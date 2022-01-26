Providence's Jared Bynum makes game-winning shot with 1.5 seconds left, defeats No. 21 Xavier

When Xavier missed a go-ahead basket with nine seconds to go, Providence advanced the ball up court with no timeouts remaining. That's when Jared Bynum got the ball on the right wing for three.

Watch the incredible play below:

The Big East battle came down to the wire, with Xavier jumping in front 62-60 with 51 seconds left and Xavier tying the score thanks to a pair of free throws with 39 seconds to play. Just 38 seconds later, Bynum gave Providence the win.

Bynum finished with 16 points shooting 50 percent from the field and from deep. He also added four assists.

Providence now moves to 17-2 (7-1) on the season. Xavier falls to 14-5 (4-4).