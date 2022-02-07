Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | February 7, 2022 No. 7 Duke and No. 8 Kansas both fall in Monday night late-game thrillers Illinois and Providence make moves in the top 10 of Power 36 college basketball rankings Share If there was one thing Monday night was not short of, it was top-10 upsets. First, it was Virginia sinking the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils with a last-second three-pointer, then it was the nightcap in No. 20 Texas' gritty performance over No. 8 Kansas. The Longhorns were led by Timmy Allen's 24 points and nine rebounds, including his clutch free-throw jumper with just under 22 seconds left to play to give Texas the 77-76 lead. Marcus Carr would then go one to seal the deal for the Longhorns by sinking two free throws to give Texas the 79-76 win. gonna remember this one for a while 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Zqbgr6UL1H— #20 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 8, 2022 The 7-0 run to seal the game for the Longhorns gives them their second top-25 win of the season and their first over a top-10 team. Texas is now 18-6 and 7-4 in the Big 12 and will look to take on its second top-10 opponent in a row on Saturday when the Longhorns travel to Waco to take on No. 10 Baylor. Kansas drops to 19-4 and 8-2 in the conference. The Jayhawks' next opponent is Oklahoma on Saturday. They'll face the Sooners in Lawrence at 1 p.m. ET. Virginia men's basketball stuns No. 7 Duke with last-second three Virginia came into Cameron Indoor on Monday night and upset No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Reece Beekman nailed a last-second three-pointer to give the Cavaliers a 69-68 win. .@reece_beekman called: 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 pic.twitter.com/9uLfRlOvUo — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) February 8, 2022 After a late-jump ball won by UVA and then a turnover from Duke’s Theo John, the Cavs had roughly seven seconds to tie or take the lead. Kihei Clark passed it down towards the corner to Beekman and he nailed the shot. POWER 36: Check out Andy Katz' latest Power 36 rankings That left the Blue Devils a little over a second to rebuttal. Paolo Banchero ended up missing the go-ahead jumper and UVA secured its upset. Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick led the team with 17 and 16 points respectively. Beekman’s game-winner was his third made shot of the night and Virginia’s second made three (2-12). The Cavs were able to force turnovers all night while not giving it back up, winning the turnover battle 5-15. Duke is now tied for first in the ACC alongside Notre Dame at 9-3 in conference play. UVA helps its tournament resume with its first top-25 win of the season. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Duke basketball: Ranking the best teams of the Mike Krzyzewski era Mike Krzyzewski has coached 42 teams at Duke. We ranked them all by using a formula. READ MORE Men's college basketball rankings: The top 10 men's basketball national title contenders with one month left, ranked The Big Ten and SEC each have two teams among Katz's top five title contenders. READ MORE College basketball scores: No. 1 Auburn survives Georgia, Big Ten leader Illinois beats Indiana No. 1 Auburn escaped Georgia on the road to win its 19th game in a row, and many more top 25 games from a wild Saturday in college basketball. READ MORE