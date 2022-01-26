Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 26, 2022 Watch: Miami (Fla.) sinks buzzer-beater from half-court to defeat Virginia Tech Share With just 1.8 seconds left on the clock and the game tied, Miami's Charlie Moore received an inbounds pass in his own backcourt. Moore took one dribble and let the ball fly from halfcourt — the rest is history. Watch the incredible play below: CHARLIE MOORE FOR THE WIN AT THE BUZZER 🤯 (via @accnetwork)pic.twitter.com/gttc6poPkZ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 27, 2022 CHARLIE MOORE SINKS IT AT THE LOGO FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/y9EOv6X3nL — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) January 27, 2022 In a game that was back and forth all night, Miami tied the game at 75 apiece with free throws from Isaiah Wong with 1:09 remaining. After Virginia Tech missed a jumper with four seconds to go, Moore gave Miami the win. MORE: See the final stats from Miami's win over Virginia Tech Moore finished with 13 points shooting 5-12 from the field and 3-6 from deep. He also added six assists and five steals. Miami now moves to 15-5 (7-2) on the season. Virginia Tech falls to 10-10 (2-7). MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Men's college basketball scores: Auburn's chase for No. 1 with win over Kentucky, Florida State holds off Miami Auburn improved to 18-1 with an impressive win over Kentucky, which could propel the Tigers to No. 1 in the AP poll. READ MORE ACC men's college basketball: Miami and Florida State men's basketball are threats to Duke in ACC Mike Lopresti digs into how Miami and Florida State are threats to Duke winning the ACC. READ MORE 11 of college basketball's most surprising storylines so far this season Here’s to the teams and players the pre-season forecasts didn’t see coming. Most every league has them. They are symbols of the splendid unpredictability of college basketball. READ MORE