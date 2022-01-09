Watch: Princeton's Matt Allocco sinks birthday buzzer-beater, remains at the top of Ivy League

When Princeton guard Matt Allocco woke up Saturday morning, he knew it would be a special day. It was his birthday after all. Allocco's birthday got even better when he made his first career start against Cornell. The icing on top of his birthday cake came with four seconds left in the game down one point as Allocco heaved a desperation three at the buzzer.

Watch the game-winning shot below.

Earlier in the game, Princeton fell behind by 18 points against its Ivy League rival, despite Allocco scoring the first four points of the game. With Cornell up 47-29 with 15:56 left to play, things looked bleak for Princeton. However, Allocco would score 10 of his 14 points after that point in the game, cutting the deficit and eventually securing the victory. In total, Allocco's first start was spectacular, shooting 66 percent from the field and beyond the arc.

Thanks to Allocco's shot, he'll have a birthday to remember forever. With the win, the Tigers remain undefeated in Ivy League play. Princeton moves to 12-3 (2-0) after its seventh victory in a row.