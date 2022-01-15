Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | January 15, 2022 2022 Bevo Francis top 100 watchlist released by Small College Basketball DII men's basketball predictions for the 2021-22 season Share Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee released its first watchlist for the Bevo Francis Award for the 2021-22 season. The first list features 100 players from DII, DIII, NAIA, USCAA, and NCCAA men's college basketball. The award was created in 2015 and is named after Clarence "Bevo" Francis. Francis played two seasons at what is now the University of Rio Grande. In his first season, he led the team to a 39-0 record averaging 50.1 points per game, highlighted by a 116-point performance against Ashland College in Kentucky. HISTORY: Francis highlights the best single-seasons in DII lore Aston Francis of DIII men's basketball Wheaton was the winner in 2019. Lincoln Memorial's Emanuel Terry was the last winner from DII men's basketball to bring home the award, winning in 2018, averaging a double-double (16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds per game) for the school that finished atop the DII men's basketball regular-season rankings that season. The most recent winner — Kyle Mangas — was from the NAIA and Small College Basketball decided not to name a winner in the abbreviated 2021 season. REMEMBERING FRANCIS: A look back at his career The list will be cut three more times before the winner is announced on April 4. Here are the important dates: February 15, 2022: Top 50 March 15, 2022: Top 25 April 2, 2022: Finalists April 4, 2022: The 2022 Bevo Francis Award winner announced The 2022 Bevo Francis Top-100 watchlist Name Year School Nyameye Adom Sr. Wheaton (IL) Philip Alston So. California (PA) Austin Andrews So. Minnesota Duluth Buzz Anthony Sr. Randolph-Macon Marcus Azor Sr. UMass Dartmouth Darryl Baker Sr. Talladega Kevin Baker Sr. Lewis-Clark State Ryan Batte Jr. Thomas More Donyae Baylor-Carroll Sr. Penn State-Harrisburg Diego Bernard Sr. Northwest Missouri State Drew Blair Jr. Minnesota Duluth Kevion Blaylock Sr. William Penn Levi Borchert Jr. UW-Oshkosh Nick Bowman Sr. Trine Derrin Boyd So. Georgetown Tray Buchanan Sr. Emporia State Myles Burns Sr. Loyola (LA) Bryce Butler So. West Liberty Tim Cameron Sr. Central Methodist Osbel Caraballo Sr. St. Thomas Aquinas Patrick Cartier Jr. Hillsdale Daniel Cook Jr. St. John Fisher Romeo Crouch Sr. Embry-Riddle Antwaan Cushingberry Sr. St. Francis (IN) Lloyd Daniels Sr. Lubbock Christian Frankie Davidson So. Grace (IN) Jack Davidson Sr. Wabash Brandon Davis So. Loyola (LA) Vinny DeAngelo So. Swarthmore Conner Delaney Sr. John Hopkins Malik Duffy Sr. Chico State Adam Dworsky Sr. Southeastern Oklahoma State Kenny Dye Jr. Queens (NC) David Ejah So. St. Francis (IN) Trenton Gibson Sr. Tusculum Jordan Guest Jr. Lincoln Memorial Armoni Foster Jr. Indiana (Pa) Alex Gross Sr. Olivet Nazarene Matthew Helwig Sr. North Central (IL) Parker Hicks Sr. Lubbock Christian CJ Hines Fr. Faulkner Trevor Hudgins Sr. Northwest Missouri State Angelo Johnson Sr. Arizona Christian Josiah Johnson Jr. Mary Hardin Baylor DaJuan Jones Sr. Texas Permian Basin KJ Jones So. Emmanuel (GA) Kyran Jones Jr. Georgetown Max Jones Fr. Tampa Josh Kashila Jr. SAGU Walt Kelser Sr. Ferris State Brandon Knapper Sr. Cal State San Bernardino Matthew Leritz Sr. Illinois Wesleyan Spencer Levi Sr. UNC-Pembroke Jaizec Lottie Sr. Flagler Miles Mallory So. Randolph-Macon Jordan Marshall Sr. Manhattan Christian Jaecee Martin Sr. St. Joseph (CT) Nykolas Mason Sr. SAGU Seth Maxwell Sr. Indiana Wesleyan Kortrijk Miles Jr. West Alabama Riley Minix Jr. Southeastern (FL) DiVant’e Moffitt Sr. Seattle Pacific Terion Moss Sr. Maine-Farmington Karmari Newman Sr. William Penn Jack Nolan Sr. Washington U Chris Paul Sr. St. Anselm Christian Peevy Sr. Lynn Burke Putnam Sr. Oklahoma Baptist Isiah Reed Sr. Great Lakes Christian Jake Rhode Sr. Elmhurst Tyler Riemersma Sr. Augustana (SD) Christian Rodriguez Sr. Cornerstone Demetre Roberts Sr. St. Thomas Aquinas Pat Robinson Sr. West Liberty Isaiah Sanders Sr. Fairmont State Jackson Sartain Jr. John Carroll Matthew Schner Sr. Emory Jaylon Scott Sr. Bethel (KS) Joel Scott Jr. Black Hills State Tamon Scruggs Sr. WV Tech Quentin Shields Sr. Wisconsin-Platteville Matt Simpson Sr. Florida College Andrew Sischo Sr. Daemen Jovan Sljivancanin Sr. Carroll Jamari Smith So. Queens (NC) Nick Smith Sr. Nova Southeastern Jett Sternberger So. Southeastern Oklahoma State RJ Sunahara So. Nova Southeastern Sekou Sylla Jr. Nova Southeastern Trent Temple Sr. Great Lakes Christian Jordan Thomas Sr. Georgia College Ryan Turell Sr. Yeshiva Alex Van Kalsbeek So. Northwestern (IA) Jake Van Tubbergen Sr. Grand Valley State Markelle Turner So. Union (KY) Jared Vitztum Sr. Fort Hays State Isiah Wade Sr. Central Oklahoma Mason Walters Jr. Jamestown Lovell Williams So. Wisconsin-Stout Zach Wrightsil Sr. Loyola (LA) DII men's basketball rankings: Nova Southeastern jumps in new Power 10 Northwest Missouri State fell to Central Oklahoma in a huge Central Region game that shook up the DII men's basketball Power 10 rankings. Here's the latest top 10, plus 10 more teams to watch. READ MORE The Big 12 has established itself as the wildest conference in college basketball With close games everywhere you look, four ranked teams in the most recent rankings and elite play, the Big 12 has been the wildest conference so far this season. READ MORE Jerome Lane dunk: Watch the backboard-shattering jam from 1988 Jerome Lane threw down one of the greatest dunks of all time (and shattered the backboard) against Providence on Jan. 25, 1988. READ MORE