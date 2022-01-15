No. 1 Baylor loses again, Gonzaga's 100-point habit and more from Saturday's men's basketball action

Saturday's men's basketball action saw eight top-25 teams fall, including the No. 1 team for the second time this week. Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's results.

Top-25 results

Here are the results of games involving top-25 teams on Saturday:

No. 1 Baylor loses, again

After being the last remaining undefeated team in DI men's basketball this season, No. 1 Baylor is now on a two-game skid. First, Texas Tech handed Baylor a 65-62 loss in Waco, then on Saturday, Oklahoma State did the same.

The Cowboys blitzed the Bears, 61-54. It was Oklahoma State's first win over the No. 1-ranked team since 2010, when it beat Kansas, and it was the first time in program history that the Cowboys had defeated the top-ranked team on the road.

Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson led all scorers with 19 points, while Baylor shot just 31 percent from the field, which was an unusually low percentage for a team that entered the day with an effective field goal percentage of 56.

Baylor (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) still has an impressive record and quality advanced numbers, but the Bears will likely fall from their perch at No. 1 in the AP poll when the next poll is released on Monday. Also of note: Every team in the Big 12 has already suffered at least one conference loss, so the country's best conference (according to kenpom.com) is potentially wide open in its regular-season race.

Baylor only lost one conference game all of last season, as it finished 13-1 in regular-season play, and it didn't suffer its second conference loss during the 2020 season until Feb. 29. The last time the Bears lost two games in a row was March 14, 2019, when they lost their Big 12 tournament opener as part of a four-game losing streak.

The win for Oklahoma State pushed the Cowboys to two games above .500 on the season, 9-7, and ended a two-game losing streak after they had fallen on the road to West Virginia and Texas Tech.

Northwestern knocks off No. 10 Michigan State

Northwestern ended a four-game conference losing streak in impressive fashion, knocking off No. 10 Michigan State on the road, 64-62. It was the Spartans' first home loss this season, after starting the season 8-0 at the Breslin Center.

The Wildcats had come painfully close to winning several times during their now-defunct losing streak. They fell to Maryland in double overtime. They lost to Penn State by four, and to Michigan State by six. All three of those games were at home for Northwestern and it turns out the Wildcats' second Big Ten win of the season would come away from Evanston and in one of the hardest places to win in the conference — East Lansing.

The game was far from the peak of offensive efficiency, by Northwestern capitalized on the offensive glass, grabbing 17 offensive boards (38.6 percent of the team's missed shots, per kenpom.com), and the Wildcats' defense forced 17 Spartan turnovers, including 10 steals. Northwestern's Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, both of which led the team.

Kentucky rolls Tennessee in top-25 matchup

The SEC has five teams ranked in the latest AP poll and there are at least a half-dozen teams in the mix to contend for the conference's regular-season crown. Two of those teams — No. 18 Kentucky and No. 22 Tennessee — met on Saturday in Lexington and the Wildcats scored a season-high 107 points against a Volunteer team whose defensive efficiency ranks No. 6 nationally, per kenpom.com, as of Saturday evening.

Two Kentucky starters scored at least 20 points (TyTy Washington with 28 and Sahvir Wheeler with 21) and a third finished with 16 points (Kellan Grady), as Kentucky's guards gave Tennessee fits for 40 minutes. The three players were 16-for-18 inside the arc and 7-for-13 from behind it, as the Wildcats averaged 1.47 points per offensive possession, per kenpom.com. And all the action occurred the day legendary former coach Joe B. Hall died at 93.

The Wildcats have now won three in a row in SEC play and it was their 10th victory this season by at least 20 points.

HALL'S LEGACY: 8 historic NCAA tournament games to remember from Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall's career

Gonzaga cracks the 100-point mark for the third consecutive game to open WCC play

There's a reason that Gonzaga leads the country in offensive efficiency and the Zags are reminding the country why with each WCC game. Through three conference games, the Bulldogs are averaging 114 points per game and an average margin of victory of 30.7 points.

The latest victim was Santa Clara, which suffered a 115-83 loss to Gonzaga on Saturday. Six Gonzaga players scored in double figures, led by Drew Timme's 32 points on an efficient 14-of-18 shooting. Freshman Chet Holmgren (11 points, 12 rebounds) and reserve forward Anton Watson (11 points, 11 rebounds) each finished with a double-double.

In classic Gonzaga fashion, the Bulldogs shot with lethal efficiency from 2-point range, 65 percent on 49 attempts, and they also bombed away from deep with success, making 46 percent of their 26 attempts.

Oregon picks up second straight top-5 upset

No. 5 Southern California entered the week a perfect 13-0, but closed it with a pair of losses. The second one came at home against Oregon Saturday night, in a 79-69 upset.

The Ducks have now knocked off two top-5 teams on the road in the past five days (Oregon beat No. 3 UCLA, 84-81, on Thursday). Oregon is the first team in Pac-12 conference history to pull off a road trip sweep of two teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll.

Senior guard Will Richardson led the Ducks in scoring, finishing with a career-high 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting (5-of-8 from 3). Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Mobley each scored 18 for the Trojans, who have now lost two of their last three games.