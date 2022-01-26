Watch: Miami (Fla.) sinks buzzer-beater from half-court to defeat Virginia Tech

With just 1.8 seconds left on the clock and the game tied, Miami's Charlie Moore received an inbounds pass in his own backcourt. Moore took one dribble and let the ball fly from halfcourt — the rest is history.

Watch the incredible play below:

CHARLIE MOORE FOR THE WIN AT THE BUZZER 🤯



(via @accnetwork)pic.twitter.com/gttc6poPkZ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 27, 2022

CHARLIE MOORE SINKS IT AT THE LOGO FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/y9EOv6X3nL — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) January 27, 2022

In a game that was back and forth all night, Miami tied the game at 75 apiece with free throws from Isaiah Wong with 1:09 remaining. After Virginia Tech missed a jumper with four seconds to go, Moore gave Miami the win.

Moore finished with 13 points shooting 5-12 from the field and 3-6 from deep. He also added six assists and five steals.

Miami now moves to 15-5 (7-2) on the season. Virginia Tech falls to 10-10 (2-7).