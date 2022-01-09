Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 9, 2022 Watch: Princeton's Matt Allocco sinks birthday buzzer-beater, remains at the top of Ivy League Princeton celebrates after a game-winning buzzer-beater from Matt Allocco sinking conference foe Cornell, 72-70. Share When Princeton guard Matt Allocco woke up Saturday morning, he knew it would be a special day. It was his birthday after all. Allocco's birthday got even better when he made his first career start against Cornell. The icing on top of his birthday cake came with four seconds left in the game down one point as Allocco heaved a desperation three at the buzzer. Watch the game-winning shot below. Ice In His Veins! @MattAllocco sinks the game-winner against Cornell in his first career start!#MakeShots 🐯🏀 // #SCTop10 // @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/83RcmPLcEL — Princeton Men’s Basketball (@PrincetonMBB) January 9, 2022 Earlier in the game, Princeton fell behind by 18 points against its Ivy League rival, despite Allocco scoring the first four points of the game. With Cornell up 47-29 with 15:56 left to play, things looked bleak for Princeton. However, Allocco would score 10 of his 14 points after that point in the game, cutting the deficit and eventually securing the victory. In total, Allocco's first start was spectacular, shooting 66 percent from the field and beyond the arc. Princeton Athletics WILD SATURDAY: See how five top-15 teams added to a crazy day on Saturday, January 8 Thanks to Allocco's shot, he'll have a birthday to remember forever. With the win, the Tigers remain undefeated in Ivy League play. Princeton moves to 12-3 (2-0) after its seventh victory in a row. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | Net rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis College wrestling preview: 5 storylines to watch this weekend The Matmen Open and the Southern Scuffle brought lineup adjustments, new champs and emerging stars, and as teams head into conference competition the storylines continue to multiply. Here are the five things to watch for in the college wrestling duals this weekend. READ MORE NCAA wrestling rankings: Cornell rises as Iowa, Penn State pace Collegiate duals showcase Here are a few key takeaways on how the Collegiate Wrestling Duals and other ranked matchups last week impacted the latest NWCA standings READ MORE College wrestling rankings: Garden State Grapple results cause shuffle The top 10 college wrestling teams in this week’s NWCA poll held steady, but the previous week still featured a slew of action-packed duals that shook up the standings in the bottom half of the Top 25. Here are the key takeaways from this week’s rankings and the main headlines you need to know heading into the winter tournaments. READ MORE