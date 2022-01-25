Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | January 25, 2022 Jerome Lane dunk: Watch the backboard-shattering jam from 1988 Here are the best dunks from Monday's national championship Share Jan. 25 marks the anniversary of Jerome Lane's backboard-shattering dunk. The one-handed slam against Providence took place on Jan. 25, 1988. LATEST RANKINGS: NET rankings | AP Poll Perhaps as memorable as the dunk itself was the call by color analyst Bill Raftery, who exclaimed his now-signature "Send it in, Jerome!" phrase. Here's a video of the dunk: HISTORY: The story behind the first known dunk in college hoops Lane's dunk happened only 5 minutes into the game and the assist came from Sean Miller, who currently coaches the Arizona Wildcats. Respect to the folks who had to clean up the mess! With Lane's play and Raftery's call, it makes for one of the most unforgettable moments in college basketball history. College Wrestling rankings: Penn State holds down No. 1 spot before top-3 showdown vs. Michigan Penn State further separated themselves from defending champion Iowa in this latest poll, earning 11 total first-place votes compared to the eight votes that they had last week. Here’s what else you need to know about the latest NWCA Top 25 rankings. READ MORE College wrestling preview: 5 storylines to watch this weekend The Matmen Open and the Southern Scuffle brought lineup adjustments, new champs and emerging stars, and as teams head into conference competition the storylines continue to multiply. Here are the five things to watch for in the college wrestling duals this weekend. READ MORE 10 moments we won't forget from the 2021 NCAA volleyball tournament The 2021 DI women's volleyball tournament was one for the books. Here are 10 moments from the tournament that we will never forget. READ MORE