NCAA.com | February 10, 2022 30 men's basketball players land 2022 Midseason Team for Naismith Player of the Year Illinois and Providence make moves in the top 10 of Power 36 college basketball rankings Share On Thursday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 30 men's basketball players on its Midseason Team for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Player of the Year. Three schools — Auburn, Purdue and Duke — had a pair of players land on the list. Freshman forward Jabari Smith and sophomore center Walker Kessler represent Auburn. Purdue is represented by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and Sophomore center Zach Edey. And freshman forward Paolo Banchero represents Duke along with junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. At seven selections, the Big Ten is the conference with the most players on the list. View the full Midseason Team below: FULL NAME CLASS POS. SCHOOL CONFERENCE Bennedict Mathurin So. G Arizona Pac-12 Collin Gillespie Sr. G Villanova BIG EAST E.J. Liddell Jr. F Ohio State Big Ten Jaden Ivey So. G Purdue Big Ten Johnny Davis So. G Wisconsin Big Ten Johnny Juzang Jr. G UCLA Pac-12 Keegan Murray So. F Iowa Big Ten Kofi Cockburn Jr. C Illinois Big Ten Oscar Tshiebwe Jr. F Kentucky SEC Paolo Banchero Fr. F Duke ACC Trayce Jackson-Davis Jr. F Indiana Big Ten Drew Timme Jr. F Gonzaga WCC Jabari Smith Fr. F Auburn SEC Ochai Agbaji Sr. G Kansas Big 12 Chet Holmgren Fr. F Gonzaga WCC James Akinjo Sr. G Baylor Big 12 Alondes Williams G Sr. Wake Forest ACC David Roddy Jr. F Colorado State Mountain West Isaiah Mobley Jr. F USC Pac-12 Max Abmas Jr. G Oral Roberts Summit Walker Kessler So. C Auburn SEC Justin Lewis Fr. F Marquette BIG EAST Zach Edey So. C Purdue Big Ten Armando Bacot Jr. F/C North Carolina ACC Kendric Davis Sr. G SMU AAC Orlando Robinson Jr. F Fresno St. Mountain West Tari Eason So. F LSU SEC Wendell Moore Jr. Jr. F Duke ACC Izaiah Brockington Sr. G Iowa St. Big 12 Kenneth Lofton Jr. Fr. F Louisiana Tech USA MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 10 college basketball questions as we enter the home stretch of the regular season A little under a month away from Selection Sunday, here are 10 questions as we enter the final weeks of the regular season. READ MORE Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona climb as the Power 36 rankings have a new No. 1 team There's a new No. 1 team in Andy Katz's Power 36 rankings. READ MORE Men's college basketball: Late surge from No. 3 Purdue allows Boilermakers to escape against Maryland A bit of last second drama provides an exciting ending to No. 3 Purdue's 62-61 win over Maryland. READ MORE