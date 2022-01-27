2022 Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List revealed

On January 27, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List for the 2021-22 men's college basketball season. Fifteen players across the DI men's basketball landscape were chosen. The watch list will shrink to 10 national semifinalists on March 1 and four finalists on March 16. The winner will be announced on April 3.

The SEC is the conference with the most representations with four, followed by three from the Big 12.

Here are the 15 candidates for the 2022 Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year: