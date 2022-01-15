2022 Bevo Francis top 100 watchlist released by Small College Basketball

Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee released its first watchlist for the Bevo Francis Award for the 2021-22 season. The first list features 100 players from DII, DIII, NAIA, USCAA, and NCCAA men's college basketball.

The award was created in 2015 and is named after Clarence "Bevo" Francis. Francis played two seasons at what is now the University of Rio Grande. In his first season, he led the team to a 39-0 record averaging 50.1 points per game, highlighted by a 116-point performance against Ashland College in Kentucky.

Aston Francis of DIII men's basketball Wheaton was the winner in 2019. Lincoln Memorial's Emanuel Terry was the last winner from DII men's basketball to bring home the award, winning in 2018, averaging a double-double (16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds per game) for the school that finished atop the DII men's basketball regular-season rankings that season. The most recent winner — Kyle Mangas — was from the NAIA and Small College Basketball decided not to name a winner in the abbreviated 2021 season.

The list will be cut three more times before the winner is announced on April 4. Here are the important dates:

February 15, 2022: Top 50

March 15, 2022: Top 25

April 2, 2022: Finalists

April 4, 2022: The 2022 Bevo Francis Award winner announced

The 2022 Bevo Francis Top-100 watchlist