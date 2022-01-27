TRENDING:

The Atlanta Tipoff Club | January 27, 2022

2022 Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List revealed

Auburn continues to roll in SEC, stays atop Power 36 rankings

On January 27, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List for the 2021-22 men's college basketball season. Fifteen players across the DI men's basketball landscape were chosen. The watch list will shrink to 10 national semifinalists on March 1 and four finalists on March 16. The winner will be announced on April 3.

The SEC is the conference with the most representations with four, followed by three from the Big 12.

Here are the 15 candidates for the 2022 Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year:

Full Name Class Position School Conference
Walker Kessler So. F Auburn SEC
Jacob Gilyard Sr. G Richmond Atlantic 10
Oscar Tshiebwe Jr. F Kentucky SEC
Chet Holmgren Fr. C Gonzaga WCC
Jamarion Sharp Jr. C Western Kentucky C-USA East
Christian Koloko Jr. C Arizona Pac-12
Kevin McCullar Jr. G Texas Tech Big 12
Mark Williams So. C Duke ACC
Tari Eason So. F LSU SEC
Tyrese Hunter Fr. G Iowa State Big 12
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Jr. F Baylor Big 12
Kennedy Chandler Fr. G Tennessee SEC
Posh Alexander So. G St. John's Big East
Trayce Jackson-Davis Jr. F Indiana Big Ten
Nathan Mensah Sr. F San Diego State Mountain West

Men's college basketball stats: We analyzed the best shot-blockers in the country. Here's how many points they've saved

Using the play-by-play data from each player's games this season, I gave an approximate expected point value for each blocked shot.
READ MORE

Men's college basketball: February Madness? — 9 college basketball questions before a potentially wild month

Before March Madness, February might answer some big questions heading into the 2022 men's NCAA tournament.
READ MORE

Basketball Hall of Fame names 10 point guards to 2022 Bob Cousy Award watch list

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 10 watch list candidates for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
READ MORE

