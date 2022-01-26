Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 26, 2022 Providence's Jared Bynum makes game-winning shot with 1.5 seconds left, defeats No. 21 Xavier Share When Xavier missed a go-ahead basket with nine seconds to go, Providence advanced the ball up court with no timeouts remaining. That's when Jared Bynum got the ball on the right wing for three. Watch the incredible play below: JARED BYNUM (@JBDimes3) WINS IT FOR THE FRIARS 😱❗️ (via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/I1jOhsP9JB — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 27, 2022 The Big East battle came down to the wire, with Xavier jumping in front 62-60 with 51 seconds left and Xavier tying the score thanks to a pair of free throws with 39 seconds to play. Just 38 seconds later, Bynum gave Providence the win. MORE: Final stats from No. 17 Providence's squeaker against No. 21 Xavier Bynum finished with 16 points shooting 50 percent from the field and from deep. He also added four assists. Providence now moves to 17-2 (7-1) on the season. Xavier falls to 14-5 (4-4). MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 11 of college basketball's most surprising storylines so far this season Here’s to the teams and players the pre-season forecasts didn’t see coming. Most every league has them. They are symbols of the splendid unpredictability of college basketball. READ MORE College basketball scores: 14 numbers that highlight a wild night of conference play during COVID COVID-19 has affected men's basketball since the spring of 2020 and it has begun affect the game again this holiday season. Here are some examples of the short-term toll it has on the game. READ MORE Men's soccer: 4 predictions for the season through the College Cup With conference tournaments are quickly approaching, we decided to make four predictions from now through the NCAA tournament. READ MORE