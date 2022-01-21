2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predictions, 50 days before Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament will hit the 50 days away marker on Saturday. With March Madness rapidly approaching, NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz has updated his projections for the 2022 men's basketball tournament.

Here's how Katz projects the 68-team field to look, through Thursday, Jan. 20.

First, here's the bracket in table form.

March Madness bracket predictions

Seed WEST EAST MIDWEST SOUTH 1 Gonzaga Kansas Baylor Auburn 16 UNC Wilmington Troy Texas A&M-Corpus Christi/Alcorn State Colgate/Norfolk State 8 Oklahoma North Carolina Miami Texas 9 Florida State San Diego State Marquette Davidson 5 Providence Tennessee Alabama Ohio State 12 Mississippi State Saint Mary's/Creighton Chattanooga Oregon/Texas A&M 4 Houston Michigan State UCLA Texas Tech 13 Vermont Ohio Louisiana Tech Oakland 6 Loyola Chicago Indiana Iowa State UConn 11 BYU Murray State Iona Arkansas 3 Illinois Kentucky LSU Duke 14 Princeton Wagner South Dakota State Liberty 7 Seton Hall Iowa Xavier Southern California 10 Colorado State West Virginia Wake Forest San Francisco 2 Arizona Villanova Purdue Wisconsin 15 Seattle Fullerton Winthrop Weber State

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

Gonzaga and Auburn jump to top overall seeds

The 2021 runner-up, Gonzaga, takes the top overall seed in Andy Katz's latest bracket predictions. Gonzaga holds out of conference wins over projected tournament teams Texas, Alcorn State, UCLA and Texas Tech. So far, Gonzaga has dominated its West Coast Conference opponents, reaching the 110 point mark in its first three outings. If the Bulldogs continue their reign of dominance, Gonzaga could get the top overall seed in back-to-back years.

Auburn is currently Gonzaga's biggest challenger for the top overall seed, rising from a four seed and 13th overall to open 2022. The Tigers have one of the best freshmen in the country in Jabari Smith; the potential first-overall NBA Draft pick along with impact transfers has helped Auburn become — in the eyes of Katz — the best team in the country. With just one loss to UConn, in double-overtime at that, Auburn could push for the No. 1 overall seed before season's end.

Rounding out the No. 1 seeds in Katz's bracket are two Big 12 teams, Kansas and Baylor.

Number of bids by conference

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's preseason bracket Conference Total Teams Teams (Automatic Qualifier in bold) SEC 8 Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M Big Ten 7 Purdue, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa Big East 7 Villanova, Providence, UConn, Xavier, Seton Hall, Marquette, Creighton Big 12 7 Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia ACC 5 Duke, Miami (Fla), North Carolina, Florida State, Wake Forest Pac-12 4 Arizona, UCLA, USC, Oregon West Coast 4 Gonzaga, San Francisco, BYU, Saint Mary's Mountain West 2 San Diego State, Colorado State

The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in the projected tournament field. The Big Ten, Big East and Big 12 follow with seven teams apiece. It's the first time in Andy Katz's bracket predictions this season the the Big Ten has not led all conferences with the most tournament teams.

The ACC, for all of its struggles this season, has one more team than in the last projected bracket, with the Hurricanes and Seminoles joining the party. However, the ACC's struggles are reflected in the conference's seedings; the ACC's first appearance within the overall seeds is the lowest of any conference with multiple teams in the field outside of the Mountain West.

Teams on the outside looking in

Here are Andy Katz's first four teams out.

First four out

Virginia TechFloridaWyomingMichigan

Virginia Tech and Florida are the first two teams out in the latest bracket projections. After alternating wins and losses in December, the Hokies have a chance to boost their tournament resume with two games remaining against both North Carolina and Miami, plus a road matchup against Florida State. Meanwhile, Florida started 2022 with a three-game losing streak, but can prove itself against its tough remaining SEC slate.

Michigan also sits among the first four teams out, falling from its status as a potential title pick in the preseason after earning a No. 1 seed and advancing to the Elite Eight in 2021. This season, the Wolverines have just one win over a projected tournament team (San Diego State) and sit 2-3 in Big Ten play.

Here are the next teams to miss the cut.

Next four out

5. St. Bonaventure

6. TCU

7. Rutgers

8. UAB

Andy Katz's field of 68

Here is Katz’s full seed list in order, 1-68: