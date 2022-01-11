No. 1 Baylor & No. 5 Southern Cal no longer undefeated after a wild Tuesday of men's basketball

And then there were none. The final two undefeated teams in DI men's basketball both fell on Tuesday night as No. 1 Baylor was beaten by No. 19 Texas Tech and No. 5 Southern California was downed by Stanford. Here's all that happened from a wild Tuesday night.

No. 1 Baylor falls at home to No. 19 Texas Tech

In a battle of two top-seven defenses, the Red Raiders slowed down the Bears' offense and won 65-62 on the road. This is the first loss for the Bears since Mar. 12, 2021, when they lost to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.

Going into halftime, the Bears led by five, but that lead would not hold for long as Texas Tech tied it up a bit over three minutes into the second half. From there it would be a back-and-forth battle with the Red Raiders taking a seven-point lead with about two minutes left in the game

DUKE GOES DOWN: How Miami beat No. 2 Duke at Cameron Indoor

The game ended with the TTU defense holding strong and forcing a bad look by Jonathan Tchamwa that would have tied it at 65.

The Red Raiders had five players finish in double digits with Adonis Arms leading the way with 14 and quite possibly the highlight of the night on a crucial possession late.

THE SPIN AND SLAM BY ADONIS ARMS 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/zKAqKMrg5J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2022

The Cardinal down No. 5 Southern Cal

Stanford men’s basketball knocked off No. 5 Southern California by the score of 75-69 as the Trojans were the first undefeated team to lose on Tuesday.

This was Stanford’s first win over a top-5 team since Jan. 28, 2007, when the Cardinal took down No. 5 UCLA. Prior to tonight, the Cardinal had lost the last 14 games to top-5 teams.

The Cardinal were led by Spencer Jones and Harrison Ingram, each managed to put up 21 in the win. As a team, Stanford shot 10-24 from three (41.7%) with Jones and Ingram making three apiece

RANKINGS: Click here for the latest NET Rankings | AP Top 25

USC, on the other hand, went 6-21 from deep (28.6%) and failed to take advantage of the sheer amount of free throw attempts going 21-32 from the charity stripe (65.5%).

Stanford was a pain in the Trojans’ side right from the start, never letting USC get a lead larger than seven in the first half. The lead would change hands two more times in the second half before the Cardinal put USC away with free throws at the end.

The Trojans will look to get back on the right track on Thursday when they take on Oregon State at 11 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Stanford will try to keep the good times rolling when it travels to Washington State on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET for a battle with the Cougars.

No. 9 Kansas prevails in crazy final seconds of a ranked Big 12 battle

No. 9 Kansas narrowly avoided its second straight loss, defeating No. 15 Iowa State 62-61.

The Jayhawks emerged victorious after five ties and lead changes in the final minute of the game. The final minute was frantic; no timeouts were called and the final possessions were fastbreaks. Kansas' Dajuan Harris made the game-winning basket thanks to his layup with four seconds to go.

No. 4 Auburn holds off a late rally from No. 24 Alabama

No. 4 Auburn beat No. 24 Alabama 81-77 despite a late rally from the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers led the Tide 73-59 with 7:36 left to play, but then the Tide went on a 14-0 run to tie the game. The game continued with a back and forth into the final minute of the game, with the teams knotted up 77-77 with 54 seconds remaining. However, Auburn would close the game on a 4-0 run as Allen Flanigan sank four free throws for the game's final points.