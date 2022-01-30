TRENDING:

Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | January 30, 2022

WATCH: No. 6 Purdue's Jaden Ivey nails buzzer-beater 3 to take down No. 16 Ohio State

Auburn continues to roll in SEC, stays atop Power 36 rankings

No. 6 Purdue nearly lost to No. 16 Ohio State after leading by 18 at one point in the second half. Thankfully for the Boilermakers, Jaden Ivey was there for the second season in a row to save the day with a clutch three.

Watch the incredible shot below: 

That three pushed Ivey to 21 points on the day. Zach Edey was also a factor for Purdue. The big man had 20 points in the win. 

That was the Boilermakers' third win in a row following their loss to Indiana a few weeks back. Purdue will travel to Minnesota next on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET. 

