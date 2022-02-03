Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | February 3, 2022 No. 7 Arizona holds off No. 3 UCLA to take first place in the Pac-12 Kentucky and UCLA join top 5 of Power 36 college basketball rankings Share No. 7 Arizona held off No. 3 UCLA’s late push in the second half to win 76-66. This is Arizona’s first win over UCLA since Mar. 9, 2018 when the Wildcats won 78-67 at home. With tonight’s win, Arizona is now atop the Pac-12 standings at 8-1 in conference play. Tonight’s game was a complete 180 from the last time these two faced off. The Wildcats shot 18 percentage points better from field goal range (48%), they shot much better from three (36.4%) and they had seven more blocks (9). FEBRUARY MADNESS❓: Here are 9 college basketball questions for a potentially wild month It wasn’t a one-man show from Arizona, everyone got involved for a complete team victory. Five players had at least 10 points, and the bench did a great job of helping, outscoring UCLA’s bench 17-7. Fouls were a big issue for the Bruins. With 23 on the night, the Wildcats were able to get 30 attempts at the free throw line. Tyger Campbell fouled out, Peyton Watson had four, and four other players had three. Both teams will have a quick turnaround with each in action on Saturday. Arizona will have another top-25 matchup with No. 19 Southern California at 5 p.m. ET from Tucson, Arizona. UCLA will stay in Arizona to take on Arizona State at 10 p.m. ET. Arizona Wildcats: Good at Basketball #BearDown #RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/3jv2cQ1Ki3 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 4, 2022 MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona climb as the Power 36 rankings have a new No. 1 team There's a new No. 1 team in Andy Katz's Power 36 rankings. READ MORE Men's college basketball rankings: The top 10 men's basketball national title contenders with one month left, ranked The Big Ten and SEC each have two teams among Katz's top five title contenders. READ MORE Women's basketball scores: Stanford downs Arizona in national championship rematch, LSU escapes and more from Sunday's action Another great Sunday in women's basketball was filled with a national championship rematch, close games and more. Here's what you need to know. READ MORE