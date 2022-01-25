Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | January 25, 2022 March Madness correspondent Andy Katz ranks his top five men's basketball comebacks How Army pulled off the 6th largest comeback in DI men's basketball history Share Army’s 27-point comeback to beat rival Navy last weekend was the sixth-biggest comeback all-time in Division I. It was the second time in the last five seasons that Army had erased a deficit of at least 25 points against Navy. The comeback propelled the Black Knights to the greatest come-from-behind win in Patriot League history and a 6-2 record in the league, tied for the best start in program history with its starts in the 2014 and 2019 seasons. The comeback by Army made me think about my top five favorite comebacks in men’s college basketball: 1. Illinois 90, Arizona 89 (OT), March 26, 2005: The Illini trailed 75-60 with 4:04 left in regulation in an epic Elite Eight game at the Rosemont Horizon near O’Hare Airport. The game was an essential home game in the Elite Eight and had one of the best atmospheres of a game I’ve ever watched — on television. Unfortunately I was at another regional final! 2. Duke 98, Maryland 96 OT, Jan. 27, 2001: The Blue Devils were down 90-80 with 55 seconds left in regulation before they tied the game and ultimately won in overtime in College Park, Maryland. Duke ultimately would win the national title, beating Maryland again in the Final Four. RANKINGS: Click here for the latest NET rankings | AP Top 25 3. Kentucky 99, LSU 95, Feb. 15, 1994: This was a minor miracle for Rick Pitino and the ‘Cats. They trailed 68-37 with 15:34 left in the second half. The comeback is still considered one of, if not the greatest of all-time. Kentucky made 11 3-pointers and outscored the Tigers 62-27 down the stretch to win the game. 4. New Mexico State 112, New Mexico 104 (2OT), Dec. 11, 1993: I was the beat writer for the Albuquerque Journal covering the Lobos for this one. The Pit was rocking. The Aggies, the hated rival then led by coach Neil McCarthy who loved being the villain, were down 93-86 with 47 seconds left in the first overtime. McCarthy relished the role. He has since passed away in September at the age of 81. But the Aggies were quite a team under his direction. 🔮: Check out the latest March Madness men's bracket predictions 5. Nevada 75, Cincinnati 73, March 18, 2018: Eric Musselman’s Wolf Pack was down 65-43 with 11:27 left in the game. But the Wolf Pack would not be denied and stunned the No. 2 seed to get to the Sweet 16. The No. 7 seeded Wolf Pack had something special going during that run to the Sweet 16 before they were upset by Loyola Chicago, which was on its own magical run. Musselman catapulted himself in the coaching profession with that comeback win. Mick Cronin ultimately wasn’t hurt by it, a few years later he would coach UCLA to the Final Four! MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Auburn, Gonzaga, Arizona hold strong in this week's Power 36 rankings After perfect weeks for Auburn, Gonzaga and Arizona, the top three of Andy's Katz Power 36 rankings remain the same. READ MORE Men's college basketball coach of the year: Tommy Lloyd, Scott Drew headline Andy Katz's top 10 men's basketball coach of the year candidates so far Here are Andy Katz's top 10 men's basketball coach of the year candidates so far in the 2021-22 season. READ MORE College basketball rankings: Kentucky soars into top 10 in new Power 36 After another week of college basketball, Andy Katz releases his latest Power 36, with lots of movement in the top 10. READ MORE