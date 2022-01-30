Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | January 30, 2022 WATCH: No. 6 Purdue's Jaden Ivey nails buzzer-beater 3 to take down No. 16 Ohio State Auburn continues to roll in SEC, stays atop Power 36 rankings Share No. 6 Purdue nearly lost to No. 16 Ohio State after leading by 18 at one point in the second half. Thankfully for the Boilermakers, Jaden Ivey was there for the second season in a row to save the day with a clutch three. Watch the incredible shot below: He does it again. 😱@BoilerBall's @IveyJaden beats Ohio State at the buzzer for the second straight season. pic.twitter.com/AlDgfPGVgU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 30, 2022 Jaden Ivey for the win. •For a second-straight year, Ivey hits a triple at the buzzer to beat Ohio State• No. 6 #Purdue hangs on for the 81-78 win in Mackey - they are 18-3 | Ivey led the way with 21 pts off the bench. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/9gSsFNfn9u — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) January 30, 2022 That three pushed Ivey to 21 points on the day. Zach Edey was also a factor for Purdue. The big man had 20 points in the win. That was the Boilermakers' third win in a row following their loss to Indiana a few weeks back. Purdue will travel to Minnesota next on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 8 men's college basketball programs that have surprisingly never been ranked No. 1 These programs have spent the most weeks ranked in the AP poll without reaching No. 1. READ MORE 9 things to know from Indiana men's basketball's upset win over No. 4 Purdue No. 4 Purdue fell to unranked Indiana at Assembly Hall by the score of 68-65 on Thursday night. READ MORE Men's college basketeball: Zach Edey, Purdue win 2OT thriller over Illinois Here's our rapid reaction to one of the best men's basketball games to date this season. Purdue defeated Illinois on the road, 96-88, giving the Illini their first Big Ten loss of the year. READ MORE