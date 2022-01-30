WATCH: No. 6 Purdue's Jaden Ivey nails buzzer-beater 3 to take down No. 16 Ohio State

No. 6 Purdue nearly lost to No. 16 Ohio State after leading by 18 at one point in the second half. Thankfully for the Boilermakers, Jaden Ivey was there for the second season in a row to save the day with a clutch three.

Watch the incredible shot below:

He does it again. 😱@BoilerBall's @IveyJaden beats Ohio State at the buzzer for the second straight season. pic.twitter.com/AlDgfPGVgU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 30, 2022

No. 6 #Purdue hangs on for the 81-78 win in Mackey - they are 18-3 | Ivey led the way with 21 pts off the bench. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/9gSsFNfn9u — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) January 30, 2022

That three pushed Ivey to 21 points on the day. Zach Edey was also a factor for Purdue. The big man had 20 points in the win.

That was the Boilermakers' third win in a row following their loss to Indiana a few weeks back. Purdue will travel to Minnesota next on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET.