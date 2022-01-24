Kardiac Kansas wins another thriller, this time vs. No. 13 Texas Tech in double overtime

Two overtimes were needed between No. 5 Kansas and No. 13 Texas Tech and despite going punch-for-punch all night, the Jayhawks escaped with the 94-91 win in double overtime.

This isn't the first time in recent memory the Jayhawks found themselves thriving in close games. On January 18, the Jayhawks squeaked past Oklahoma 67-64. Then, this past Saturday, Kansas came back from a 16-point halftime deficit against in-state rival Kansas State to win 78-75 on the road — a program record.

This time was in familiar territory in Allen Fieldhouse, and midway through the second half, this didn't look like a game that would need two extra frames.

Kansas led by as much as 12 with less than seven minutes to play in the second half, but Texas Tech battled back with a 17-5 run to end regulation tied, 75-75.

The first overtime was more of that back and forth action, but with 23 seconds left, Kansas found itself down 86-83. That was when senior guard Ochai Agbaji stepped up in the clutch, which was something he did all night. He sunk a three-pointer with seven seconds left to tie the score and force a second overtime.

OCHAI AGBAJI = VERY GOOD AT 🏀 pic.twitter.com/nMjIIGFbmK — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) January 25, 2022

He finished the night with a career-high 37 points.

In the second overtime, freshman KJ Adams Jr. converted on a put-back layup with 1:49 to play, which tied the game, 91-91. From then on, Kansas made three free throws en route to the win.

Other important Kansas contributors were junior Christian Braun with 15 points, senior David McCormack with 13 and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson with 11 rebounds.

On the Texas Tech side, super-senior Bryson Williams dropped a team-high 33 points. Senior Kevin Obanor added 17 and super-senior Davion Warren chipped in with 15 of his own.

With the win, Kansas improves to 6-1 in conference play. Texas Tech falls to 5-3 in the Big 12.