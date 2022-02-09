Men's college basketball upsets: SMU shocks No. 6 Houston, Oklahoma takes down No. 9 Texas Tech

The top 10 title contenders, almost one month ahead of Selection Sunday

The top 10 title contenders, almost one month ahead of Selection Sunday

When 66 percent of top-10 matchups feature upsets, it’s safe to say it was a crazy night in men’s college basketball.

First, it was SMU stunning No. 6 Houston, 85-83. Then it was Oklahoma running away with a 70-55 win over No. 9 Texas Tech.

Here’s how it all went down.

SMU edges out No. 6 Houston, 85-83

The regular-season championship race in the American Athletic Conference just got a lot more interesting. The SMU Mustangs were able to come back from 11 at halftime and take down No. 6 Houston, 85-83, on Wednesday night.

The victory for the Mustangs did not come without some drama though. With just over six seconds remaining, SMU led by three before sending Houston's Kyler Edwards to the free-throw line. SMU intentionally fouled Edwards, but mistakenly did it while he was in the act of shooting a three-point shot.

RANKINGS: Check out Andy Katz's latest Power 36

Fortunately, for the Mustangs, Edwards missed the first shot of the set of three. From there, SMU was able to hold on to secure the two-point victory.

The Mustangs are stormin' at Moody tonight! pic.twitter.com/rlByYWnzOU — The American (@American_Conf) February 10, 2022

Southern Methodist is now only one game back from Houston in the conference standings. With the loss, the Cougars fall to 9-1 in conference play while SMU moves up to 8-2.

The Mustangs will look to climb even closer with the Cougars in conference standings when they travel across the state to take on Houston on February 27. Next, SMU will visit East Carolina on Saturday, February 12.

Houston will look to bounce back against Memphis, also on Saturday, February 12.

Oklahoma rolls past No. 9 Texas Tech, 70-55

No. 9 Texas Tech tried to make things close in its matchup with Oklahoma Wednesday night. The Red Raiders got the game to within eight with a little over four minutes left.

Then Oklahoma went on a 10-3 run to end the game, ensuring a 70-55 victory over Texas Tech. Six of Oklahoma’s 10 points were three-pointers.

The Sooners’ performance beyond the arc was what set them apart against the Red Raiders. Oklahoma finished 13-for-28 (46.4 percent) from three-point range, while Texas Tech went 2-for-15 (13.3 percent).

Senior Umoja Gibson led Oklahoma’s offense in a big way, finishing with a game-high 30 points and five rebounds. Senior Elijah Harkless and redshirt senior Jordan Goldwire both added 10 points each.

MARCH IS COMING: The top 10 men's basketball national title contenders with one month left in the regular season, ranked

The win breaks a three-game losing streak for Oklahoma. The Sooners improve to 4-7 in conference play.

On the other hand, Texas Tech’s loss ends its three-game winning streak. The Red Raiders fall to 7-4 in the Big 12.