Florida State stuns No. 6 Duke, top-10 teams escape and more from a terrific Tuesday in men's hoops

Tuesday, Jan. 18 saw 12 ranked teams in action, with numerous games having exciting finishes. Here's what you need to know.

SCOREBOARD: See every men's college basketball score

Florida State stuns No. 6 Duke in overtime

No. 6 Duke vs. Florida State was a tight battle from start to finish. Late in the second-half Duke recovered from a nine-point deficit thanks to a zone defense and Paolo Banchero's offense. After a quiet start to the second half, Banchero scored seven points in the final five minutes of regulation, also adding a key assist to Mark Williams.

RANKINGS: Power 36 | AP Poll | NET

In overtime, the back and forth affair continued. With 12 seconds left in extra time, Florida State guard RayQuan Evans made two free throws after drawing a foul. On the game's final possession, Wendell Moore's final shot was blocked in his attempt to win the game, giving the Seminoles the 79-78 win.

With the win, Florida State extends its Division I record to now-13 consecutive overtime wins. Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton picked up his 55th win against AP Top 25 teams when unranked; he now has the most of any coach during the AP Poll Era, leapfrogging the legendary Bob Knight's 54 such wins.

Duke, the only ranked team in the ACC, suffers its second conference loss in 10 days. The Blue Devils will hope for the return of guard Trevor Keels after he exited in the second half with an injury.

🔮: 16 fearless predictions for the rest of the season

Top-10 Big 12 teams hold on, but Texas falls

Both No. 5 Baylor and No. 7 Kansas squeezed out close wins against conference opponents. Baylor lost a significant first-half lead over West Virginia, trailing 54-53 with 8:37 left in the second half. Yet from there, the Bears went on a 13-5 run to pull away. That would be all the separation Baylor needed to hold on and win, ending a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Kansas battled Oklahoma down to the wire. The two were tied 62-62 with 30 seconds to go. Jayhawk Christian Braun's three-point shot broke the tie with 12 seconds to go and Kansas held on thanks to its free-throw shooting. The victory didn't come without a cost for Kansas; star guard Ochai Agbaji suffered an injury going for a loose ball late in the game.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 23 Texas couldn't pull off the close victory, falling to Kansas State 66-65. Texas was held scoreless for the final 3:32 of the game, with Kansas State's Nijel Pack scoring the go-ahead basket with 1:13 to go.

SURGE: 10 men's basketball teams that are surging right now

Texas Tech blasts Iowa State

In Tuesday's lone matchup of two ranked teams, No. 18 Texas Tech handily defeated No. 15 Iowa State. While the final scoreboard shows the Red Raiders winning by 12, they led by 20 points twice in the game. It's Texas Tech's second straight Tuesday win over a top 15 team after knocking off previously undefeated Baylor last week.

TIGERS: How the transfer portal helped Auburn become college basketball's best team, right now

Miami routs North Carolina

Earlier this season, Miami knocked off a ranked Duke team. Today, the Hurricanes beat the other team from Tobacco Road, North Carolina. Miami won by 28 points behind three scorers hitting the 20 point mark. Miami remains at the top of the ACC with just one conference loss.