TRENDING:

legend

Tom Brady's college stats, highlights at Michigan

❓ 9 college basketball questions entering February

Duke's hitting stride in Coach K's final season
basketball-men-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 26, 2022

Providence's Jared Bynum makes game-winning shot with 1.5 seconds left, defeats No. 21 Xavier

Providence's Jared Bynum made a game-winning shot with 1.5 seconds left to beat No. 21 Xavier.

When Xavier missed a go-ahead basket with nine seconds to go, Providence advanced the ball up court with no timeouts remaining. That's when Jared Bynum got the ball on the right wing for three.

Watch the incredible play below: 

The Big East battle came down to the wire, with Xavier jumping in front 62-60 with 51 seconds left and Xavier tying the score thanks to a pair of free throws with 39 seconds to play. Just 38 seconds later, Bynum gave Providence the win.

MORE: Final stats from No. 17 Providence's squeaker against No. 21 Xavier

Bynum finished with 16 points shooting 50 percent from the field and from deep. He also added four assists.

Providence now moves to 17-2 (7-1) on the season. Xavier falls to 14-5 (4-4).

11 of college basketball's most surprising storylines so far this season

Here’s to the teams and players the pre-season forecasts didn’t see coming. Most every league has them. They are symbols of the splendid unpredictability of college basketball.
READ MORE

College basketball scores: 14 numbers that highlight a wild night of conference play during COVID

COVID-19 has affected men's basketball since the spring of 2020 and it has begun affect the game again this holiday season. Here are some examples of the short-term toll it has on the game.
READ MORE

Men's soccer: 4 predictions for the season through the College Cup

With conference tournaments are quickly approaching, we decided to make four predictions from now through the NCAA tournament.
READ MORE

March Madness

Presented by
Presented by
Presented by

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners