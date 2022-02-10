TONIGHT

Boston U. vs. Northeastern in the men's Beanpot final

🏀 10 questions to ponder with about a month left in the regular season

📊 Women's hoops Power 10

basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 10, 2022

30 men's basketball players land 2022 Midseason Team for Naismith Player of the Year

Illinois and Providence make moves in the top 10 of Power 36 college basketball rankings

On Thursday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the 30 men's basketball players on its Midseason Team for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Player of the Year.

Three schools — Auburn, Purdue and Duke — had a pair of players land on the list. Freshman forward Jabari Smith and sophomore center Walker Kessler represent Auburn.

Purdue is represented by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and Sophomore center Zach Edey. And freshman forward Paolo Banchero represents Duke along with junior forward Wendell Moore Jr.

At seven selections, the Big Ten is the conference with the most players on the list.

View the full Midseason Team below:

FULL NAME CLASS POS. SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Bennedict Mathurin So. G Arizona Pac-12
Collin Gillespie Sr. G Villanova BIG EAST
E.J. Liddell Jr. F Ohio State Big Ten
Jaden Ivey So. G Purdue Big Ten
Johnny Davis So. G Wisconsin Big Ten
Johnny Juzang Jr. G UCLA Pac-12
Keegan Murray So. F Iowa Big Ten
Kofi Cockburn Jr. C Illinois Big Ten
Oscar Tshiebwe Jr. F Kentucky SEC
Paolo Banchero Fr. F Duke ACC
Trayce Jackson-Davis Jr. F Indiana Big Ten
Drew Timme Jr. F Gonzaga WCC
Jabari Smith Fr. F Auburn SEC
Ochai Agbaji Sr. G Kansas Big 12
Chet Holmgren Fr. F Gonzaga WCC
James Akinjo Sr. G Baylor Big 12
Alondes Williams G Sr. Wake Forest ACC
David Roddy Jr. F Colorado State Mountain West
Isaiah Mobley Jr. F USC Pac-12
Max Abmas Jr. G Oral Roberts Summit
Walker Kessler So. C Auburn SEC
Justin Lewis Fr. F Marquette BIG EAST
Zach Edey So. C Purdue Big Ten
Armando Bacot Jr. F/C North Carolina ACC
Kendric Davis Sr. G SMU AAC
Orlando Robinson Jr. F Fresno St. Mountain West
Tari Eason So. F LSU SEC
Wendell Moore Jr. Jr. F Duke ACC
Izaiah Brockington Sr. G Iowa St. Big 12
Kenneth Lofton Jr. Fr. F Louisiana Tech USA

10 college basketball questions as we enter the home stretch of the regular season

A little under a month away from Selection Sunday, here are 10 questions as we enter the final weeks of the regular season.
READ MORE

Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona climb as the Power 36 rankings have a new No. 1 team

There's a new No. 1 team in Andy Katz's Power 36 rankings.
READ MORE

Men's college basketball: Late surge from No. 3 Purdue allows Boilermakers to escape against Maryland

A bit of last second drama provides an exciting ending to No. 3 Purdue's 62-61 win over Maryland.
READ MORE

March Madness

Presented by
Presented by
Presented by

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners