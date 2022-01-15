Hoops 🏀

Illinois beats Michigan St., UCLA cruises in a big night of men's hoops

Full men's scoreboard

😱 Iowa's Cailtin Clark sets Big Ten record with 17 assists vs. Penn St.
basketball-men-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | January 15, 2022

2022 Bevo Francis top 100 watchlist released by Small College Basketball

DII men's basketball predictions for the 2021-22 season

Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee released its first watchlist for the Bevo Francis Award for the 2021-22 season. The first list features 100 players from DII, DIII, NAIA, USCAA, and NCCAA men's college basketball.

The award was created in 2015 and is named after Clarence "Bevo" Francis. Francis played two seasons at what is now the University of Rio Grande. In his first season, he led the team to a 39-0 record averaging 50.1 points per game, highlighted by a 116-point performance against Ashland College in Kentucky.

HISTORY: Francis highlights the best single-seasons in DII lore

Aston Francis of DIII men's basketball Wheaton was the winner in 2019. Lincoln Memorial's Emanuel Terry was the last winner from DII men's basketball to bring home the award, winning in 2018, averaging a double-double (16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds per game) for the school that finished atop the DII men's basketball regular-season rankings that season. The most recent winner — Kyle Mangas — was from the NAIA and Small College Basketball decided not to name a winner in the abbreviated 2021 season.

REMEMBERING FRANCIS: A look back at his career

The list will be cut three more times before the winner is announced on April 4. Here are the important dates:

  • February 15, 2022: Top 50
  • March 15, 2022: Top 25
  • April 2, 2022: Finalists
  • April 4, 2022: The 2022 Bevo Francis Award winner announced 

The 2022 Bevo Francis Top-100 watchlist

Name Year School
Nyameye Adom Sr. Wheaton (IL)
Philip Alston So. California (PA)
Austin Andrews So. Minnesota Duluth
Buzz Anthony Sr. Randolph-Macon
Marcus Azor Sr. UMass Dartmouth
Darryl Baker Sr. Talladega
Kevin Baker  Sr. Lewis-Clark State
Ryan Batte Jr. Thomas More
Donyae Baylor-Carroll Sr. Penn State-Harrisburg
Diego Bernard Sr. Northwest Missouri State
Drew Blair Jr. Minnesota Duluth
Kevion Blaylock Sr. William Penn
Levi Borchert Jr. UW-Oshkosh
Nick Bowman Sr. Trine
Derrin Boyd So. Georgetown
Tray Buchanan Sr. Emporia State
Myles Burns Sr. Loyola (LA)
Bryce Butler So. West Liberty
Tim Cameron Sr. Central Methodist
Osbel Caraballo Sr. St. Thomas Aquinas
Patrick Cartier Jr. Hillsdale
Daniel Cook Jr. St. John Fisher
Romeo Crouch Sr. Embry-Riddle
Antwaan Cushingberry Sr. St. Francis (IN)
Lloyd Daniels Sr. Lubbock Christian
Frankie Davidson So. Grace (IN)
Jack Davidson Sr. Wabash
Brandon Davis So. Loyola (LA)
Vinny DeAngelo So. Swarthmore
Conner Delaney Sr. John Hopkins
Malik Duffy Sr. Chico State
Adam Dworsky Sr. Southeastern Oklahoma State
Kenny Dye Jr. Queens (NC)
David Ejah So. St. Francis (IN)
Trenton Gibson Sr. Tusculum
Jordan Guest Jr. Lincoln Memorial
Armoni Foster Jr. Indiana (Pa)
Alex Gross Sr. Olivet Nazarene
Matthew Helwig Sr. North Central (IL)
Parker Hicks Sr. Lubbock Christian
CJ Hines Fr. Faulkner
Trevor Hudgins Sr. Northwest Missouri State
Angelo Johnson Sr. Arizona Christian
Josiah Johnson Jr. Mary Hardin Baylor
DaJuan Jones Sr. Texas Permian Basin
KJ Jones So. Emmanuel (GA)
Kyran Jones Jr. Georgetown
Max Jones Fr. Tampa
Josh Kashila Jr. SAGU
Walt Kelser Sr. Ferris State
Brandon Knapper Sr. Cal State San Bernardino
Matthew Leritz Sr. Illinois Wesleyan
Spencer Levi Sr. UNC-Pembroke
Jaizec Lottie Sr. Flagler
Miles Mallory So. Randolph-Macon
Jordan Marshall Sr. Manhattan Christian
Jaecee Martin Sr. St. Joseph (CT)
Nykolas Mason Sr. SAGU
Seth Maxwell Sr. Indiana Wesleyan
Kortrijk Miles Jr. West Alabama
Riley Minix Jr. Southeastern (FL)
DiVant’e Moffitt Sr. Seattle Pacific
Terion Moss Sr. Maine-Farmington
Karmari Newman Sr. William Penn
Jack Nolan Sr. Washington U
Chris Paul Sr. St. Anselm
Christian Peevy Sr. Lynn
Burke Putnam Sr. Oklahoma Baptist
Isiah Reed Sr. Great Lakes Christian
Jake Rhode Sr. Elmhurst
Tyler Riemersma Sr. Augustana (SD)
Christian Rodriguez Sr. Cornerstone
Demetre Roberts Sr. St. Thomas Aquinas
Pat Robinson Sr. West Liberty
Isaiah Sanders Sr. Fairmont State
Jackson Sartain Jr. John Carroll
Matthew Schner Sr. Emory
Jaylon Scott Sr. Bethel (KS)
Joel Scott Jr. Black Hills State
Tamon Scruggs Sr. WV Tech
Quentin Shields Sr. Wisconsin-Platteville
Matt Simpson Sr. Florida College
Andrew Sischo Sr. Daemen
Jovan Sljivancanin Sr. Carroll
Jamari Smith So. Queens (NC)
Nick Smith Sr. Nova Southeastern
Jett Sternberger So. Southeastern Oklahoma State
RJ Sunahara So. Nova Southeastern
Sekou Sylla Jr. Nova Southeastern
Trent Temple Sr. Great Lakes Christian
Jordan Thomas Sr. Georgia College
Ryan Turell Sr. Yeshiva
Alex Van Kalsbeek So. Northwestern (IA)
Jake Van Tubbergen Sr. Grand Valley State
Markelle Turner So. Union (KY)
Jared Vitztum Sr. Fort Hays State
Isiah Wade Sr. Central Oklahoma
Mason Walters Jr. Jamestown
Lovell Williams So. Wisconsin-Stout
Zach Wrightsil Sr. Loyola (LA)

DII men's basketball rankings: Nova Southeastern jumps in new Power 10

Northwest Missouri State fell to Central Oklahoma in a huge Central Region game that shook up the DII men's basketball Power 10 rankings. Here's the latest top 10, plus 10 more teams to watch.
READ MORE

The Big 12 has established itself as the wildest conference in college basketball

With close games everywhere you look, four ranked teams in the most recent rankings and elite play, the Big 12 has been the wildest conference so far this season.
READ MORE

Jerome Lane dunk: Watch the backboard-shattering jam from 1988

Jerome Lane threw down one of the greatest dunks of all time (and shattered the backboard) against Providence on Jan. 25, 1988.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners