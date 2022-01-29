2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge: Schedule, game times, TV channels, matchups

The SEC secures the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge, winning six games to four. No. 1 Auburn led the winning spree with an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma. Unranked Alabama then made headlines upsetting No. 4 Baylor, 87-78, followed by No. 12 Kentucky's rout of No. 5 Kansas, 80-62.

The Big 12 showed some life at the end of the night with Texas' thrilling win over No. 18 Tennessee, 52-51, but the SEC had already won the tournament before tipoff.

The Big 12 is 48-41 all-time now in this challenge. The Big 12 has won four of the nine completed seasons, with the SEC winning thrice and the two conferences tying two times. Thus far, the best result was the Big 12 going 7-3 in both 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Even with the loss on Saturday, Baylor has the best record in the event at 7-2. Last season, the Bears topped Auburn 84-72 — a little more than two months before the Bears made program history and won their first national championship.

The SEC won the event in 2021, going 5-4 thanks to wins from Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi State. The SEC's win was only the second in the event's history (2017-18 season). All 10 Big 12 teams and 10 of the 14 SEC teams participate in the event.

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge scores, results

Saturday, Jan. 29

TCU 77, No. 19 LSU 68

No. 1 Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68

No. 23 Iowa State 67, Missouri 50

Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68

Alabama 87, No. 4 Baylor 78

Ole Miss 67, Kansas State 56

Florida 81, Oklahoma State 72

No. 12 Kentucky 80, No. 5 Kansas 62

No. 13 Texas Tech 76, Mississippi State 50

Texas 52, No. 18 Tennessee 51

2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge scores, results

Here's a rundown of the 2021 event, which the SEC won 5-4. The Texas-Kentucky game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests with the Wildcats.

No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61

Texas A&M 68, Kansas State 61

No. 10 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71

Florida 85, No. 11 West Virginia 80

No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98 (OT)

No. 2 Baylor 84, Auburn 72

Oklahoma State 81, Arkansas 77

No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61

Mississippi State 95, Iowa State 56

No. 5 Texas at Kentucky | CANCELED