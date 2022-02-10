Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | February 22, 2022 Track every automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA DII men's basketball tournament DII men's basketball predictions for the 2021-22 season Share The 2022 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament is merely weeks away and the selection show is set for Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. ET, right here at NCAA.com. Before the selection committee sits down to fill out the 64-team bracket, 23 conference champions will earn an automatic bid to this year's tournament. Eight regionals commence on March 11 to determine this season's DII Elite Eight. Those final eight teams will head to The Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., from March 22-26 to decide the 65th national champion in DII men's basketball history. HISTORY: DII men's basketball programs with the most championships If you are curious about how the DII men's basketball tournament works, our essential guide to the tournament should answer all your questions. However, before the NCAA DII tournament can begin, there are some automatic bids to be decided. The complete schedule and champion from every DII men's basketball conference tournament: CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT DATES FINAL SITE WINNER CACC March 1, 5-6 TBD CCAA March 3-5 Arcata, CA CIAA Feb. 22-26 Baltimore, MD Conference Carolinas Feb. 27-March 6 Spartanburg, SC ECC March 2, 5-6 Queens, NY GAC March 3-6 Shawnee, OK GLIAC March 2, 5-6 Highest remaining seed GLVC Feb. 28, March 3-6 Edwardsville, IL G-MAC TBD Highest remaining seed GNAC March 3-5 Lacey, WA GSC March 1, 5-6 Birmingham, AL LSC March 1-6 Frisco, TX MEC March 2-6 Wheeling, WV MIAA March 2-6 Kansas City, MO NE10 Feb. 25, 27 and March 2,5 Highest remaining seed NSIC Feb. 23, 26-March 1 Sioux Falls, SD PacWest March 3-5 Fresno, CA PBC March 1, 4-5 Highest remaining seed PSAC Feb 28, March 2, 5-6 Highest remaining Western Division seed RMAC March 1, 4-5 Highest remaining seed SAC March 2, 5-6 Greenville, SC SIAC Feb. 28-March 5 Rock Hill, SC SSC March 1, 3 and 6 Highest remaining seed 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE NCAA Video Vault: Mario Chalmers' epic 3-pointer forces overtime to help Kansas win 2008 NCAA tournament Mario Chalmers sank one of the biggest shots in March Madness history. READ MORE College basketball scores: Ohio State picks up big win vs. Illinois, Oregon upsets UCLA With March just around the corner, Thursday night provided some tasty matchups in the Midwest and a notable upset on the west coast. Here’s a quick recap of what went down across men’s basketball. READ MORE