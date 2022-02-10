30 men's basketball players land 2022 Midseason Team for Naismith Player of the Year

Illinois and Providence make moves in the top 10 of Power 36 college basketball rankings

On Thursday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 30 men's basketball players on its Midseason Team for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Player of the Year.

Three schools — Auburn, Purdue and Duke — had a pair of players land on the list. Freshman forward Jabari Smith and sophomore center Walker Kessler represent Auburn.

Purdue is represented by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and Sophomore center Zach Edey. And freshman forward Paolo Banchero represents Duke along with junior forward Wendell Moore Jr.

At seven selections, the Big Ten is the conference with the most players on the list.

View the full Midseason Team below: