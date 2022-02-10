Track every automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA DII men's basketball tournament

The 2022 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament is merely weeks away and the selection show is set for Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. ET, right here at NCAA.com. Before the selection committee sits down to fill out the 64-team bracket, 23 conference champions will earn an automatic bid to this year's tournament.

Eight regionals commence on March 11 to determine this season's DII Elite Eight. Those final eight teams will head to The Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., from March 22-26 to decide the 65th national champion in DII men's basketball history.

If you are curious about how the DII men's basketball tournament works, our essential guide to the tournament should answer all your questions.

However, before the NCAA DII tournament can begin, there are some automatic bids to be decided.

The complete schedule and champion from every DII men's basketball conference tournament: