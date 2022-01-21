Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 22, 2022 2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predictions, 50 days before Selection Sunday 2022 March Madness men's bracket predictions, 50 days to Selection Sunday Share Selection Sunday for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament will hit the 50 days away marker on Saturday. With March Madness rapidly approaching, NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz has updated his projections for the 2022 men's basketball tournament. Here's how Katz projects the 68-team field to look, through Thursday, Jan. 20. First, here's the bracket in table form. March Madness bracket predictions Seed WEST EAST MIDWEST SOUTH 1 Gonzaga Kansas Baylor Auburn 16 UNC Wilmington Troy Texas A&M-Corpus Christi/Alcorn State Colgate/Norfolk State 8 Oklahoma North Carolina Miami Texas 9 Florida State San Diego State Marquette Davidson 5 Providence Tennessee Alabama Ohio State 12 Mississippi State Saint Mary's/Creighton Chattanooga Oregon/Texas A&M 4 Houston Michigan State UCLA Texas Tech 13 Vermont Ohio Louisiana Tech Oakland 6 Loyola Chicago Indiana Iowa State UConn 11 BYU Murray State Iona Arkansas 3 Illinois Kentucky LSU Duke 14 Princeton Wagner South Dakota State Liberty 7 Seton Hall Iowa Xavier Southern California 10 Colorado State West Virginia Wake Forest San Francisco 2 Arizona Villanova Purdue Wisconsin 15 Seattle Fullerton Winthrop Weber State RANKINGS: Click here for the latest NET rankings | AP Top 25 Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket. Gonzaga and Auburn jump to top overall seeds The 2021 runner-up, Gonzaga, takes the top overall seed in Andy Katz's latest bracket predictions. Gonzaga holds out of conference wins over projected tournament teams Texas, Alcorn State, UCLA and Texas Tech. So far, Gonzaga has dominated its West Coast Conference opponents, reaching the 110 point mark in its first three outings. If the Bulldogs continue their reign of dominance, Gonzaga could get the top overall seed in back-to-back years. Auburn is currently Gonzaga's biggest challenger for the top overall seed, rising from a four seed and 13th overall to open 2022. The Tigers have one of the best freshmen in the country in Jabari Smith; the potential first-overall NBA Draft pick along with impact transfers has helped Auburn become — in the eyes of Katz — the best team in the country. With just one loss to UConn, in double-overtime at that, Auburn could push for the No. 1 overall seed before season's end. Rounding out the No. 1 seeds in Katz's bracket are two Big 12 teams, Kansas and Baylor. TIGERS: How the transfer portal helped Auburn become college basketball's best team, right now Number of bids by conference Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's preseason bracket Conference Total Teams Teams (Automatic Qualifier in bold) SEC 8 Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M Big Ten 7 Purdue, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa Big East 7 Villanova, Providence, UConn, Xavier, Seton Hall, Marquette, Creighton Big 12 7 Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia ACC 5 Duke, Miami (Fla), North Carolina, Florida State, Wake Forest Pac-12 4 Arizona, UCLA, USC, Oregon West Coast 4 Gonzaga, San Francisco, BYU, Saint Mary's Mountain West 2 San Diego State, Colorado State The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in the projected tournament field. The Big Ten, Big East and Big 12 follow with seven teams apiece. It's the first time in Andy Katz's bracket predictions this season the the Big Ten has not led all conferences with the most tournament teams. The ACC, for all of its struggles