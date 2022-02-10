Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | February 10, 2022 History of 10 seeds vs. 7 seeds in March Madness Maryland vs. UConn: Extended highlights from 2021 NCAA Tournament Share The 7-10 matchup is always one of the toughest picks in the men's NCAA tournament bracket. Sure, a No. 10 seed beating a No. 7 seed is a difference on the seed line. But it happens so often that it's rarely a surprise when it does. Here's everything you need to know about No. 10 seeds vs. No. 7 seeds in March Madness. History of 10 vs. 7 seeds in March Madness Here are all of the times No. 10 seeds have beaten No. 7 seeds, since 2010: 10s over 7s since 2010 Year Result Score 2021 Maryland def. UConn 63-54 2021 Rutgers def. Clemson 60-56 2019 Florida def. Nevada 70-61 2019 Iowa def. Cincinnati 79-72 2019 Minnesota def. Louisville 86-76 2018 Butler def. Arkansas 79-62 2017 Wichita State def. Dayton 64-58 2016 VCU def. Oregon State 75-67 2016 Syracuse def. Dayton 70-51 2015 Ohio State def. VCU 75-72 2014 Stanford def. New Mexico 58-53 2013 Iowa State def. Notre Dame 76-58 2012 Xavier def. Notre Dame 67-63 2012 Purdue def. St. Mary's 72-69 2011 Florida State def. Texas A&M 57-50 2010 Georgia Tech def. Oklahoma State 64-59 2010 Missouri def. Clemson 86-78 2010 St. Mary's def. Richmond 80-71 Some more tidbits: In total, No. 10 seeds hold a 57-87 record against No. 7 seeds since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985. That equates to a 39.6 winning percentage. 10-7 upsets aren't unusual, but blowouts are. West Virginia had the widest margin of victory for a No. 10 seed when it beat Temple, 82-52, in 1998. Creighton (which has the most appearances as a No. 10 seed with five) is winless as the lower seed, but 1-0 as a No. 7 seed. The lower-seeded team is 11-15 in games decided by three points or less. There has been only one tournament in the past 35 years where No. 7 seeds were swept by 10s (1999). The current streak almost ended in 2010 but BYU survived as the last No. 7 seed, beating Florida by six points. On the flip side, there have only been two tournaments where all four No. 7 seeds advanced: 1993 and 2007. No. 10 seeds went 3-1 against 7s in 2019. Florida, Iowa and Minnesota were the lower seeds who advanced. Wofford was the only No. 7 seed to win. The No. 7 and No. 10 seeds went 2-2 in 2021, but No. 7 Oregon's advancement past No. 10 VCU happened because COVID-19 protocols and a no-contest designation. How much more likely is a 10 beating a 7 than an 11 beating a 6? There's hardly a difference. Eleven seeds hold a 37.5 winning percentage against No. 6 seeds since 1985, which is a bit lower than No. 10 seeds (39.6) How much more likely is a 9 beating an 8 than a 10 beating a 7? This is where you see some separation between 8s and 9s and 7s and 10s. The 8-9 matchup has a 73-71 edge favoring 9 seeds since 1985, so a 10 beating a 7 is much less likely than a 9 beating an 8. UPSETS: Why the 13-over-4 pick is undervalued in March Madness brackets Recent/most memorable 10-7 moments Two 10 seeds won in 2021: Maryland beat UConn and Rutgers defeated Clemson. Rutgers' 60-56 win was the Scarlet Knights' first in the NCAA tournament since 1983. Rutgers vs. Clemson: Extended highlights from 2021 NCAA tournament The 2019 tournament saw three No. 10 seeds advance by an average of 8.7 points. First there was Florida over Nevada: Florida survives first round battle with Nevada Then, Minnesota over Louisville: Minnesota advances past Louisville Also Iowa over Cincinnati: Iowa knocks off Cincinnati, 79-72 Remember Syracuse's magical Final Four run in 2016? It started with a decisive win over Dayton in the first round: First Round: Syracuse flies by Dayton And before Syracuse, the last time a No. 10 seed reached the Elite Eight, Steph Curry's Davidson Wildcats pulled out a six-point win over Gonzaga to start one of the best Cinderella stories in college basketball history. 