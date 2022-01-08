Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | January 9, 2022 Miami (FL) stuns No. 2 Duke, 76-74, in huge ACC road win Could Miami be the top ACC team after upsetting Duke? Charlie Moore thinks so Share In a day full of upsets in men’s college basketball, Miami (FL)’s 76-74 takedown of No. 2 Duke takes the cake as the biggest. It didn’t always look like such a sure bet though. With the 71-70 lead and under 1:30 to play, Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong was blocked on a layup. Duke immediately went the other way and Duke’s Paolo Banchero scored on a layup to give the Blue Devils its first lead of the final five minutes. UPSETS: Five top-15 teams lose on Saturday To make things worse for Miami, redshirt senior Sam Waardenburg turned the ball over on the ensuing run down the court and Banchero ended up with the ball under the Hurricanes hoop, which he slammed down to give Duke the three-point advantage. That’s when Miami’s Charlie Moore kicked it into full gear. Down three points, Moore drove toward the Duke hoop, fell forward and chucked up a hail mary. Not only did it bounce in to cut the Duke lead to 74-73, but Moore, who had four fouls of his own, drew a foul. He missed the free throw, but that only set up Miami’s Kameron McGusty to convert on a two-pointer to give the Hurricanes the 75-74 lead. As called on UMiami radio: pic.twitter.com/DnkOGTy8sm— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 9, 2022 Duke missed all its final shots, fouling Wong to keep its hopes alive. Wong’s free throw with eight seconds left accounted for point No. 76. Blue Devils freshman Trevor Keels was able to get off a last-second shot but it missed, ensuring a Hurricanes upset. Moore was massive for Miami, finishing with a team-high 18 points and seven steals. Teammates Jordan Miller, McGusty and Wong were also huge in getting the win, each finishing with double-digit points. CRAZY DAY: Relive all the action from a wild Saturday in men's college basketball The two ACC rivals entered the second half tied, 32-32. The Hurricanes never let the Blue Devils get more than an arm’s length away, with Duke’s biggest second-half lead only being five. Miami had no issue answering. The Hurricanes dominated in the paint, scoring 52 points. They also earned 17 points off 17 turnovers from Duke. Miami improves to 5-0 in ACC conference play while Duke falls to 2-1. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | Net rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis No. 1 Baylor & No. 5 Southern Cal no longer undefeated after a wild Tuesday of men's basketball No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 Southern Cal. were the last two undefeated teams in DI men's basketball entering Tuesday, both were knocked off in wild fashion. READ MORE 2022 NCAA bracket: Printable March Madness bracket .PDF Here is the NCAA 2022 bracket for the DI men's basketball tournament. READ MORE Cinderella Loyola Chicago's three straight game winners in 2018 March Madness Forty-five years after winning its first and only Division I men's basketball national championship – and with a soon-to-be celebrity nun who became a household name overnight – Loyola Chicago made a Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018, thanks to three consecutive late-game, game-winning jump shots that propelled the 11th-seeded Ramblers to the sport's final weekend. Let's take a deep dive into those events. READ MORE