP Top 25 Southern California lost to an unranked Stanford team on the road, after the 13-0 Trojans reached No. 5 in the polls — the best ranking since 1974. TROJANS: What makes Southern Cal basketball special in 2022 Before Baylor and Southern California each suffered their first loss, Colorado State dropped from the undefeated ranks on Jan. 8. On average, since the 2000 season, the last remaining undefeated team in the sport has won roughly 22 games before suffering its first loss. ANALYSIS: Shot selections are becoming more uniform and that means fewer midrange twos Click or tap here to view our rankings of the last remaining undefeated men's basketball team from each season this century, through the 2020-21 season. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | Net rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis No. 1 Baylor & No. 5 Southern Cal no longer undefeated after a wild Tuesday of men's basketball No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 Southern Cal. were the last two undefeated teams in DI men's basketball entering Tuesday, both were knocked off in wild fashion. READ MORE Wisconsin jumps to top 10 in latest Power 36 men's college basketball rankings Andy Katz breaks down the new Power 36 men's basketball rankings for Jan. 10, 2022, which saw Wisconsin soar into the top 10 and Miami enter the rankings. READ MORE Men's college basketball: Predictions when Baylor could lose its first game No. 1 Baylor is currently undefeated and March Madness correspondent Andy Katz predicted four games that could result in the Bears' first loss. READ MORE