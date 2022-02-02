Basketball Hall of Fame names 10 small forwards to watch list for 2022 Julius Erving Award

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 10 watch list members for the 2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to 10.

Julius Erving attended the University of Massachusetts and averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds per game, making him one of only six NCAA men’s basketball players to average more than 20 points and 20 rebounds per game. After two seasons, Erving made the jump to the American Basketball Association and was the league’s most recognizable player when it merged with the National Basketball Association in 1976. During his professional career, Erving won three championships, four most valuable player awards and three scoring titles. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late February, the watch list of 10 players for the 2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 5. In March those finalists will be presented to Mr. Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Julius Erving Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award include Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (2021), Saddiq Bey, Villanova (2020), Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016) and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015).

For more information on the 2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #ErvingAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, February 4.

2022 Julius Erving Award small forward of the year candidates Kendall Brown Baylor Hyunjung Lee Davidson Wendell Moore Jr. Duke Lucas Williamson Loyola Chicago Caleb Houstan Michigan Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers Julian Champagnie St. John's Harrison Ingram Stanford Jaime Jaquez Jr. UCLA Jermaine Samuels Villanova

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-22 season*