this season, has one more team than in the last projected bracket, with the Hurricanes and Seminoles joining the party. However, the ACC's struggles are reflected in the conference's seedings; the ACC's first appearance within the overall seeds is the lowest of any conference with multiple teams in the field outside of the Mountain West. ACC: Miami and Florida State stand in the way of Duke men's basketball winning the ACC Teams on the outside looking in Here are Andy Katz's first four teams out. First four out 1. Virginia Tech 2. Florida 3. Wyoming 4. Michigan Virginia Tech and Florida are the first two teams out in the latest bracket projections. After alternating wins and losses in December, the Hokies have a chance to boost their tournament resume with two games remaining against both North Carolina and Miami, plus a road matchup against Florida State. Meanwhile, Florida started 2022 with a three-game losing streak, but can prove itself against its tough remaining SEC slate. SURPRISES OF 2022: 11 surprising storylines in the 2022 men's basketball season Michigan also sits among the first four teams out, falling from its status as a potential title pick in the preseason after earning a No. 1 seed and advancing to the Elite Eight in 2021. This season, the Wolverines have just one win over a projected tournament team (San Diego State) and sit 2-3 in Big Ten play. Here are the next teams to miss the cut. Next four out 5. St. Bonaventure 6. TCU 7. Rutgers 8. UAB GROWTH?: We analyzed the height of every title-game starter. Here is Katz's full seed list in order, 1-68: RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ) 2. 1 -- Auburn | SEC (AQ) 3. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 4. 1 -- Kansas | Big 12 (AQ) 5. 2 -- Purdue | Big Ten 6. 2 -- Arizona | Pac-12 (AQ) 7. 2 -- Villanova | Big East 8. 2 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten 9. 3 -- Duke | ACC 10. 3 -- Kentucky | SEC 11. 3 -- LSU | SEC 12. 3 -- Illinois | Big Ten (AQ) 13. 4 -- UCLA | Pac-12 14. 4 -- Texas Tech | Big 12 15. 4 -- Michigan State | Big Ten 16. 4 -- Houston | AAC (AQ) 17. 5 -- Ohio State | Big Ten 18. 5 -- Tennessee | SEC 19. 5 -- Alabama | SEC 20. 5 -- Providence | Big East (AQ) 21. 6 -- Iowa State | Big 12 22. 6 -- Loyola Chicago | MVC (AQ) 23. 6 -- UConn | Big East 24. 6 -- Indiana | Big Ten 25. 7 -- Xavier | Big East 26. 7 -- USC | Pac-12 27. 7 -- Seton Hall | Big East 28. 7 -- Iowa | Big Ten 29. 8 -- Miami (Fla.) | ACC (AQ) 30. 8 -- Texas | Big 12 31. 8 -- Oklahoma | Big 12 32. 8 -- North Carolina | ACC 33. 9 -- Davidson | A10 (AQ) 34. 9 -- Marquette | Big East 35. 9 -- San Diego State | MWC (AQ) 36. 9 -- Florida State | ACC 37. 10 -- West Virginia | Big 12 38. 10 -- San Francisco | WCC 39. 10 -- Wake Forest | ACC 40. 10 -- Colorado State | MWC 41. 11 -- BYU | WCC 42. 11 -- Arkansas | SEC 43. 11 -- Murray State | OVC (AQ) 44. 11 -- Iona | MAAC (AQ) 45. 12 -- Mississippi State | SEC 46. 12 -- Saint Mary's | WCC 47. 12 -- Creighton | Big East 48. 12 -- Oregon | Pac-12 49. 12 -- Texas A&M | SEC 50. 12 -- Chattanooga | Southern (AQ) 51. 13 -- Ohio | MAC (AQ) 52. 13 -- Oakland | Horizon (AQ) 53. 13 -- Louisiana Tech | Conference USA (AQ) 54. 13 -- Vermont | America East (AQ) 55. 14 -- South Dakota State | Summit (AQ) 56. 14 -- Wagner | NEC (AQ) 57. 14 -- Liberty | ASun (AQ) 58. 14 -- Princeton | Ivy (AQ) 59. 15 -- Seattle | WAC (AQ) 60. 15 -- Weber State | Big Sky (AQ) 61. 15 -- Winthrop | Big South (AQ) 62. 15 -- Fullerton | Big West (AQ) 63. 16 -- Troy | Sun Belt (AQ) 64. 16 -- UNC Wilmington | CAA (AQ) 65. 16 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ) 66. 16 -- Norfolk State | MEAC (AQ) 67. 16 -- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi | Southland (AQ) 68. 16 -- Alcorn State | SWAC (AQ) 