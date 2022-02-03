No. 7 Arizona holds off No. 3 UCLA to take first place in the Pac-12

No. 7 Arizona held off No. 3 UCLA’s late push in the second half to win 76-66.

This is Arizona’s first win over UCLA since Mar. 9, 2018 when the Wildcats won 78-67 at home. With tonight’s win, Arizona is now atop the Pac-12 standings at 8-1 in conference play.

Tonight’s game was a complete 180 from the last time these two faced off. The Wildcats shot 18 percentage points better from field goal range (48%), they shot much better from three (36.4%) and they had seven more blocks (9).

FEBRUARY MADNESS❓: Here are 9 college basketball questions for a potentially wild month

It wasn’t a one-man show from Arizona, everyone got involved for a complete team victory. Five players had at least 10 points, and the bench did a great job of helping, outscoring UCLA’s bench 17-7.

Fouls were a big issue for the Bruins. With 23 on the night, the Wildcats were able to get 30 attempts at the free throw line. Tyger Campbell fouled out, Peyton Watson had four, and four other players had three.

Both teams will have a quick turnaround with each in action on Saturday. Arizona will have another top-25 matchup with No. 19 Southern California at 5 p.m. ET from Tucson, Arizona. UCLA will stay in Arizona to take on Arizona State at 10 p.m. ET.