The Atlanta Tipoff Club | January 27, 2022 2022 Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List revealed Auburn continues to roll in SEC, stays atop Power 36 rankings Share On January 27, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List for the 2021-22 men's college basketball season. Fifteen players across the DI men's basketball landscape were chosen. The watch list will shrink to 10 national semifinalists on March 1 and four finalists on March 16. The winner will be announced on April 3. The SEC is the conference with the most representations with four, followed by three from the Big 12. Here are the 15 candidates for the 2022 Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year: Full Name Class Position School Conference Walker Kessler So. F Auburn SEC Jacob Gilyard Sr. G Richmond Atlantic 10 Oscar Tshiebwe Jr. F Kentucky SEC Chet Holmgren Fr. C Gonzaga WCC Jamarion Sharp Jr. C Western Kentucky C-USA East Christian Koloko Jr. C Arizona Pac-12 Kevin McCullar Jr. G Texas Tech Big 12 Mark Williams So. C Duke ACC Tari Eason So. F LSU SEC Tyrese Hunter Fr. G Iowa State Big 12 Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Jr. F Baylor Big 12 Kennedy Chandler Fr. G Tennessee SEC Posh Alexander So. G St. John's Big East Trayce Jackson-Davis Jr. F Indiana Big Ten Nathan Mensah Sr. F San Diego State Mountain West