Basketball Hall of Fame names 10 point guards to 2022 Bob Cousy Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. (Jan. 31, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 10 watch list candidates for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 19th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to 10.

Bob Cousy played for Holy Cross from 1946-1950 winning an NCAA Championship in 1947. He was named a Consensus First-Team All-American in 1950. His success continued at the professional level as a six-time NBA Champion (1957, 1959-1963), NBA Most Valuable Player (1957) and 13-time NBA All-Star (1951-63). In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late February, the watch list of 10 players for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to 5. In March those finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.



The winner of the 2022 Bob Cousy Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (2021), Payton Pritchard, Oregon (2020), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Frank Mason III, Kansas (2017), Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

PLAYER SCHOOL Jahvon Quinerly Alabama Wendell Green Jr. Auburn James Akinjo Baylor Isaiah Stevens Colorado State Andrew Nembhard Gonzaga Sahvir Wheeler Kentucky Will Richardson Oregon Kennedy Chandler Tennessee Tyger Campbell UCLA Collin Gillespie Villanova

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-22 season*