NCAA.com | January 30, 2022 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge: Schedule, game times, TV channels, matchups Auburn continues to roll in SEC, stays atop Power 36 rankings Share The SEC secures the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge, winning six games to four. No. 1 Auburn led the winning spree with an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma. Unranked Alabama then made headlines upsetting No. 4 Baylor, 87-78, followed by No. 12 Kentucky's rout of No. 5 Kansas, 80-62. The Big 12 showed some life at the end of the night with Texas' thrilling win over No. 18 Tennessee, 52-51, but the SEC had already won the tournament before tipoff. The Big 12 is 48-41 all-time now in this challenge. The Big 12 has won four of the nine completed seasons, with the SEC winning thrice and the two conferences tying two times. Thus far, the best result was the Big 12 going 7-3 in both 2013-14 and 2015-16. Even with the loss on Saturday, Baylor has the best record in the event at 7-2. Last season, the Bears topped Auburn 84-72 — a little more than two months before the Bears made program history and won their first national championship. The SEC won the event in 2021, going 5-4 thanks to wins from Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi State. The SEC's win was only the second in the event's history (2017-18 season). All 10 Big 12 teams and 10 of the 14 SEC teams participate in the event. 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge scores, results Saturday, Jan. 29 Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. TCU 77, No. 19 LSU 68 No. 1 Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68 No. 23 Iowa State 67, Missouri 50 Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68 Alabama 87, No. 4 Baylor 78 Ole Miss 67, Kansas State 56 Florida 81, Oklahoma State 72 No. 12 Kentucky 80, No. 5 Kansas 62 No. 13 Texas Tech 76, Mississippi State 50 Texas 52, No. 18 Tennessee 51 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge scores, results Here's a rundown of the 2021 event, which the SEC won 5-4. The Texas-Kentucky game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Wildcats. No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61 Texas A&M 68, Kansas State 61 No. 10 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71 Florida 85, No. 11 West Virginia 80 No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98 (OT) No. 2 Baylor 84, Auburn 72 Oklahoma State 81, Arkansas 77 No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61 Mississippi State 95, Iowa State 56 No. 5 Texas at Kentucky | CANCELED Men's college basketball stats: We analyzed the best shot-blockers in the country. Here's how many points they've saved Using the play-by-play data from each player's games this season, I gave an approximate expected point value for each blocked shot. Men's college basketball: February Madness? — 9 college basketball questions before a potentially wild month Before March Madness, February might answer some big questions heading into the 2022 men's NCAA tournament. Basketball Hall of Fame names 10 point guards to 2022 Bob Cousy Award watch list The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 10 watch list candidates for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.