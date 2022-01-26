TRENDING:

legend

Tom Brady's college stats, highlights at Michigan

❓ 9 college basketball questions entering February

Duke's hitting stride in Coach K's final season
basketball-men-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 26, 2022

Watch: Miami (Fla.) sinks buzzer-beater from half-court to defeat Virginia Tech

Miami's Charlie Moore made a buzzer-beating from half court to win the game.

With just 1.8 seconds left on the clock and the game tied, Miami's Charlie Moore received an inbounds pass in his own backcourt. Moore took one dribble and let the ball fly from halfcourt — the rest is history.

Watch the incredible play below: 

In a game that was back and forth all night, Miami tied the game at 75 apiece with free throws from Isaiah Wong with 1:09 remaining. After Virginia Tech missed a jumper with four seconds to go, Moore gave Miami the win.

MORE: See the final stats from Miami's win over Virginia Tech

Moore finished with 13 points shooting 5-12 from the field and 3-6 from deep. He also added six assists and five steals.

Miami now moves to 15-5 (7-2) on the season. Virginia Tech falls to 10-10 (2-7).

Men's college basketball scores: Auburn's chase for No. 1 with win over Kentucky, Florida State holds off Miami

Auburn improved to 18-1 with an impressive win over Kentucky, which could propel the Tigers to No. 1 in the AP poll.
READ MORE

ACC men's college basketball: Miami and Florida State men's basketball are threats to Duke in ACC

Mike Lopresti digs into how Miami and Florida State are threats to Duke winning the ACC.
READ MORE

11 of college basketball's most surprising storylines so far this season

Here’s to the teams and players the pre-season forecasts didn’t see coming. Most every league has them. They are symbols of the splendid unpredictability of college basketball.
READ MORE

March Madness

Presented by
Presented by
Presented by

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners