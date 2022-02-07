No. 7 Duke and No. 8 Kansas both fall in Monday night late-game thrillers

If there was one thing Monday night was not short of, it was top-10 upsets. First, it was Virginia sinking the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils with a last-second three-pointer, then it was the nightcap in No. 20 Texas' gritty performance over No. 8 Kansas.

The Longhorns were led by Timmy Allen's 24 points and nine rebounds, including his clutch free-throw jumper with just under 22 seconds left to play to give Texas the 77-76 lead. Marcus Carr would then go one to seal the deal for the Longhorns by sinking two free throws to give Texas the 79-76 win.

gonna remember this one for a while 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Zqbgr6UL1H — #20 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 8, 2022

The 7-0 run to seal the game for the Longhorns gives them their second top-25 win of the season and their first over a top-10 team. Texas is now 18-6 and 7-4 in the Big 12 and will look to take on its second top-10 opponent in a row on Saturday when the Longhorns travel to Waco to take on No. 10 Baylor.

Kansas drops to 19-4 and 8-2 in the conference. The Jayhawks' next opponent is Oklahoma on Saturday. They'll face the Sooners in Lawrence at 1 p.m. ET.

Virginia men's basketball stuns No. 7 Duke with last-second three

Virginia came into Cameron Indoor on Monday night and upset No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Reece Beekman nailed a last-second three-pointer to give the Cavaliers a 69-68 win.

After a late-jump ball won by UVA and then a turnover from Duke’s Theo John, the Cavs had roughly seven seconds to tie or take the lead. Kihei Clark passed it down towards the corner to Beekman and he nailed the shot.

POWER 36: Check out Andy Katz' latest Power 36 rankings

That left the Blue Devils a little over a second to rebuttal. Paolo Banchero ended up missing the go-ahead jumper and UVA secured its upset.

Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick led the team with 17 and 16 points respectively. Beekman’s game-winner was his third made shot of the night and Virginia’s second made three (2-12).

The Cavs were able to force turnovers all night while not giving it back up, winning the turnover battle 5-15.

Duke is now tied for first in the ACC alongside Notre Dame at 9-3 in conference play. UVA helps its tournament resume with its first top-25 win of the season.